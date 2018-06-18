SHARE Late-Night Hangs In Malaysia

18th June 2018
It’s one thing to attend modified and custom car shows in other countries, but to get a real taste of the culture nothing beats a casual meet-up and cruise. And that’s something I got to experience on my recent trip to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

If you’ve caught some of my recent stories you’d know that my primary reason for heading to the Southeast Asian country was Retro Havoc 2018, and also that the event’s organiser, Alie Kuoppa, planned a number of other activities for the invited Japanese media contingent including a Sepang International Circuit track day.

Then there was the special late-night meet…

ron_celestine_Type_R_Nissan_GTR_malaysia_nightmeet
  • ron_celestine_Group_Pic_1_malaysia_nightmeet_N
  • ron_celestine_Toyota_hachiroku_malaysia_nightmeet_N

I didn’t exactly know what I’d be in for, but that was half the excitement of turning up to the meeting spot, a large gas station around an hour’s drive out of the KL city center.

ron_celestine_Group_Talking_2_malaysia_nightmeet
  • ron_celestine_walkitalki_1_malaysia_nightmeet
  • ron_celestine_walkitalki_malaysia_nightmeet
  • ron_celestine_shoji_yuji_malaysia_nightmeet

Over the next while a steady stream of cars arrived at the location, but soon enough the organizers gathered, formal introductions were made and the night’s plan was explained. The main event would be a drive up to the grounds of Casino De Genting in the Genting Highlands region of Pahang. Walkie-talkies were handed out, but at this time I had no idea of just how amazing the roads leading to the casino would be.

ron_celestine_AE86_Jetta_malaysia_nightmeet_N

Before setting off, Daijiro Inada of Option magazine, Yuji Miyazaki of StanceNation Japan, Syouzi of Star Road and myself were asked to each select a car to ride in. While my counterparts chose familiar JDM machines, I decided to go for something I didn’t even know existed before visiting Malaysia: a humble Proton. More on that car in a moment.

ron_celestine_Nissan_r32_malaysia_nightmeet_N

What proceeded to happen was a bit of a blur. As it turns out, the casino is perched on top of a mountain, and the route up to the top reminded me of one of my favourite Japanese touge passes: Irohazaka, just outside of Nikko. Like it is in Japan, the driving was, well… ‘spirited’.

  • ron_celestine_Group_Talking_1_malaysia_nightmeet
  • ron_celestine_Group_Talking_malaysia_nightmeet
ron_celestine_Hachi_roku_malaysia_nightmeet_N

At the top we all regrouped in the casino’s massive parking deck, and it was here that I was able to take a closer look at the machines that has joined us for the evening. To say it was a varied bunch would be a total understatement.

ron_celestine_nissan_GTR_1_malaysia_nightmeet_N
  • ron_celestine_Mini_Cooper_1_malaysia_nightmeet_N
  • ron_celestine_Honda_Civic_malaysia_nightmeet_N
ron_celestine_Group_malaysia_nightmeet_N
  • ron_celestine_honda_civic_eg_malaysia_nightmeet_N
  • ron_celestine_honda_civic_eg_3_malaysia_nightmeet
ron_celestine_Volkswagen_Golf_R_malaysia_nightmeet
  • ron_celestine_AE86_malaysia_nightmeet
  • ron_celestine_AE86_1_malaysia_nightmeet_N
  • ron_celestine_Audi_S4_malaysia_nightmeet_N
ron_celestine_nissan_GTR_malaysia_nightmeet_N
  • ron_celestine_volkswagen_revo_malaysia_nightmeet_N
  • ron_celestine_honda_s660_malaysia_nightmeet_N

See what I mean?

ron_celestine_proton_rs_1_malaysia_nightmeet_N
  • ron_celestine_proton_rs_3_malaysia_nightmeet_N
  • ron_celestine_proton_rs_2_malaysia_nightmeet_N

As for the car I had arrived in, it definitely wasn’t your average Satria Neo. This is a 2010 Satria Neo R3 Lotus Racing version, of which only 25 examples were ever built. It’s based on the 2009 Satria Neo CPS, but featured a host of 2008 Satria Neo R3 engine tweaks and other upgrades including Öhlins coilover suspension and AP Racing brakes. Being a genuine Lotus-enhanced model, British Racing Green paint was a given.

I didn’t have time to do a full shoot of the car this time around, but hopefully we can make that happen on my next visit to Malaysia.

ron_celestine_Group_Pic_malaysia_nightmeet

As so often is the case, it’s the experiences that happen by chance that provide the most amazing times, and although this was nothing more than a meet-up and a drive – something I’m sure the majority of us can relate to – it’s another night of car culture I won’t be forgetting any time soon. I can’t wait to do it again, but next time I just hope someone will let me drive.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

Comments

1
Alex

Whats the story behind the RWB tag on the AE86?

2
Ron Celestine

The owner (same guy from the race track in the video) got Naki to sign it after his visit to Malaysia a while back. That's kinda of the short version but that's basically how it happened if I recall correctly. Now, Daijiro, Yuji, and Syouzi signatures are on it

3
ArcherOnCars

"Being a genuine Lotus-enhanced model" It is true that some early Satria Neo were benefited from Lotus Enginering but the late models were modified in house by Proton's R3 division (Short for Race Rally Racing). The Lotus Racing badging was in commemoration of Tony Fernandes F1 team at that time Lotus Racing (Later become Caterham racing, when trademark issues end the collaboration between Lotus Cars (Proton owned at that time) and Fernandes. So the car had no tuning from Lotus Cars/Engineering.

4
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

Lotus helped in the suspension tuning right from the factory. R3 refined it further. But I believe this model with the Ohlins coilovers does benefit from Lotus tuning it again.

5
ArcherOnCars

Yes, all Satria Neo benefited so called "Lotus tune" but I once spoke with someone from R3 in a fair that all their cars were developed in house and that Lotus guys only there to give final approvals, but again being from Proton insider, we can't take his words with grain of salt.

But yeah the Lotus Racing badging is merely sponsorships, which is ironic since later both DRB-HICOM (Proton owners and to extent Lotus) clash with Tony Fernandes about badging in his F1 team so bad that Fernandes ended up buying Caterham just to rename his time.

6
Alex Zaharia

What car is the grey/blueish one? Never seen it before and I like it.

http://speedhunters-wp-production.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/18160251/ron_celestine_volkswagen_revo_malaysia_nightmeet_N-1200x801.jpg

7
ArcherOnCars

It's a second gen Perodua Myvi, in essence it's a Malaysian version of Daihatsu Boon/Toyota Passo. Beside Proton, Malaysia has second car manufacturer called Perodua, unlike Proton who ended up developing their own model, Perodua line up is mostly their version of Daihatsu cars.

I believe Myvi is Malaysian best selling car for like almost 10 years, they are very reliable, cheap and popular.

8
Muaz

if you are in Malaysia again, I would like to see a feature on a Satria GTi. it is a predecessor to the green one and one of the few Proton that I would like to own.

9
o0o.paw

We have 3 of the GTI's in our family, there were 4 but that one was crunch between two cars. Not fast but who needs to be fast when the speed limit is 60 to 110 at most, you simply don't need to slow down around corners in a GTI :)

10
Ainal

Lately, you came here (Malaysia) quite a lot. I assume the car culture here really caught up your attention until now. Wish to meet u in person someday Ron. Maybe at the AOS2018 next few months. Great job, keep it up.

