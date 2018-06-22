The Calm Before The Players Storm

Next Chapter >

Twelve and a half hours, three countries, one sea.

That’s the simple version of what I had to get through today just to make it to Goodwood Motor Circuit in the south of England. For the first time, Players Classic will run over two days this weekend at the historic venue in Lord March’s back garden, and there was zero chance I was going to miss it.

Of all the events I’ve ever attended, Players Classic remains as one of the best; it’s by far my favourite scene show in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In Europe it’s second only to Wörthersee, but then that’s not really a show. At least not how we treat it.

The idyllic backdrop that encourages you to explore every last corner of the grounds is what makes this event special. The contrast between the immaculate builds, other cars and the historic motor circuit’s paddock area is another huge positive. It’s not an event limited to one sort of car sub-culture, either. It embraces every facet of what we love about cars. Saturday will feature a track day on the circuit where there will be no shortage of performance on display. Sunday will see the track converted into a show area, where the organisers aim to have the largest gathering of its kind in the UK.

Despite the travel that had to be endured to get here, I can’t wait to wake up tomorrow morning and make the short drive up the road, past the Rolls-Royce factory and through the famous Goodwood tunnel. I don’t know what’s going to show up, but I know it’s going to be good.

For now, here’s a handful of outtakes from earlier this evening.

















Bring on sunrise.

Paddy McGrath

Instagram: pmcgphotos

Twitter: pmcgphotos

paddy@speedhunters.com