This Is What Over 750hp Does To Your Tyres

This isn’t the first time that Paul Black’s frantic TVR Sagaris has graced Speedhunters.

We originally featured the car back in 2014 – however this is the first time that I’ve been fortunate enough to see, hear and feel this thing in action. I say feel because well, the noise just travels through you as this it decimates rubber.

Jesus wept.

















The Sagaris is the pinnacle of TVR’s wild design ideas for the road. Details like the sideways-facing exhausts, complete with motorbike-style exposed cans, huge gills in the front wings, cuts, swoops and slashes scattered around the curvaceous bodywork and lights, transparent drag-style wing, low suspension, big wheels and sleek profile are all things you’ll very rarely see an OEM deliver on.

This is car design with the excitement of an adventurous designer left sharp and intact, rather than muted by unease about whether it’ll appeal to the masses.

The Sagaris originally came with one of TVR’s own 4.0-litre ‘Speed Six’ inline six powerplants, sending 405hp spinning towards the rear wheels, however TVR were never a brand best-known for their reliability. Perhaps Paul’s upgraded version is the ultimate answer to this?

Packing a 6.3-litre supercharged GM LS9 motor under the bonnet, the power output has been upped by some 345hp over stock, with an outrageous 750hp on tap. This is thanks, in-part, to a host of Lingenfelter components, from the camshafts to the throttle bodies and intake manifold. Combined with a kerb weight of under 1,100kg, it should be no surprise that this British brute destroys brand new rubber in seconds.

While TVR is now under new management, and there’s a new second-gen Griffith on the way, we’re yet to see whether their new range (due 2019) lives up to the extravagant nature of their past creations.

If it makes me feel a tenth of what this thing does then I, for one, sincerely hope it does.

