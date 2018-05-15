SHARE Wekfest Japan: The Mega Selection

Wekfest Japan: The Mega Selection

15th May 2018
Wekfest Japan: The Mega Selection
Image Overload

By the time you reach the end of this post you will have seen a total of 333 images from this year’s Wekfest Japan event.

That’s something not only testament to the high quality of cars that are being built these days in Japan, but also the extended coverage we’ve given this annual gathering at the Port Messe convention center in Nagoya – something you guys have always asked for. And with that said, let’s take a look at my final selection of standout cars from the show.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_262

If anyone asked me what state I think Japan’s automotive performance and styling scene is in right now, I’d say that it’s the best it’s been for a very long time.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_272

There’s fierce competition between owners, and they’re pushing their trusted tuners to do the same when it comes to building cars.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_266

Japan looks to the West, the West looks to Japan. It’s a nice cycle, and one that continues to be the catalyst for sparking waves of creativity.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_270

One thing I’m enjoying seeing is the way Japan’s old-fashioned tuning approach is slowly adapting to a new wave of technology. I always rave on about it when I visit Australia or the US and see parts development taken to a level not often seen in the established domestic brands.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_271

While the big names are almost fearful of moving away from their proven and trusted ways of doing things – not to mention brand loyalty with parts suppliers – smaller Japanese tuners have taken notice. You get the feeling there’s less fear of experimentation now, something you even see in builds at shows like this.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_302

At the end of the day, if you want to really make a statement you need to do things differently. That need to impress was everywhere at Wekfest, served up with plenty of variety.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_263
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_264
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_265

Even the familiar had a certain level of freshness. Here’s proof that a Rocket Bunny 180SX can stand out when done differently.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_268

A dropped and chopped hot rod might be the last sort of car you’d expect to find at Wekfest, but Nagoya is a melting pot of vehicle customization so it’s nice to see different builds like this one included.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_267

We’ve got the Mooneyes Street Car Nationals coming up this weekend, so stay tuned for coverage of that.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_269

Thus far we haven’t seen much in the way of a kyusha presence at Wekfest, but I was saving cars like this Kenmeri on Barramundi wheels for this final post.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_273

Racing Paddock Miyoshi unveiled their latest build, a RX-2 sporting works fenders. The little ’70s Mazda sedan-turned-coupe was sitting on Work Equip 40 wheels, but because the outer rim section was painted black they play funny games with your eyes. Every time I looked at the car it seemed as though it was running tiny vintage rims wrapped in massive drag slicks.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_275

There’s always a solid Datsun 510 presence at Wekfest Japan, and I really dug this BRE-inspired wagon from Garage SP.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_274

The sedan and coupes next to it were also pretty cool.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_313

It’s almost impossible to hit up a car event in Japan these days and not find a Hakosuka of some sort. This is no GT-R, but it is a pretty nicely executed replica. At least as far as the exterior is concerned…

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_314

Looking under the hood I did a double take. I was expecting to find the usual L-series that powers so many Nissans from the ’70s, but this one is different – the L28 runs a Nissan Motorsports (pre-Nismo) cross-flow cylinder head. Nissan created and sold this head for those that took their L-series-powered cars racing, its high-flow intake and exhaust design boosting power output. It was also called the rally head and came out in 1971, first being used on L24s. This head cover, however, seems to have a slightly different design, so it’s possibly a recast.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_315

Either way, it makes this Hakosuka from Fukuoka even cooler. There aren’t  too many of these rare heads around these days, and when they do come up for sale they swap hands for around US$10,000.

Hachiroku Love
wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_279

I’ve saved all standout AE86s at Wekfest for this final post, and we’ll kick off with this left-hand drive Dopeforest build.

  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_278
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_277

It’s quite common at car shows to see pristine cars with unfinished or totally empty engine bays, but this 86 flips the script. To me, this is doing things the right way around.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_276

The 20-valve blacktop swap appeared totally complete, and it’s sitting in a wire-tucked, smoothed and freshly painted engine bay. It’s just the rest of the car that needs finishing now.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_289

Then there was this black Levin and panda Trueno pairing. Both are owned and were built by the same guy, Ikeda-san, who I met back in 2015 at Fuji Speedway when I featured his Black Limited Levin after an Offset Kings Japan show. It’s pretty crazy to see how it’s evolved in three years, both inside and out.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_280

But mostly inside.

  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_281
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_312

It seems as though Ikeda-san is a man of his word; I recall him telling me that he wasn’t happy with the way the car’s engine and bay looked, and that he wanted to properly redo everything. He’s obviously found the time to address this area of the car, and if you look closely you’ll see that aside from his cam covers, the GReddy radiator and Evolve top radiator hose, everything else has changed.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_288

The highly-strung 4A-GE has ditched fuel injection and now breathes and drinks through a set of Keihin Flat-CR carburetors, and is mounted in one of the cleanest AE86 engine bays we’ve ever come across. I had to ask Ikeda-san a few times if this was indeed the same car I shot at Fuji’s Short Course!

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_308

The Levin is still wearing an Impulse fender kit and RAYS Volk Racing TE37Vs at each corner, but now that his original black with red highlight theme is gone Ikeda-san has settled for Volk’s classic bronze finish for the wheels. There’s also some modern calipers to replace the OEM ones.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_311

He’s also spent some time piecing together an intricate fuel system in the trunk, and again the attention to detail is second to none.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_285
wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_287

Ikeda-san’s other car, this panda Trueno hatch, is to me the epitome of what a Hachiroku should look like.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_284

Except he’s gone even more bananas on this car, if that’s even possible.

  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_307
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_282
wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_283

Before you ask, yes, there’s still some work that needs to be done in the engine bay. Right now, the 20-valve 4A-GE looks like it’s floating in a sea of smooth, super glossy white metal.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_306

Again there’s no fuel injection, but rather Keihin FCRs wearing machined velocity stacks. Even the carb bodies were taken apart and painted black for extra effect.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_286

Take a look at the beefed-up suspension turrets with plenty of space opened up to allow the camber plates to slide freely.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_309

Super-shiny SSR Longchamp XR4 wheels are the perfect accompaniment for this amazing build.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_310

I don’t think I can pick between Ikeda’s two 86s, and really, how could you? I guess that’s why he owns both; high five to this champ!

  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_292
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_293

Something else from the ’80s – a JDM Cresta that thinks it’s a USDM Cressida.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_290

And a Domino’s delivery car at that.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_291

Aside from the comical way in which it was presented at Wekfest, this is one seriously clean Cresta. I loved everything about it, right down to the plush velour seating inside.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_294

Now that they’re starting to become more affordable, Caymans and Boxsters are Porsche platforms we’ll be seeing a lot more of in modifying circles in the coming years. Maybe Old & New can do a slant-nose conversion for the first-gen of both cars…

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_295

A car show in Japan without at least a couple of Supras? Not likely. Here we have two stunning JZA70s, one on BBS wheels (which we saw last year), and the other on OZ Racing Futuras.

Bippu & More…
wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_316

VIP style continues to thrive in Japan, and I especially love seeing modern cars like this current-gen Lexus GS making it into this scene. I’ve put a little gallery together below, so scroll down to check out just how VIP has evolved over the years.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_296
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_261
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_260
wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_297
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_298
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_299
wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_333
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_329
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_300
wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_301

This IS F doesn’t really qualify for VIP status, but it’s certainly trying to get its foot in there with a decent drop and tight fitment.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_303

I kept coming back to these two BNR32 Skyline GT-Rs throughout the day, so there was no way I could leave them out of my coverage.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_304

Check out the massive Nismo LMGT4 wheels, complete with old school Nismo logos, on this gunmetal example.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_305

Inside, the area behind the front Bride seats has been completely stripped out, allowing easy fitment of a bolt-in cage.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_322

I was glad to bump into Otou-san of Daddy Motor Works at Wekfest, as he personally showed me around a few cars he’d built. And it’s this Toyota Tercel that I decided to concentrate on – probably one of the last JDM cars you’d expect to see modified in such a way.

  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_317
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_318

The Tercel’s original 5E is gone, Otou-san transplanting a 3S-GE into the compact front-wheel drive platform for a substantial jump in performance.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_319

That was followed up with a full respray in what looked a lot like BCNR33 Midnight Purple.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_320
wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_321

The cabin is very mid-’90s with the gauge line-up and placement, but it’s all cleanly executed.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_323

Finishing things off are 326 Power wheels in candy red with polished lips.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_325

It’s always a little strange to see BNR34s at an event like Wekfest, but it’s cool to see the different ways owner choose to modify them.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_327

The wheels will likely divide opinion, but elsewhere the GT-R was oozing parts that made me salivate. Like custom LEDs hiding behind the smoked Nismo front and side indicator lenses, an an R35 Brembo brake conversion with the calipers painted in sparkling silver just like on the the SpecV.

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_326

Under the Nismo Z-tune bumper I spotted a carbon fiber diffuser with an interesting semi-gloss finish to it.

  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_328
  • wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_324

This was matched at the back with taller wing stays and an adjustable wing flap. Looking at this car definitely gave me Project GT-R withdrawals!

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_331

To end this massive Wekfest Japan coverage, I’ve decided to go with something a little different. But really, what’s more Japanese than a VIP/stance car with a pink and purple interior…

wekfest18_dino_dalle_carbonare_332

And exterior!

In the past week or so we’ve seen it all – slammed and widened NSXs and 350Zs to lightened and functional Civics built for proper driving, and from European rides to rotaries, plus a whole lot more. I hope you enjoyed it all, but until next time, that’s a wrap from Wekfest Japan!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

