How Does The Toyota JZ Make You Feel?

EVENT COVERAGE
By
9th May 2018 8 Comments
JZ Almighty

The Toyota JZ makes my ears hurt, for one. But more on that in a second because I want to take a brief look at the history of these particular motors.

While I really only think of the JZA70 and JZA80 Supras when it comes to the 1JZ and 2JZ turbo motors, these powerplants came in a variety of chassis, including performance variants of the Chaser, Soarer, and Aristo amongst others.

The JZ is a totally capable straight-six that we’ve seen used from drifting to endurance racing, and with just a few mods makes for a proper street car. I’ve actually almost bought one on a couple occasions for a swap, but I just haven’t been brave enough to pull the trigger.

When I came across this handful of 4th-gen Supras at Motovicity’s Never Lift Half Mile event it got me thinking again. It was a good reminder of what a great engine the turbo 2JZ and its smaller 1JZ counterpart really are. But I’m getting a bit distracted, because after the event I left with a distinct impression on how the JZ made me feel.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_002

Shortly after I took the cover photo for this article, another JZA80 rolled up to the party at the edge of the airstrip at the New Coalinga Municipal Airport.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_003

As the Toyota was cruising by I thought it a good time to invite Nick Stonawski to absolutely assault my senses with his L-Spec-built ’94.

He happily obliged.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_004

After rupturing my ear drums, Nick continued on his way to join the big-booty ensemble.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_005

Probably the most mental Supra of the weekend, though, was Joe Recinos’ 1995 model shown at the R1 Concepts booth during the event.

  • 2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_006
  • 2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_007

It was a car that got plenty of attention and rightly so; it’s a gorgeous setup, a show car that’s ready to rock.

If this isn’t indication of that, I don’t know what would be.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_008

The JZA80 made it to 184.65mph (297km/h) out on the runway and looked damn good doing it, each and every run.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_009

I thought Joe’s speed would have been good for the fastest Supra of the weekend, but the results show that Tho Nguyen’s ’94 — which was also parked up at the R1 Concepts booth — made it to 186.57mph (300km/h).

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_011
  • 2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_010
  • 2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_012

Equally good to look at under the hood or at speed, the JZA80 Supra is one of those timeless cars that will never go out of style.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_013

Likewise, turbo JZ power itself will never die, and the time I spent with these cars only rekindled my interest in the platform.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_014

The long straight-six won’t fit under the hood of everything, but the potential there is just so great.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_015

With minor bolt-ons you’ll find yourself at over 160mph in the half mile — as was shown from a number of white Supras at Never Lift — and there’s so much more to be found in these motors from there. The application potential is there too; I really want to stick one of these where it doesn’t belong, but doing so takes serious commitment.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_016

Of course, if you haven’t already pointed out in the comments below that one of these is not a Supra, you will have at least noticed this fact immediately.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_017

It’s okay though, see?

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_018

Kyle’s 2JZ-powered Toyota 86 was built by his friends over at GoWraps, and I have to say the final result is stunning. I learned that the car is stored just a few miles down the freeway from my house, so pipe up in the comments if you’d like me to take a closer look at the car.

2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_019

But for now let’s have a moment of appreciation for the turbo JZ-series motors. The 1JZ and 2JZ brought us over a decade of high-horsepower Japanese reliability in a straight-six package that was far ahead of its time.

If you could drop one in anything, what would it be?

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

Cutting Room Floor
2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_020
2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_021
2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_022
2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_023
2018-SH-Toyota-JZ-Never-Lift-Trevor-Ryan_024
1
Spunii

1JZ in a Datsun 510 wagon mhmm

2
Gary

NA 1JZ, on ITBs, in an AE86! yeaaahhhh....

3
Tyler

LOOK INTO THAT FREAKING 86!

4
The Stig

I would drop a 2jz in a Lexus is300, that is one of my dream drift cars.

5
Felix Rolon

2JZ. Mustang. The ultimate sin.

6
Matt C

2jz my jeep

7
Allen

I've got a bone stock VVT-I obviously NA 2J in my M/T IS300 and that thing is more fun than I thought it'd be. The torque curve just feels right having spent a fair amount of time on curvy backroads along with 1/3 mile speedway drifting on occasion. Don't overlook these too hard

8
Oldmanbananapants

Just curious, is the half mile relatively new? Its weird to see that integra and civic run faster than a lot of the cars there. Were most of these just street cars or 1/4 mile cars not built specifically for the 1/2 mile? I've been out of the scene for a long time but I assume it wouldn't be too hard to get a supra to break into the 200mph.

