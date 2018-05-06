SHARE Saying Yes To A Malaysian Car Culture Adventure

6th May 2018 5 Comments
Our fearless leader Paddy once said that you should always say yes to adventure, and the next batch of stories from me will show you what can happen if you follow this mantra.

It all started when a good friend invited me to come to Malaysia and check out this year’s Retro Havoc event. The event is well known in the Malaysian car community and annually draws crowds in from all over the wider Asia region.

DSC01270

Given that this would be my first trip to Malaysia, it really wasn’t going to take much arm twisting to get me to make the 5,131km (3,188mi) journey from Tokyo.

  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_s14_evo10_
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_mazda_fd_rx7_

What Alie Kuoppa, the man behind Retro Havoc, would offer, though, did have me think twice before agreeing. You see, Alie had a few things in mind that I really wasn’t expecting.

retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_mitsubishi_evo
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_bmw_e30_
  • retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_porsche_911_

When we normally travel to an overseas event we’re gone for only a few days before returning back to Earth and the regular grind, and ensuring that the stories captured are published in a timely manner.

retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_hachiroku_

This time, however, I was asked to stay for 10 days. You are probably thinking, ‘Wow, who would complain about going somewhere new, let alone for an extended period of time,’  and I admit, it does sound rather silly. But I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t slightly apprehensive at first, it being my very first time in Malaysia.

ron_celestine_malaysia_nissan_cefiro

But the thought of how much Speedhunting I could do in those 10 days quickly negated any doubts I had.

  • ron_celestine_roadtrip_mosque
  • DSC04846
DSC04845

Not only would I have time to schedule some proper shoots throughout the trip – something that tends to be a bit difficult when there’s a flight to catch straight after an event has ended – but I’d also be able to soak up some of the rich culture Malaysia has to offer.

ron_celestine_roadtrip_goodmorning_malaysia_s30_ae86_fj

10 days of experience things I never would have imagined, including behind-the-scenes access to one of the biggest television broadcasting stations in Malaysia while the joys of classic Japanese cars were discussed on a morning show.

  • ron_celestine_roadtrip_AE86
  • DSC04803
ron_celestine_roadtrip_AE86_datsun_s30
  • ron_celestine_roadtrip_hiphop_1
  • ron_celestine_retro_havoc_roadtour_tokyotuner_nightmeet

And making a cross-country trip north in a S30 and AE86 to experience even more Malaysian car culture.

retro_havic_Malaysia_ron_celestine_model_s30

To say that a lot happened in these 10 days would be an understatement, but now that I’ve properly recovered from the lack of sleep I’m excited to show you all the things I was able to discover on this trip.

  • Track_Day_Malaysia_Ron_Celestine_honda_civic_typer
  • Track_Day_Malaysia_Ron_Celestine_honda_civic_eg
Track_Day_Malaysia_Ron_Celestine
ron_celestine_Nissan_r32_malaysia_nightmeet
ron_celestine_shoji_yuji_malaysia_nightmeet
  • ron_celestine_honda_s660_malaysia_nightmeet
  • ron_celestine_honda_civic_eg_malaysia_nightmeet
  • ron_celestine_proton_rs_malaysia_nightmeet
ron_celestine_nissan_r34_malaysia_nightmeet
ron_celestine_backwheelbitches_malaysia_nightmeet
  • ron_celestine_vw_collection_type1_type2
  • ron_celestine_classic_workshop_ford_cosworth
ron_celestine_retro_havoc_roadtour_tokyotuner_nightmeet_s15

This includes track days, private collections, underground gatherings and more – all done the Malaysian way.

ron_celestine_backwheelbitches_malaysia_nightmeet_datsun_hakotora

This is why you always say yes to adventure.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

5 comments

1
Izad Kasmijan

Can't wait to see/read the rest of the pix and stories!

2
Jesse Gray

That a31 and SW20 are amazing

3
Jakeyphil

We need more details on that BRE Cefiro!

4
Dino Dalle Carbonare

This is Malaysia...we need more food shots!! :D

5
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

Oh yes! Speedhunters and Foodhunters go hand-in-hand like cheese and wine. LOL! XD

