16th May 2018 12 Comments
Low-Speed Hunting On Skyline Boulevard
Morning On Film

You’re downshifting and hard on the brakes before initiating turn-in, feeling your heart against your chest and your shoulders doing their best to leave the seat back. You dive into the turn as you blip the throttle, ease off the middle pedal, and find the next gear down.

Keeping the car balanced through the apex that is your lane, you switch from the slow pedal to the loud pedal, ready to run just a couple inches wide and open up the throttle. Your knuckles relax just a touch as you power out of the curve and onto a long straight. Up to the redline, a swift kick and a quick punch of the wrist later you’re on your way to more speed. You focus down the road and trees fly by, faster and faster, your worries left behind — this is the wonderful appeal of the mountain pass. Faster you go, and quick glance down at your gauges confirms your suspicion.

46 miles per hour.

2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Film-Trevor-Ryan_001

Such is life in just about any Miata, but before having a great time going slow on the twisty back roads I had the bright idea to shoot the day on film. Joining my NB, my wife, and me on my quest to meet up with other slow cars would be my friend Andres in undeniably much nicer NA.

  • 2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Film-Trevor-Ryan_002
  • 2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Film-Trevor-Ryan_003

Things started out where you might expect and I was having a grand time clicking shots off the old analog Nikon FM-2 my grandfather gave me a few years back as the cars were fueled up.

  • 2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Film-Trevor-Ryan_005
  • 2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Film-Trevor-Ryan_006
2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Film-Trevor-Ryan_004

The little cruise was organized by Dustin Yee — whose Cappuccino I spotted at a Laguna Seca track day some months back — and it was the perfect day for rotaries to stretch their legs and a few Miatas to brush off the cobwebs.

Digital Afternoon
2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_002

The first stop was Alice’s Restaurant, and I have to shamefully admit this was the first time I’ve made it out here. Anyone who drives their car with spirit in the Bay Area will know that this is the spot to meet up — I’ll be doing my best to get some proper hunting done out here in the coming summer months.

2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_003
  • 2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_004
  • 2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_005
2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_101

You’ll maybe have noticed that the previous photo (and all of the rest) are not on film and I don’t want to talk about it. I’ll just say that the camera can be fixed and I was having too good of a time peeking around the paved lots in the middle of the forest to be upset about it for too long.

  • 2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_008
  • 2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_018
2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_006

But the catastrophic failure of the film camera’s shutter — which was entirely my fault —  was a good catalyst for me to think about how much both cars and photography have changed just in my lifetime alone. Case in point, the soon-to-be wide-body and chassis-scraping Maserati positively dwarfing the (mostly) decades old cars.

2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_007

On the other hand, the amazing driving roads and the beautiful California coastline haven’t changed a bit; all of it is as incredible as it was before I could even say ‘car.’

Backroads & Enthusiasts
2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_009

And then, there are the enthusiasts themselves. I’m confident that since there have been cars, there have been people who love cars.

2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_010
  • 2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_011
  • 2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_012
  • 2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_013
2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_100

Our final stop at the Santa Cruz Wharf was absolute proof of this. While two to three decades separated our group in both actual age and the year our cars were manufactured, we weren’t the only ones with this idea last Saturday.

2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_101

Few things are as opposite on the spectrum as a Suzuki Cappuccino and a Ford Mustang, but this didn’t stop a number of the later’s owners from moseying over to closely investigate the former.

2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_014

It doesn’t matter how much money you’ve spent or what kind of car you drive.

2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_015

What does matter is who you’re driving with and, of course, the roads you choose to drive on. Last weekend took us though Santa Cruz County on California Highways 1, 9, 17, 35, and 84 just to name a few.

2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_100

As strange Speedhunting luck would have it, I happened to run into Dustin later in the night as I was heading to go to sleep and he was on his way to yet another meet. I seriously forget sometimes that cars were designed in the first place so that we could get from one place to another.

2018-SH-Low-Speed-Hunting-Trevor-Ryan_016

Fast or slow, I know for a fact that everyone reading here has been taken to amazing places in their cars.

Lets see your favorite backroad in the comments below.

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

More stories from California on Speedhunters

12 comments

1
Cohen Baggerly

Its good to see Brappucino again! The line up on the beach looks so sick!

2
Trevor Ryan

Just a bunch of slow boys

3
Dustin Yee

Glad you and Andres made it out. Ill see you next month for the next drive

4
Felix Rolon

There aren't that many interesting twisties out in the Texas hill country but there is one, River rd. which is a little ways south ish of Canyon lake. Real joy to drive, along with the added bonus of the beautiful views of the hill country!

5
Devon

There are some advantages to living in farm country. My favorite local backroad is between Salmon Arm and Armstrong in BC if any of you folks have been around there. Beautiful country views, good visibility and little traffic make this road a lot of fun for an early morning blast.

Seeing groups like the one in this post are great motivation. If all you look at are incredible 800hp+ shop demo cars, it can be discouraging. But like you said Trevor, it doesn't matter what you drive. Getting out for a spirited drive in my little 150hp Civic is always gratifying.

Love the way you word your articles Trevor, thanks for the content!

decom_911af7aa209e00b49f3d6fd2afa92564_5afc689fa6b10.jpgdecom_911af7aa209e00b49f3d6fd2afa92564_5afc689fa6b10.jpg
6
Solorex

So the bridge is fixed? ;)

7
Pat

I live like 10 minutes from Skyline and own a Miata, how the f did I miss this

8
Taylor Nelson

Man, this article has proven two things to me: one, I need to get back over to the coast soon (joys of residing in Livermore) and two, I really miss driving the roads of the Santa Cruz mountains. Those are the best!

9
Raralol

Have driven a lot of Miatas and can say they are slow as hell. Mx-5s don't really come alive until they are under 2,000lbs with 300whp and good wide tires.

10
allan ngo

very refreshing post. Miata is one of my dream cars.

decom_825a6c8db1d84f838da055deaa90ca6c_5afc87dad7800.jpegdecom_825a6c8db1d84f838da055deaa90ca6c_5afc87dad7800.jpeg
11
allan ngo

#smaug

12
allan ngo

hope too see more of miata features ^ ^ redsuns

