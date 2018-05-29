Life Goals: Collecting Your RWB 911 Turbo

Next Chapter >

We’ve all done it.

We’ve been sat at our desks, stuck in traffic or had our heads on our pillows dreaming of the moment we collect our dream car, whatever it might be.

I’ve been through it a thousand times, with a thousand different cars, depending on what’s tickling my fancy at that particular moment in time. From walking into the showroom to driving the car off the forecourt and that first drive home. Imagining the sights, sounds and smells.

I don’t think I’ve ever dared to dream this big, however.

On a recent holiday to Japan, Driftworks co-founder Phil Morrison found himself in a situation where he could acquire his dream car, in his favourite country; a smooth RWB wide-bodied Porsche 964 Turbo built by Promodet, one of the leading Porsche tuners in Japan. With the help of some friends on the ground in Japan, Phil made the envious journey to Fukushima to collect the car from Arios Cars, before continuing his holiday with a 1,000km road trip taking in the sights of Daikoku PA and Mount Fuji amongst others.

At just over 16 minutes long, it’s the perfect company for your lunch break or that extended bathroom break you’ve been planning. Now, back to my own day dreams…

Paddy McGrath

Instagram: pmcgphotos

Twitter: pmcgphotos

paddy@speedhunters.com