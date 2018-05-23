SHARE It’s 1986 & You Have $500,000

23rd May 2018
You’re filthy rich; you could have at least two houses in San Francisco, and you might as well finish off the rest of your cash and buy a yacht. Or, if you’re in San Francisco, you could fly to New York and back 2,254 times.

Another option would be 40 Mercury Cougars or 70 Ford Mustangs, but I don’t think you’d even want one of either in 1986. So how about a dozen brand new Ferraris? No, the right thing to do would be to buy a home, maybe a couple decent cars, and invest the rest in your retirement. Something reasonable.

2018-SH-Gemballa-Avalanche-Trevor-Ryan_002

But this is not a car for reasonable people. This is a car for people who are batshit crazy.

  • 2018-SH-Gemballa-Avalanche-Trevor-Ryan_004
  • 2018-SH-Gemballa-Avalanche-Trevor-Ryan_006
2018-SH-Gemballa-Avalanche-Trevor-Ryan_003

This is a car for people who need mirror-finish rear windows and back-up cameras in 1986. This is a car for people who make questionable life decisions. This is a car that belongs in Miami.

2018-SH-Gemballa-Avalanche-Trevor-Ryan_005

If the styling wasn’t a red flag, the fact that Gemballa was charging today’s equivalent of US$1.4 million for a modified 930 Turbo in the ’80s should be. Still, if this isn’t enough to make you question the car, consider that certain ones were supposably (it’s a word in Miami) shipped around the world with ludicrous amounts of cash stuffed into the door panels.

2018-SH-Gemballa-Avalanche-Trevor-Ryan_007

At this point, we’re talking millions, not hundreds of thousands. By 2010, Uwe Gemballa’s questionable behavior outside his questionable cars finally caught up to him – he was found murdered in South Africa.

Still, the legitimate side of Gemballa lives on today through wild creations which include cars based on the likes of the Porsche 997, 991, and even the McLaren MP4-12C.

2018-SH-Gemballa-Avalanche-Trevor-Ryan_009

While these new builds are all well and nice, the car that epitomizes the madman himself has to be this 930 Turbo-based Gemballa Avalanche I found at Real Muscle Car Miami, a collector shop with a penchant for rare Porsches.

I haven’t a clue how many of these were made, but it’s a Porsche that doesn’t add up in any way. It’s absolutely ludicrous, especially for 1986. Or even the ’90s, when Biggie Smalls was rapping about more serious things like participating in intercourse while smoking a blunt in a hot tub.

2018-SH-Gemballa-Avalanche-Trevor-Ryan_008

Regardless of the year, you would have to be out of your mind to get one. Although, if I had the money, I definitely would have handed it over to Mr. Gemballa. But hold the extra cash in the doors, please.

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

Comments

12 comments

1
John

Over the previous year, in various articles, I learned that local garages and shops aren't complete without the casual doggo, so I figured it'd be a cool idea if there was an article dedicated to those garage and shop doggos, eh? Doesn't that sound great?

2
Richard Brown

I'd rather the 86 mustang, could actually enjoy driving it.
The story of Gemballa was interesting, would like to know more.

3
Devon

I was thinking the same thing. '86 mustang for me too please

4
M89

1986 ?! big money !!! Testarossa is the answer ! no Porsche in sight.

5
Karbon

You mean the Koenig Specials Bi-Turbo Testarossa, right?

6
Ice Age

Only because the Competition Evolution wasn't out yet.

7
M89

710hp! flat 12 sound with extra noise. yes please !

8
Felix Rolón

IMO, I think this Porsche is a better embodiment of Miami than the Testa from Vice City

9
John Best

I'd like to participate in intercourse and smoke a blunt in this car, nvm a hottub.

10
Jack White

I’d be buying a 2000gt

11
Ice Age

Wrong.

My 500 grand's going to this.

decom_526c572beea2dbad1a963b476d9596ff_5b05dff29acb7.jpgdecom_526c572beea2dbad1a963b476d9596ff_5b05dff29acb7.jpg
12
Mike R

HAHAHA at the Miami words part! I'm sure you've heard Latinas there say "Oh my gah, like leeterly" Literally=Leeterly. Miami is a place where even the american-born Latin people can't speak English or Spanish well at all. Spanglish all day baby!

