27th April 2018 13 Comments
Where There Are Cars, There Is Car Culture

I genuinely cannot think of a place I’ve been that didn’t have some sort of car culture, and during my trip to Hawaii this month I made it a point to participate in at least one activity that involved cars. My friend Eric took me to a local meet, one that’s held every week in Pearl City, the rough center of Oahu.

My expectations were seriously low; after all, this was a small island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. It takes a bit over an hour to drive from the western tip to the easternmost end of the Oahu, and there’s a population of less than one million. There couldn’t possibly be that many modified cars that would show up, right?

2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_020

Wrong. I was very naive to make an assumption like this.

2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_003
  • 2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_004
  • 2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_005
2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_002

Not only were there easily 100 cars overflowing from two carparks, but the variety was there too.

2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_006
  • 2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_007
  • 2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_008

From the craziest Nissan Juke I’ve ever seen, to dozens of modified bikes, to American muscle both old and new, there was a bit of everything.

  • 2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_011
  • 2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_012
2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_010

I know this is just barely, barely scratching the surface of what’s out here on this one island, but my schedule was otherwise too full for other automotive shenanigans on this particular trip.

2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_009

It really made me wonder what car culture is like in the corners of the Earth we’ve yet to uncover on Speedhunters. There have been loads of great IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER submissions as of late, and surely there are more to come from around the globe.

2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_013

However, I completely understand that not everyone has a decent camera, nor a plethora of amazing cars to shoot. There’s more to car culture than these two aspects, though, so that’s what the comments section on this story is for.

2018-SH-Car-Culture-Oahu-Trevor-Ryan_014

If not for any reason other than to satisfy my own personal curiosity, share a photo below of your build, the abandoned car on the corner, some local meet, or anything automotive that the rest of the world would otherwise never see.

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

Comments

13 comments

1
Tryon Lippincott

It is probably fixed now, but that blue Evo in your article was a giant shit show about 10 years ago when I lived out there. Had a Marine buddy of mine buy it from a fly by night dealership. It had been highly modified and semi returned to stock. It ran like garbage and this person put cf fenders on it that was put on incorrectly. A few days later it was backed into. The last time I saw it barely ran. I see its got awesome wing brackets with no wing. I see they are still keeping it classy out there. BTW this used to me from '06-'09 every Friday night.

2
Matt C

Me and my first car in high school. I've been building this thing from the frame up ever since and I can't wait to drive it again.

decom_5ae0c1c8a5260bc7b6648f6fbd115c35_5ae3dbdd589af.JPGdecom_5ae0c1c8a5260bc7b6648f6fbd115c35_5ae3dbdd589af.JPG
3
Touge T

My old van (long gone) lowered via photoshop

decom_6a0a605155acd988da013bf32f4e6fa1_5ae3e7fc0e71a.jpgdecom_6a0a605155acd988da013bf32f4e6fa1_5ae3e7fc0e71a.jpg
4
Matthew Everingham

This bus is bangin...

5
Touge T

A wild teg way out in the sticks

decom_16c5fba76e931486ab37c4141556ad01_5ae3e88f30459.jpgdecom_16c5fba76e931486ab37c4141556ad01_5ae3e88f30459.jpg
6
Touge T

Old Lincoln? limo with a 9 liter v8 from some boat...

decom_1829f5426171f5cc3ddfd5e46936d031_5ae3e929278e1.jpgdecom_1829f5426171f5cc3ddfd5e46936d031_5ae3e929278e1.jpg
7
MCOP

I own the silver FRS

decom_b3b0382c665a8cbae23f6bd0ddfdcfbc_5ae3e949d180c.jpegdecom_b3b0382c665a8cbae23f6bd0ddfdcfbc_5ae3e949d180c.jpeg
8
Touge T

One of 5 spotless e30 M3's (including an Evo2). This is a rare color I think?

decom_9d627911df196700f18419bc13069d4d_5ae3ea187e058.jpgdecom_9d627911df196700f18419bc13069d4d_5ae3ea187e058.jpg
9
StealthStar17

Saw this at Driven Edmonton 2017. When was the last time you saw a Rolls-Royce at a car meet?

decom_9996fdd929349041eeab39edd0b7d7b1_5ae3ec7f7374d.JPGdecom_9996fdd929349041eeab39edd0b7d7b1_5ae3ec7f7374d.JPG
10
Mike

Thanks for taking pics of my Nova!!! We have a huge car community. Wish you could’ve seen the other 90%!!!

11
arvicn86

Thankyou to @tyrphoto for the feature and welcome to Hawaii btw.

decom_a1794ba4a8d542d5217c542ddbc5d3a7_5ae4148c26087.jpegdecom_a1794ba4a8d542d5217c542ddbc5d3a7_5ae4148c26087.jpeg
12
Jack White

Here in the UK Z’s aren’t that common and are pretty expensive. I’d been thinking about importing one from japan, that was until a guy who’d already imported some from the us popped up. I quickly got in touch and made one mine. This is after 6 hours or so of wet sanding by hand. The right side and roof etc all still have to be done. Couldn’t see the bondo under the faded paint and 3 layers of different blues when I started.

decom_91d9a1de1a80686cb07e9df7bee93789_5ae416aed3362.jpegdecom_91d9a1de1a80686cb07e9df7bee93789_5ae416aed3362.jpeg
13
JTB

Me and my mate in his 86 living out our touge dreams. A4069 as seen in pretty much every UK car show and magazine. Classic and Sports Car magazine were there when we were.

decom_8df654c0c1d8d544a0083a22da2691f5_5ae418fee067c.jpgdecom_8df654c0c1d8d544a0083a22da2691f5_5ae418fee067c.jpg

