The Lexus LC 500h In A Land Down Under

Lexus, Standing Out

Spend any extended amount of time in Japan and one societal characteristic that you’ll pick up on is conservatism.

There’s a stigma against standing out or drawing too much attention, be it to oneself, to a company, or even to a product. It’s something that is so deeply ingrained into society as a whole that it’s pretty much everywhere you look. Cars aren’t immune either, not so much the mechanical side of things, but the design. These days Japanese manufacturers take a very safe approach; cars do continue to evolve, but most are bland and lack strong visible and recognizable design DNA.

Then there’s Lexus. I respect Lexus as it’s shown to have balls. It’s not afraid to try new things, to stand out and be recognizable.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

To say these words about a Toyota brand, well, it’s a bit weird. Up until a few years ago it was known for building boring and uninspiring cars that were designed by committee and signed off by the bean counters. But then there was a big internal push for creativity by Akio Toyoda, not to mention a return to sportiness and the emotion that had been sucked out of Toyota’s cars. With the Lexus badge representing the pinnacle of what Toyota could and can do, the company worked hard to sculpt and devise a strong DNA.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_04

Which brings us to the LC. This model sits above the RC & RC F and filled a void that nobody even realized existed. But Lexus wanted to push into a higher performance and luxury bracket, which of course means a higher price point. But it honestly never really made much sense to me until I had the chance to spend a few days with one during my trip to Sydney, Australia last year for the 2017 Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge.

The local Lexus reps lent me this LC 500h to drive around while I was in town, and in the process I was able to understand not only what the model is all about, but also what Lexus is trying to do.

  • lc500h_everingham_-5_37299773914_o
  • lc500h_everingham_-22_37978151792_o

As the ‘h’ after the LC 500 model name suggests, this is the hybrid version. Lexus has an electrified version of almost every model in its line-up, so there’s nothing surprising about this at all.

lc500h_everingham_-1_37299797014_o

I originally wanted to drive the regular V8-powered LC 500 in Japan and combine my experiences of both cars, but I’ve not had the chance to get behind the wheel of a non-hybrid LC just yet. But that’s OK, the tamer and more daily-friendly 500h was a great way to familiarize myself with the chassis before I get into one that makes all the right noises.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

The day before I flew back to Tokyo, I met up with Sydney-based Speedhunter Matt and hit some of his local photography locations with the big coupe.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

It’s easy to get lost in the details of this car, simply because there are many. I wouldn’t call it cluttered, but the design – despite being beautifully flowing – does have some complication to it. Just look at the headlights and you’ll see what I mean. These are, of course, latest generation of LED projectors with cool features like auto high-beams.

lc500h_everingham_-2_38008745581_o

No matter what distance your eyes catch the front of the LC from, you will always know it’s a Lexus. The spindle grille that was introduced on the second-gen GS has made it onto every model since, and on the LC it’s like a big gaping mouth, adding both aggression and an undertone of luxury that is synonymous with the brand.

  • lc500h_everingham_-6_37299795054_o
  • lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

The beauty of this car is that you always get a feeling that no corners were cut; everything you expect to see on a car of this calibre is there. Case in point, the massive two-tone 21-inch wheels and big 6-pot calipers up front for proper performance-grade braking.

  • lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_11
  • lc500h_everingham_-9_37299792814_o
lc500h_everingham_-8_38008739291_o

It’s easy to get lost in the taillights, they have amazing depth and seem to merge into the rest of the car in an almost organic way.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_12

Like I said, it’s an overall stunning shape, dotted with complexity in a way that only Lexus knows how to do.

Getting Lost In The Details
lc500h_everingham_-17_37955427276_o

Observed as a whole, that complexity you pick up on disappears; it all combines to form a nicely proportioned shape that looks like a good generation ahead of anything else on the road.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_16
  • lc500h_everingham_-13_37978156052_o
  • lc500h_everingham_-14_37299789134_o

As with any Lexus, the build quality and the tolerances are industry-leading. The panel gaps are meticulously aligned and ridiculously tight. It just oozes quality no matter which detail you are looking at, and that’s before you even venture into the cabin, which I’ll do in a second.

lc500h_everingham_-16_37955434166_o

You get the feeling that one of the main goals at Lexus is making its cars feel like those over-engineered sedans of the mid-1980s to mid-1990s, which felt so solid. Except here it’s all so evolved; there’s quality and sturdiness, but with a certain finesse about it.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

The LC is a heavy car at 4,435lb (2,012kg), but not overly so in today’s day and age of luxury performance coupes like the BMW 6 Series, Maserati GT, or Mercedes-Benz S-Class coupe. This is the sort of company that Lexus wants the LC to keep, and in no way does it not fit in.

lc500h_everingham_-21_37955433026_o

In fact, I’d go so far as to say it probably feels even more special, maybe closer to an Aston Martin DB11 than the aforementioned three models.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_20

Then there’s the interior.

A Cabin Like No Other
lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_15

I love what Lexus is doing with its interiors; not only is the envelope being pushed, but it’s being done so in a unique way. You can’t open the door to an LC or a new LS and say it looks like or is inspired by competitor cars.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_19

As Matt and I were shooting away, a husband and wife from one of the adjacent properties came over for a closer look at the futuristic car parked in the middle of the road.

lc500h_everingham_-19_24157111228_o

It turns out the guy was into cars, specifically classic Aussie metal with good old fashioned naturally aspirated V8 power. His son, however, has built a few Nissan Silvias for drifting in the workshop they have on their property, but he kept telling us how crap and poorly built Japanese cars are. Matt and I kept looking at each other and nodding, trying to egg him on.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

But even with obvious prejudices, he couldn’t fault the LC and its interior. The truth is, this cabin feels as special as it looks. It’s a refreshing place to sit in, and everything you interact with, be it in a functional or simple tactile way, leaves you impressed.

  • lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_26
  • lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

From the driver’s perspective you have this smart, compact instrument binnacle with Lexus’ trademark tachometer bezel that shifts over depending on which driving mode you have selected. It’s all digital and there are plenty of menus to keep you entertained. It’s also what you’d expect to find in a car of this level, and again you come away satisfied that it’s delivered on your expectations.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_22

The thing I liked the least is the way Lexus has its customers interact with the infotainment system. I get that it wants to be different, because copying BMW’s iDrive or any other interfaces that are around wouldn’t be right. But the touchpad and the way you can toggle around the preset menu buttons on the screens feels overly complex and attention grabbing, which at the end of the day is the opposite of what you want.

  • lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_24
  • lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

That said, I did begin to get used to it a little, even if I found setting the navigation such a pain that I used Google Maps on my phone every time I needed to go somewhere. And before you ask, no, there is no Apple Car Play or Android Auto.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_25

This car had possibly the most tasteful interior trim combo I’ve seen in an LC thus far. There are some funky colors and options that you can play with and I’ve seen some wild ones in cars shown at motor shows and events.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_18

So with the whole design chapter out of the way, let’s get down to the nitty gritty – the engine and driveline.

Hybrid Redesigned
lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

This is where things get very complicated. If it was the LC 500 I’d tell you there’s a revised 471hp 5.0L V8 from the GS F driving the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. That’s it, a good old fashioned naturally aspirated V8 that revs gloriously and can be shifted manually through all of its 10 gears.

lc500h_everingham_-3_38008741711_o

In the LC 500h there’s the dreaded orange wiring when you pop the hood.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

The whole point of an electrified driveline is to improve fuel consumption and add to the engine by injecting electrically-generated torque to fill the power delivery. You can downsize the engine, and thus emissions and consumption, yet the performance is still there. In theory.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_01

To some extent it’s true; a V6 like the one in the LC 500h can still feel potent even if it’s only generating 295hp. Add the electric motors into the mix and you get a combined power output of 354hp, still considerably less than the V8-powered version, but then still able to get you to 60mph from standstill in 4.7-seconds.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

The biggest question here is how all these systems are managed, integrated and used. The answer? In a very confusing and baffling way, to be honest. The LC 500h runs Lexus’ multi-stage transmission, a CVT bolted onto a 4-speed automatic. It’s all devised to help expand the hybrid’s operating range, so EV drive can now be used at higher speeds, and that’s a good thing.

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

The addition of the auto portion was to add more feel to the driving experience, not making it feel detached, uninspiring and plain bizarre from the driver’s perspective.

lc500h_everingham_-27_37978149972_o

So how does it feel when you start leaning on it hard?

lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_28

Put the car in Sport or Sport # mode (check out the tacho in this setting!) and you hear actual shifts all the way up to the tenth gear.

lc500h_everingham_-23_24157110218_o

With two tons to push around, the combined power that’s available makes progress brisk rather than outright fast.

lc500h_everingham_-26_24157108058_o

You can shift the ‘gears’ in manual mode too, via the paddles, something that usually connects you more to the car.

lc500h_everingham_-35_37978143782_o

Unfortunately, ‘connected’ wasn’t how it made me feel. The shifting feels completely slurred and artificial, and the resulting soundtrack is quite strange, for lack of a better word. If I had to describe it, it’s like someone was told to make a CVT feel like it’s shifting gears, so the engine just sits at high RPM and you hear shifting happening. But you don’t feel it; the acceleration is linear and it all feels unresponsive and distant.

lc500h_everingham_-32_37955428586_o

But the hybrid LC is not aimed at someone that wants to fling it around corners when happening upon some nice roads. That’s a pity, because as I discovered on the road leading up to the Blue Mountains, the chassis is extremely rigid and feels great once you pick up the pace.

lc500h_everingham_-34_24157104428_o

You can settle into a nice rhythm, even with the Atkinson cycle V6 sitting at high RPM like a scooter, and you know there’s potential for so much more.

  • lc500h_everingham_-36_24157102528_o
  • lc500h_everingham_-37_37955447326_o

We had a nice time trying to keep glued to the rear end of this Focus ST, but the LC 500h really had to give it all it had to not lose the Ford through the twisties.

lc500h_everingham_-33_37299776934_o

So no, Lexus hybrids aren’t aimed for fun behind the wheel, even if the engineers have tried to inject a little life into the CVT with this new transmission. That said, my drive of the LC 500h left me wanting more, not only to have a proper play with the V8 version but also think a little into the future.

For a while now we’ve been hearing rumors of an LC F, the most powerful Lexus ever and a car that could be powered by an all-new twin-turbo V8 with power figures well over the 600hp mark. Now that’s exciting stuff, and I’m sure Lexus will nail it as it has with the LC in its two different guises. Same car, but for two very different drivers. Those that want the big daddy however will have to wait another year or so.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

Additional Photos by Matthew Everingham
Instagram: matthew_everingham

Cutting Room Floor
lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_05
lc500h_everingham_-4_37955442416_o
lc500h_everingham_-24_37299782994_o
lc500h_dino_dalle_carbonare_14
lc500h_everingham_-15_24157112918_o
lc500h_everingham_-18_37978154262_o
lc500h_everingham_-10_37299792924_o
lc500h_everingham_-11_24157114748_o
lc500h_everingham_-20_37299785364_o
lc500h_everingham_-25_37955431866_o
lc500h_everingham_-28_37299779924_o
lc500h_everingham_-29_37955430286_o
lc500h_everingham_-31_37978146452_o
Herb

I like to see Lexus as Saab. Both going their own without caring too much about their rivals.

But I also gotta say that Australia seems to have great spots for photographing.

