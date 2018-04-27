This Is A Porsche, Honestly

I didn’t believe it either.
The fact that it was on display at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, alongside a message from Porsche where they actually admitted to creating it, was still only barely enough evidence for me to believe it. It’s a Porsche C88, and it was created as a prototype for the Chinese market in the mid 1990s. The idea behind it was to create a car which could be produced simply but still offer excellent quality and driving safety.
The C88 featured just one child seat, reflecting China’s population control policy of the era, but the Chinese authorities wouldn’t grant Porsche – or any other foreign automaker – permission to manufacture in China. Curiously, according to Top Gear, while the Chinese refused permission, they did go on to ‘borrow’ some of the ideas that the Weissach engineers had spent just four months coming up with.
The complete absence of Porsche badges on the car probably tells you everything you need to know about how Porsche felt about the C88. It might also explain why I only took one photo, which might have been by accident.
What has been seen, cannot be unseen.
Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com
Comments
Add comment
13 comments
I remember reading an article about this in 1992-ish Auto Motor und Sport. There were a few renderings which resembled this car and also a van or a pick up version. I think it was suppose to be modular for different layouts. And cheap
what the fuck
Is it rear wheel drive?
Looks like a fiat multipla sedan / saloon! It would be cool if someone got a hold of this and made it rear engined or simply using a 911 engine XD
Finally a Porsche I might be able to afford. Lol
As a designer myself, I am all too familiar with disassociating myself with horrible designs that I was forced to do. Having said that, it should also not be in the museum...or if it is in the museum, keep it in like a car closet or something haha!
This car should not be in the Porsche museum but in the dumpster behind the museum.
I'm scarred for life.
Unfortunately, you are right. From now on, I will always have this image in my mind when I think about Porsche.