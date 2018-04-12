SHARE Long Beach Style: AutoCon At Formula Drift

Long Beach Style: AutoCon At Formula Drift

12th April 2018 1 Comment
Car Shows Forever

If you were in Long Beach last weekend, I know it was for the drifting. But AutoCon was at the event as well, hosting a car show alongside the sideways madness that unfolded on the street course.

While I’d seen a good handful of the cars at other shows before — and I’m not even from Southern California — it’s important to reflect on the significance of the car show. Static shows, while not exactly my favorite thing to shoot, are an important part of car culture’s history and future. Since the automobile’s invention, modding and racing have existed in some form. The car show is no different.

Static shows have always been a way to show off the hundreds of hours of painstaking work that goes into making a show car a show car. Whether it’s a high-dollar model made even better, or a rusty old classic that’s been painstakingly restored, car shows are an eclectic manifestation of the blood, sweat, and tears that go into all builds. More than bragging rights, the show is where friends come together to hang out, catch up, and see what others are doing; they’re a necessary component of car culture evolution.

2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_100
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_102
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_101

That isn’t to say that motorsport isn’t hugely important in this regard, and we learned a lot from the Formula Drift 2018 season opener last weekend. Competition was close as always and this season is shaping up to be better than any other. More cars, more horsepower, more diversity, and more intensity.

2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_002

But head over the course itself and on the other side of the bridge you would find AutoCon’s show with a handful of Southern California’s finest.

2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_004

A few NorCal favorites snuck in, too.

2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_003

Zoom out and the lot was absolutely packed with spectators and cars, especially during half-time on the track; it’s no surprise that some of those who entered the show travelled for six or more hours.

2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_005

The Villa Riviera building loomed over the lot on the corner of Ocean and Shoreline where more cars could be found than I could reasonably talk about. So rather than bore you with the details, enjoy a little walk around the meet via the gallery below.

Ocean & Shoreline
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_006
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_007
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_008
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_009
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_010
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_011
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_012
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_013
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_014
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_015
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_016
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_018
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_019
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_017
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_020
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_021
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_022
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_023
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_024
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_025
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_026
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_027
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_028
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_029
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_030
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_031
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_032
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_033
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_034
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_035
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_036
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_037
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_038
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_040
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_041
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_042
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_039
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_043
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_044
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_045
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_046
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_047
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_048
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_049
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_050
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_051
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_052
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_053
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_054
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_055
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_056
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_057
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_058
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_059
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_060
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_061
  • 2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_063
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_062
2018-SH-AutoCon-FD-LB-Trevor-Ryan_064

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

AutoCon related stories on Speedhunters

1
Damien

The little red MR2 looks awesome

