You Can’t Have Too Much Cars & Coffee

It just isn’t possible. Massive meets like Blackhawk’s monthly Cars and Coffee in San Francisco’s Bay Area are melting pots of car culture. With nearly 1,000 cars showing up and a few thousand enthusiasts wandering about with steaming cups of coffee in the crisp morning air, just about every automotive facet can be found.
This is the real world, and it’s (obviously) hugely important — this is where the actual enthusiasts come together to appreciate each other’s cars and to discover something new and unusual.
At the recent event I attended, angry storm clouds loomed in the background, but they didn’t frighten anyone away, regardless of what they were driving.
American classics coming up on 90 years of service sat next to JDM legends (I dare you to tell me the AE86 is not a legend), and everyone got along. In fact, they didn’t just get along, but much more than that. Everyone was able to enjoy a truly enriching experience surrounded by an enormous automotive variety.
There was no moaning or complaining about how car culture has died and will never be what it once was. Not a single person in a muscle car thought it was necessary to rag on a stanced build. Nobody went up to the owner of a car and whined dramatically about their choice of wheels. Not once did I see someone making fun of someone else’s hard work. It’s not to say we can’t have different preferences, but these are all things that should go without saying.
And yet if you look at the comments on nearly any build online, be it track-oriented, stanced, or a full-on race car, you will always find that one person, if not dozens, griping about one thing or another. It often seems that these are the same folks saying the automotive world is becoming increasingly divided. But is it really?
Why don’t we see this phenomenon as often in the real world? Could it be that the negativity is really only in the heads of a handful of keyboard warriors?
At this Cars and Coffee, instead of castigating the choices of their peers, what I heard was… “What am I looking at? Why did they do that? How did they do that?” I doubt either of these gentlemen would ever choose for themselves what Matthew has done with his E30, but they couldn’t find it in themselves to criticize it because seeing and experiencing the BMW wasn’t at all a negative experience for them.
In contrast, if you’re hiding behind a screen it’s awfully easy to find something negative to say. But when you actually make the effort to see a car in person you first and foremost get to appreciate its true presence. Then, you’re afforded the opportunity to explore all of the nuances that you simply miss in an Instagram post.
I think this effect is best summed up in a quote I heard a long time ago. It took me a minute to find the exact words, which were apparently first said by some Dr. Wayne Dyer: “A non-doer is very often a critic — that is, someone who sits back and watches doers, and then waxes philosophically about how the doers are doing. It’s easy to be a critic, but being a doer requires effort, risk, and change.”
So, thanks to those who go out on a limb and build what they love.
But I digress; it’s high time to engage full-screen mode and enjoy the following gallery from Blackhawk Cars and Coffee.
Finally, I’d reached the other end of the lot. From ’60s racing giants to antique Porsches to childhood poster heroes (for me anyway), the 500,000+ square foot car park was full of good stuff.
More than anything else, though, I was appreciative of the good vibes here. And the piping hot caffeine was free, so I had plenty of that.
On the topic of things that are different, I’ll leave you with a shot of this completely one-off creation. Starting with the shell of a cabin, more or less just to get a VIN number, Jeff hand-built nearly all of the rest. Ending up with over 700 horsepower in a car that saw plenty of track time, I think it deserves a bit more attention.
But that will be for another day. For now, let’s work on getting outside, wrenching on our projects, cruising with friends, appreciating car culture, and not talking sh*t.
Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com
A non-doer is very often a critic — that is, someone who sits back and watches doers, and then waxes philosophically about how the doers are doing. It’s easy to be a critic, but being a doer requires effort, risk, and change.”
A world without critics? Sounds a little communist.
Media without criticism? Sounds like censorship.
Hmmmmm, I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume this quote was made in an age before social media.
One must ask, what are said "doers" actually doing now???
Based on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, etc, etc, etc...most DOERS are doing little more than obnoxiously taking pictures of their artisanal hamburgers and humble bragging about subjects no one cares about. All the while editing out anything that's not flattering or "likable".
For those who aren't old enough to remember, there once was a time when media exposure was reserved for the exemplary. Even then, those people were vetted by...individuals who could be considered CRITICS!
If anything, the world needs critics more than ever because the over-indulged egos of the masses need to be checked.
That BMW as the leading image. I don't know how, but until I saw the 3rd photo, I never noticed the red rag top so I had the scroll back to the top just to see that indeed there was the red top. It stands out once you know its there, that's for sure.
No more info on that last car? What car did he start with to get a vin?
Long live ae86! long live gas engine!
Let's see this one off now!
That red S30 look cool...
I absolutely love Cars and Coffee! I've met many friends through attending various Cars and Coffee events over the years... As for this event, I'm totally in love with the lovely blue 911T (anyone know the color on that car?) and the GT40, which I'll assume is a Superformance continuation. I'll take the 911T for my daily driver, and the GT40 for track driving. For the price, the level of quality and performance that you get out of a Superformance GT40, really makes it a bargain, and an outstanding performer on the track.
I don't know I think it's a mixed of GT 40 dodge viper headlights and the bonnet is ether viper
Ohhhh boy. that last pic...that's exciting. love seeing proof that the scene as a whole is really thriving and intermingling, especially as i have come to appreciate so many different styles and scenes. thanks for this article, Trevor!
lots of wisdom in yes ratatouille animated movie quote
Anton Ego: In many ways, the work of a critic is easy. We risk very little, yet enjoy a position over those who offer up their work and their selves to our judgment. We thrive on negative criticism, which is fun to write and to read. But the bitter truth we critics must face, is that in the grand scheme of things, the average piece of junk is probably more meaningful than our criticism designating it so. But there are times when a critic truly risks something, and that is in the discovery and defense of the *new*. The world is often unkind to new talent, new creations. The new needs friends. Last night, I experienced something new: an extraordinary meal from a singularly unexpected source. To say that both the meal and its maker have challenged my preconceptions about fine cooking is a gross understatement. They have rocked me to my core. In the past, I have made no secret of my disdain for Chef Gusteau's famous motto, "Anyone can cook." But I realize, only now do I truly understand what he meant. Not everyone can become a great artist; but a great artist *can* come from *anywhere*. It is difficult to imagine more humble origins than those of the genius now cooking at Gusteau's, who is, in this critic's opinion, nothing less than the finest chef in France. I will be returning to Gusteau's soon, hungry for more.