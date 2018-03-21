SHARE Unlimited Works’ Brutally Effective Evo

21st March 2018
For many years, Rev Speed magazine’s Hyper Meeting at Tsukuba Circuit celebrated Japan’s high performance AWD rivals – the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and Subaru Impreza STI.

While Subaru continues to produce cars and plan for the future of the Impreza and all its variants, Mitsubishi has done the opposite by ditching the Lancer Evolution in an attempt to save itself from complete failure. Granted, priorities are priorities, but getting rid of arguably the most recognized model in your line-up doesn’t really seem like a great idea to me. Thankfully, Mitsubishi still has the Pajero. For now at least, anyway.

But let’s get back to the point of all of this. I wanted to show you just how brutally relevant Evolutions still are, and I didn’t even need to pick an Evo X for it; rather an Evo VIII RS built by Unlimited Works.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_27

While I love Skyline GT-Rs, I will always be of the opinion that nothing will keep up with a nicely modded Lancer on a mountain road. And while this customer car is predominately set up as a fast street/track machine, I’m sure it would be like a scalpel around a touge.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_26

With over 260,000 km on the odometer this is one Evo that’s been throughly used over the past decade and a half, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at it. I was initially drawn to the car for its super-clean exterior look, something that its Voltex wide-body kit and carbon fiber splitter/canard arrangement has a lot to be thanked for. Lightweight, forged RAYS Volk Racing CE28N SLs feature at four corners, with Brembo’s latest 6-pot and 4-pot brake calipers hiding behind their spokes.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_18

Extra points for the window-hugging WRC-style side mirrors.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_21

There’s plenty of substance to back up the looks thanks to a rebuilt 4G63 peppered with Tomei Powered parts, including a 2.2L stroker kit.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_20

The secret to the engine’s extra performance comes from what’s tucked deep in front of the engine alongside a TiAL external wastegate sprouting off a Full-Race tubular manifold.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_15

The BorgWarner EFR turbocharger allows the whole ensemble to pump out 600 horses.

  • hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_22
  • hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_14
  • hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_24
  • hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_23

That sort of power is something I can’t even imagine; the most powerful Evo I’ve been in probably had 500hp and that was quick. So 600-odd, delivered through one of the best full-time AWD systems out there has got to be a rush.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_19

It also shows how the drive to test and use foreign components is allowing for more exciting setups, steering away from the safe, proven and tested turbo kits that for decades we’ve seen used on engines like the 4G63 in Japan.

hyper_rev_18__dino_dalle_carbonare_17

While there are far more powerful Evos around the world, the approach here was to create a responsive and well balanced car, and I think it’s safe to say that’s been achieved. For the Japanese it’s not all about straight-line speed.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

1
K Phillips

Now that's an EVO done right! Diggin it.

2
Akina no Hitsuji

That EVO sure seems finely-tuned!

Bet it's a monster on the Touge :D

3
White 86

"While I love Skyline GT-Rs, I will always be of the opinion that nothing will keep up with a nicely modded Lancer on a mountain road"

I never knew you were part of team Emperor, Dino.

4
james barnett

Would love to see more evo features

5
Ishac Ishac

Sure the car is funny and wild at the same time and the owner is having a smile reaching his ears whenever he drives it. The quality of performance and looks of this car and knowing that it's near 300K on the odometer, sure this guy is looking for every single detail and planning for frequent maintenance schedule. I love the: "be ready so nothing can breaks and spoil the fun while on the road".

A couple of years and the Evos will become collectors garage queens while Subaru will continue the production i think that will never happen to the Imprezas (unless for the guys searching for McRae car).

6
John Best

I think it might. I certainly don't see many new wrx and stis anymore. I can still hear the older ones driving by though lol.

7
John Best

Totally dig it. The Lancer is so unassuming in stock trim. That's part of why the success of the EVo is so cool to me. We need something like the Lancer/Evo again. I need something new to look forward to lol.

8
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

"While Subaru continues to produce cars and plan for the future of the Impreza and all its variants, Mitsubishi has done the opposite by ditching the Lancer Evolution in an attempt to save itself from complete failure."

The single reason why Mitsubishi nearly went bust, was due to poor management decisions. Like, seriously, turning almost all their cars into hybrids when the world barely needs them? What were they thinking?

