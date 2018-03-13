SHARE The Day R34s Took Over Fuji Speedway

13th March 2018 16 Comments
The Invasion

It seems like it was only yesterday that I was roaming the upper parking lots of Fuji Speedway surrounded by an endless sea of Nissan Skyline R34s in celebration of R34 Day (3/4).

Just like 7’s Day (7/7) and 86 Day (8/6) after it, R31 through R34 Skylines models are celebrated during the first week of March across Japan. And every year, proud R34 owners meet up at the country’s most iconic race circuit for a day of festivities.

DSC04314

The 2017 event was great, so I was eager to see how this year’s would differ. How would the turnout compare? Would fresh new faces stand out in the crowd, or would it be the same group as last year?

DSC04291

That last question was an interesting one for me, because since I moved to Japan and began attending events like this, many faces have become familiar. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not that I don’t want to see the same faces because a lot of these people have become my friends, but the lack of fresh faces confirms the notion that the younger Japanese generation just aren’t interested in cars.

DSC04384

This especially rings true in Tokyo where having a car is not really necessary thanks to one of the best public transportation systems on the planet. In fact, unless you’re a hardcore petrol-head, the cost of simply owning a car – taking into account a place to park it – is a real challenge in Japan’s capital city.

  • DSC04439
  • DSC04302

The difficulty in finding a parking space on the upper side of Fuji Speedway meant that my question about the turnout was answered; the venue was just as packed as it was last year with people driving from all over Japan for the event.

  • DSC04215
  • DSC04185

One thing I did notice, however, was the lack of BNR34 GT-Rs. With domestic values still climbing and no sign of them leveling off anytime soon (a BNR34 V-specII Nür with only 10km on the clock sold for a little over US$300,000 at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon), more owners are thinking twice about taking their precious cars out and even harder about making any modifications to them.

  • DSC04206
  • DSC04200
  • DSC04198
  • DSC04445

That’s where the ER34 and HR34 come into play. With their prices under control – for the time being at least – many owners are turning to these models and letting their imagination run wild.

  • DSC04271
  • DSC04294
  • DSC04283
  • DSC04323

This year’s ‘dress up’ contest was a strong indicator of this; the cars on show ranged from drift-spec builds to static monsters eating up pavement.

DSC04396
  • DSC04366-2
  • DSC04486
  • DSC04461

For the drift contest, points were be rewarded to those with aggressive entry speeds, minimal corrections, and tire smoke – just like in the D1 Grand Prix.

  • DSC04326
  • DSC04436
  • DSC04333
  • DSC04383

One noticeable change from 2017’s event was a reduction in the number of vendors showcasing their products. Of course, the big name brands including Tomei, Bride, URAS, and Work Wheels all made an appearance, but the lesser known shops that showed up last year were nowhere to be found. I had to pry myself away from the Tomei booth before I emptied my bank account.

  • DSC04315
  • DSC04422-2
  • DSC04425
  • DSC04492

With my wallet safely tucked away, it was time to take one last look through the parking lots before calling it a day. A thought lingered on my mind as I paced up and down row after row of R34s…

DSC04244-2

Will there be a day when the ER34s become as valued as the GT-R? I’m thinking no, simply due to the fact that almost three times as many ER34 variants rolled off the production floor compared to the BNR34.

  • DSC04195-2
  • DSC04207-4
  • DSC04210-3

With so many being turned into drift projects and borderline missiles, however, I wonder how that will affect the pricing of a clean, unmolested examples.

DSC04503

Let me know what you think in the comments below!

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

The Cutting Room Floor
DSC04475
DSC04501
DSC04191
DSC04193
DSC04505
DSC04202
DSC04204
DSC04208
DSC04212
DSC04217
DSC04218
DSC04228
DSC04268
DSC04429
DSC04427
DSC04241
DSC04285
DSC04276
DSC04296
DSC04318
DSC04378
DSC04380
DSC04388
1
Mike Urbi

No way, a R34 Day and Dino wasn´t there ? ^^

2
Ron Celestine

Haha, Hell can freeze over ;)

3
Mike Urbi

hehehe Ron you´ve made my day XD

4
Owen Yerema

I really dig the front end look of the HR34! Never seen it before. I imagine as with other JDM vehicles that develop large drift enthusiast followings, the prices of clean HR and ER examples will go up substantially as the availability of clean chassis' dwindles. Great photos btw!!!!

5
Ron Celestine

It was actually the first time for me seeing one in person myself to be honest. Everyone usually has ER34's here so was a nice little treat ^^. That's also what I'm think in regards to pricing but only time will tell! Thanks!!

6
Tonio Seven

Thank you for the really cool coverage, Ron. Keep up the great work! You have a bright future ahead of you. Been following you for a minute now. Take care.

7
Ron Celestine

Thank Tonio ^_^ I really appreciate it!

8
Tonio Seven

I'm willing to BET that someone will build a model of the gold-wrapped 34. Lol

9
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

It's strange that this article comes 2 days after Top Gear's Japan special episode, and that Matt LeBlanc bought (and damaged) an ER34 in it. Is the timing intentional? Lol!

If you ask me, the value of the non-GT-R R34s will also climb, albeit at a much slower rate. I'm saying this due to the surging popularity of Japanese sports cars from the 90s, and as the Gran Turismo-playing generation grows older, the more in demand these cars are.

10
Ron Celestine

lol HmMMmmM !!

That's a good point. I didnt think about that. The Gran Turismo playing generation now, or when it first came out (my time). If it's my time then your absolutely correct lol

11
reese

I'm amazing that Greddy didn't bring out there new toy to the event because of how sweet it is.

12
Ron Celestine

Yah, I was a bit surprised by that as well

13
Pine

Nice coverage! Shame you didn't stay until the parade laps at the end of the day. The view of the Mt. Fuji during the sunset behind all the R34s on the track was stunning.

14
Ron Celestine

Thank youu and it really is! Unfortunately, I had another engagement that night and if I had stayed till after the parade, there was no way I was going to make it back to Tokyo at a 'decent' time. Traffic on Sundays heading back to the city is stupid after 3pm ...

15
John B

Ron- do you know about Tokyo Extreme Racer Zero and the Wanderers you used to have to beat in that game? The white R34 with the PIkachu is definitely a Wanderer on the C1 inner loop!

16
SpeedingCow

The two R34's next to the MSY Garage tent...are they wearing a Maziora paintjob perhaps?

