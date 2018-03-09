SHARE The 24 Hours Of Daytona On 35mm Film

9th March 2018 11 Comments
It was 17 years ago that I attended my first Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. Up until that time, the only motorsports event I’d attended was an historic racing meet that I had been given tickets to. All of the professors at the college I was attending (Daytona Beach Community College) knew I was a petrol-head, so when an elective course in ‘Motorsports Photography’ opened up I was the first person they enrolled. That 2001 race I shot entirely on film, not because I wanted to but because that’s all there was. Digital hadn’t yet hit the quality mark that would push film out.

This past Christmas when my wife bought me tickets and camping passes to the Rolex 24, I knew I had to shoot film again. It’s been only about three years ago that I got back into the medium after a more than 10 year break. I had to take along my trusty Nikon F100, but only used one lens, the 50mm 1.8. I loaded the F100 with a roll of Kodak Tri-X black and white film. The other camera I took along was a relatively untested thrift store find Olympus XA that I loaded with a roll of 20-year-old Kodak Ektachrome color reversal (slide) film.

The race itself was an exercise in patience to photograph. In my day to day work I shoot strictly digital except for the odd job where my client requests film. I had photographed a couple of other motorsport events on film but they were drag races during the day and a couple car shows at night with no moving cars. For these night images I wanted to be sure to keep my exposure above 1/60th of a second so I could hand hold the camera and not get shaky images. Since I couldn’t look on the back of the camera to check the amount of blur, I only tried panning for a couple of night shots. One image in particular was a 2-second exposure from high in the grandstands. I knew it would be really blurry but I actually liked the streaks of light; it kind of reminded me of the craziness of a 24-hour race. I would imagine at some point in time this is what the crew or drivers must have felt like.

Since the infield parking lots are one of my favorite parts of the race, I tried to photograph many of the cars that parked there during the event. Porsche always has a large number of great cars in its ‘Porsche Corral’. You definitely see the odd Ferrari and Lamborghini too, but since the new NSX was just released Acura had a great display just outside the front gate of about 10 new cars as well as a hand full of original NSXs.

The results out of the F100 were perfectly predictable with nice contrast and grain. What I didn’t expect was the results from the XA. I had a local film friend cross-process the film since the age of the film was going to make the color funky anyway. To my surprise most of the frames had a light leak from bad light seals in the little rangefinder. I was kind of bummed at first, but this is the unpredictability of film. With digital I would have known instantly what the frames looked like, whereas these results took me two weeks to see. Before I could even think about repairing the camera I had many people tell me not to touch it.

If you’ve ever thought about shooting film I highly recommend it – especially if you’ve only ever shot digital. Thrift store-find cameras are some of the coolest, and if you’ve got a Nikon or Canon DSLR, chances are if you find either brand film SLR your lenses will work on it. There are tons of places that still sell film and there are many small companies who are manufacturing new film stocks. If you want to get really adventurous you can develop your black and white film at home. Just remember, with film the ‘spray and pray’ method is quite expensive so you’ll want to be sure your exposure and framing are exactly like you want it before you fire the shutter.

Josh Mattox 
Instagram: josh_mattoxmattoxstudios

  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER Tall-01
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER Tall-02
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER Tall-03
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER Tall-04
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER Tall-05
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER Tall-06
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER Tall-07
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER Tall-08
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER01
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER02
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER03
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER04
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER05
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER07
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER06
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER08
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER09
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER10
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER11
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER12
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER13
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER14
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER15
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER16
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER17
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER18
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER19
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER20
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER21
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER22
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER23
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER24
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER25
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER26
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER27
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER28
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER29
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER30
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER31
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER32
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER33
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER34
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER35
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER36
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER38
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER40
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER37
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER41
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER42
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER43
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER44
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER45
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER46
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER47
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER48
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER51
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER49
  • 2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER50
2018 Daytona 24HR Josh Mattox IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER52
StealthStar17

It's like the historic racing photos of yesteryear. I love it!!

2
Tryon Lippincott

I was thinking the exact same thing

Author3
Josh Mattox

Thanks! In some respect that's exactly how I wanted to capture it.

4
Luiz Hess

Loving the aspect of film with nowadays cars

5
Tinj

So much grain! This is an amazing post, thank you. More film.

6
IRONWOLF RD

Yeah, I'm in the field of the 'please don't fix the light leak', it has made some incredible images. Great shoot all around.

7
John Best

What year is this?!? lol

8
Matt R

Nothing at all against the black and white, but those color photos are GORGEOUS.
The light leak is actually my favorite part, and while I can understand your point, I don't think it ruined or spoiled anything.
Thanks for sharing these!

Author9
Josh Mattox

I totally agree! I was going to fix it but the more I look at them the more I like them. Can't wait for the next sunny day to shoot the XA again.

10
Tryon Lippincott

As a fellow Floridian I approve this message.

11
SpeedingCow

Please do more of this! Vintage/old race photos, have such an....aura about them. These photos are no exception, and in my opinion, really capture the essence and aura (or soul) that old/ vintage race photos have. The close-up of the Porsche 356, if you told me it was from the 50's or 60's, I'd totally believe you.
Great work Mr. Mattox

