Good Night, Mid Night

Sodegaura Forest Raceway is one of Japan’s many small circuits which dot the long island, tucked into a thick woodland in Chiba, south-west of Tokyo.

The paddock consists of nothing more than a control building, a long row of tin-roofed garage spots, and a restaurant that serves perfectly acceptable curry and ramen. Like other small circuits in Japan it seems like such a friendly place to be, where you can often find lone hobbyists trying to trim down their personal best in a Mazda Roadster, or maybe an old 911.

But something I only came to appreciate earlier this month is that like many of the other small circuits, Sodegaura’s run-offs are grassy and exceptionally short. It’s not a circuit you want to make a big mistake at.

What drew me out to Sodegaura Circuit was the ‘Tokyo Bayside Classic Cup’, an amateur race event featuring a broad range of extremely interesting vehicles (keep an eye out for the upcoming coverage of the event). Amongst the varied collection of cars making up the ‘miscellaneous’ class on this day, one iconic low-slung shape caught my attention rather quickly.

This most acute of wedges is of course a Lamborghini Countach, more specifically a later four-valve Quattrovalvole model which pushed out 455hp from its 5.2L V12 back in 1985.





While nobody will accuse the ’80s-era Countach of being a shrinking violet, this white-on-red example has been further enhanced with a smattering of custom ‘aero’ parts including side skirts, fixed headlights, Automobili Veloce rear wing, and roof mounted engine ducts. Although the badge says “Jota” this was not a designation ever given to a Countach, and probably represents the owners intention for this car to represent what Lamborghini may have built if it did make a Jota edition.

The massive wheels tucked into the over-fendered arches certainly provided a unique stance and, while perhaps sufficing for high-speed Aqualine runs, made me wonder how much the suspension could deal with bumps and the extra weight of the colossal wheel, tyre and brake package hanging off the end of the tiny stock hubs.

By this point you’ve probably noticed the Mid Night Racing Team stickers adorning the car. What I do know is that up until this point the car was tuned by Mizota-san of Revolfe for an original member of the club, and there’s rumours it may be an original Mid Night Club car, but Dino is planning to dig up this car’s unique history in the near future.

A peek under the rear of the car revealed the custom exhaust, and also some non-standard subframe and suspension components. The car was also running a huge number of radiators to ensure the engine and gearbox aren’t overheating during 320km/h+ Wangan runs. I was shooting film this day and overall tried to limit how many frames I’d spend on a single car, but couldn’t resist snapping every angle of this unique creation.

As I was circling the car inspecting the details the owner returned to warm the engine and suit-up for his first session of the day, right as the sun finally poked through the cloud cover.

I moved to the pit wall specifically to hear the Countach at full throttle on the straight, and hopefully grab a shot of it flying past. After I snapped off this blurry picture, I lowered my camera to watch it follow a 911 through the first corner.

Unfortunately, that was as far as the Countach would be going today. Under braking the car speared into the inside barrier at high speed then rebounded across to rest in the grass on the opposite side leaving the left rear wheel in the middle of the track.

My first thought was getting the driver out of the car – it was clearly a big impact, so the chance of fire was high. Small circuits in Japan are rarely prepared for any sort of incident and I’d walked the 200-odd metres to the crash site before any help arrived. Even then it was a flatbed that arrived not a safety nor medical car, without a single fire extinguisher in sight. Finally, one of the doors swung upwards and the driver emerged physically OK.

In the end, the tilt-tray wasn’t even necessary – the Countach’s broken body was unceremoniously lifted and carried back to the paddock area by a forklift.

Meanwhile, the driver started his walk back down the main straight, no doubt replaying the fatal few seconds in his mind trying to work out how it all went so wrong.

One thing was clear – he’d tried to dive down the inside of the 911 and ran out of space, tyre, talent – or a combination of the three. This was the first flying lap so the massive rears wouldn’t have had sufficient heat in them yet, and perhaps upon realising his trajectory would send him into the 911 a sudden mid-corner lift sent the mid-engined Countach into an un-saveable spin.







Curiously, once the car had been deposited in the paddock, the owner’s 911-driving friend immediately started tearing the Mid Night stickers off the car while the (typically polite) crowd started to grow to inspect the damage and take photos. PR damage control? Revocation of Mid Night Club membership? We can’t be sure, but it was strange to see such concerted action at a time like this.

It was deflating to see a rare icon so destroyed; the impact with the barrier not only crushed the bodywork but also tore the left rear wheel and attached pieces of suspension with it. Due to the car’s value (prices currently start around US$500,000), it’s safe to say that it will be rebuilt, although it will be a long time before we see it racing again.

Call me sadistic, but I’d still rather see a car be driven, crashed and then rebuilt than left sitting impotently in a climate-controlled collection.

