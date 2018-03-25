Any Given Sunday At Daikoku PA

You may have noticed that we really love Daikokufuto, aka Daikoku PA. Located less than an hour away from central Tokyo, the famous Yokohama parking area is known for its planned meets and late-night shenanigans which regularly see it closed down completely by the police.
Events and nighttime meets are great and all, but you might be wondering what the place looks like on any given Sunday morning. With that question in mind, a weekend ago I decided to grab some of my camera gear and take a drive down the Wangan to Daikoku to see what automotive treats I could uncover.
The reason why I said ‘some camera gear’ was for the simple fact that I left the all lenses I’d normally bring to a location like Daikoku PA at home, opting only to use my 70-200mm zoom which gets the least use in my kit.
The idea behind this was twofold. One was the notion that there is always a correct lens for the job. If you have plenty of space to work with it allows you the flexibility to use an assortment of lenses, both primes and zooms, but if the area you are working in is restricted by physical space your options become limited.
The second notion really goes against the first one in the fact that using the ‘incorrect’ lens for the job can enhance your creativity, thus there really is no such thing as the incorrect lens. It was this notion that I wanted to explore.
Yes, I know that if we dig into the notion of correct and incorrect lens and start to factor in light conditions that this lens with this f-stop will be better than that lens with that f-stop, but for this experiment I wanted to look at the general case of area restrictions and creativity.
Camera in hand I got right to work, immediately discovering that I needed to go to a lot more effort to get similar shots to the ones I’d normally take with a wider lens.
And that’s when it clicked – I wasn’t using the lens correctly. With the flexibility to reach out, I could create more dramatic shots working with the obstacles in the way to create unique framing.
If something interesting was going on halfway across the parking lot, I could spend more time creating an interesting frame and taking a picture compared to running all the way there and hoping the car hadn’t left yet.
Basically, you are witnessing a man falling in love with his 70-200mm lens again.
So what was the final verdict of the experiment? I’ll let you scroll through the pictures and decide for yourself.
These are the reasons why we love Daikoku PA so much.
Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography
Great use of that lens and that place never ceases to amaze me with what can turn up, at any time. Thank you Ron.
Daikoku PA never disappoints. True heaven for car lovers.
BTW, I'm interested in that blue MA70(with EVO 7 rear spoiler?)...
That red Diablo and the black Cobra!! So cool
is that a 75 turbo evoluzione?
Wow!!!!
Megane ST in Japan? What version?
Hi Anon i wanted to ask you if it is any information of this meets in tokyo i am travelling in 12-17, if you can help me i will appreciate it
Ron Celestine*
I like that japan has gone back to making normal OEM+ cars and toned things down and really respecting the manufacturers lines and building upon what they are given while having self expression rather then trying to create a giant flashy eyesore and yes people will bemon and comment about shakotan and itasha and etc but I really like Daikoku for their toned down approach to things. its on my bucketlist.
I also like that your using a general lense and going with the creative aspect of it rather then looking for a perfect shot, photographys about having fun and being creative. Art is subjective, is there magazine studio shots, absoutely. Will one person like your shots as a fellow photographer and where as one will criticise it, yes. Should you grow upon criticism and take some courses in editing and photography, absolutely. Do i like the more toned down to earth shoots that you guy do sometimes, yeah. DO I also like those done up professional magazine quality studios shoots of single cars yes. I like speedhunters for their varied mixed media, you wont see that on other sites like wagan, superstreet, stanceworks, their all usually trying to emulate magazine quality or a certain look, where at SH everyone has their own distinctive styles and you can tell whos shooting, basically its a refreshing pyramid of different levels of shooting skills and styles. Keep up the good work.
I love how you lingered on the '67 GTX, photographed moreso than any single car* in the lot. They do have presence in person. I hope the Japanese are half as crazy for American iron, as we are for the surgical-steel precision of their performance cars.
My favorite shot has to be the sportbike next to the dropped and bewinged Infiniti G37. The colors, the angle, the look - very dynamic. Sure looks like a top-end run was being arranged.
*It would appear the most-captured vehicle on the lot would be that golden-stickered-trike-thing that was once a Harley UltraClassic, lol.
I'm a sucker for narrow body 964's setup right