A Wild Take On The NA6 Mazda Roadster

3rd March 2018 6 Comments
When it comes to the cars we share with you from events like last Saturday’s Attack meet at Tsukuba Circuit, there should always be an element of balance.

We can all dream about building the perfect time attack machine with a reinforced chassis, top-of-the-line suspension, big power and a custom aerodynamic package to get the most out of it all, but in reality I think this form of motorsport is more about experimentation than anything else.

I’m always on the look out for time attack cars that seek ultimate speed through innovative and often unique solutions. Cars like this Roadster, listed on the Attack entry list as the “Moty’s RS Watanabe Speed Club Jupiter JET E-NA6CE”, which is one of the most ‘out there’ NAs that we’ve ever come across.

As part of the aero treatment the whole front section has been cut, sculpted and redesigned in order to accomodate an angled radiator, itself sandwiched in a carbon fiber air guide which channels air up through the front dam, through the core and then out of the hood vent. The front wheel arches have been cut and reshaped, and the front nose now houses a pair of projectors to replace the stock pop-up headlights. The one-off cowl, which incorporates the front bumper, fender and hood, then covers the entire section.

The engine has traded its stock fuel injection system for a set of Keihin Flat-CR motorcycle carburetors, helping take an already basic car and making it that little bit simpler. We’ve seen these flat-slide carbs on numerous Roadsters and AE86s in Japan, and they’re loved by many for their immediate response and performance at wide open throttle.

Hiding inside the air guide are a few more cooler cores; one for the engine oil, the other for the transmission.

We’re no strangers to crazy and wild NA-based projects here on Speedhunters; we’ve seen all sorts at Japanese soukoukai events, but this Speed Club car is certainly up there.

Braking and handling have been addressed with adjustable arms all round and compact Wilwood calipers up front.

With the cowl in place the wide-body Roadster certainly looks the part.

You can see how the carbon aero extends along the skirt profile from the front arch extractors all the way to the rear overfenders. I loved the RS Watanabe wheels mated to chunky side-walled tires; it’s the sort of stance these cars should always run in my opinion.

I managed to get a few shots with the little Mazda before the driver took it away for a few hot laps around Tsukuba.

The car ran a best of 1:02.236, a damn respectable time if you consider there can’t be much more than 150hp on tap from the little four banger.

It goes to show what you can achieve with a little bit of imagination and knowhow. Just remember, the most important thing of all is to have fun while doing it!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

1
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

The front-end reminds me a lot of many many SA22 RX-7s with that headlight placement. Not that it's a bad thing.

And that carbon air guide for the radiator is a really clever design.

2
Spencer

Dino, is there a list of laptimes available for stock cars around Tsukuba? You say 1:02 is impressive for this car but it’s hard for us to understand what this laptime means in the grand scheme of things.

If we knew what - for example - a stock 1.6 MX-5 can do, that’d help.

3
Craig Locke

In 2016 a 911 GT3 RS in factory trim ran a 1:00.7 if that's a good benchmark for you. Over double the power for a 2 second split.

4
Spencer

Wow, that’s good to know. Cheers, Craig: much appreciated!

5
Ishac Ishac

I see a Porsche slant nose approach in the design.
This car may be the wildest of its class and even packing only 150hp it could slay bigger opponents easily.
The site name is "Jupiter-net.net"? that's little bit weird even the 2 "net" are not related.

6
bro?

Now Ecotec swap it

