The JDM Kyusha Price Boom

One, two, three, four, five, six… Were you counting the zeros after the 98? ¥98 million is approximately US$916,000, and also Rocky Auto’s asking price for this KPGC110 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R.
Has the Japanese classic car world gone completely mad? It may seem so, but then again is it any less mad than what’s happened with 911 prices around the globe? Of course not; it’s what happens when interest in a specific car grows, and it’s usually linked to when a specific generation of buyer, car guy, otaku – you choose the most apt nomenclature here – reaches a point in life where they’re resigned to buying their dream machine, at any cost.
Which brings us to the red Kenmeri that was the talk of the 10th anniversary Nostalgic 2 Days event held at in Yokohama over the weekend.
This Skyline has been sitting at Rocky Auto for years and years. Watanabe-san always told me that it was a special car, but until I saw the eight-digit number he’s asking for it, it never struck me how special it was, or how much he think it’s worth. Of course, whether or not the asking price will be realized remains to be seen; as the GT-R has yet to be sold it’s just a number, if you know what I mean.
But why so close to the magical ichi-oku-en (¥100 million) price point? For a start, only 197 of these Kenmeri GT-Rs were built, and on top of the total production number being rather low, only seven were ever ordered and sold in red. This is one of those seven cars, and to top it off it’s only got 15,100km on the odometer and is 100% stock. Does that make it worth close to US$1mil though?
The Kenmeri was part of the central ‘Japan Premium’ display at the event, which included some other rare and valuable vehicles.
When it comes to street cars, nothing really tops the MF10 Toyota 2000GT. At a US auction back in 2013, one example changed hands for US$1.15mil, a number significantly higher than what they were trading for in Japan at the time. Overnight, the value of these cars literally doubled.
This example was offered at ¥130mil (US$1.21mil), which is actually a little more than what they can be purchased for in the current market.
They’ve come down a little since the 2013 surprise sale, a natural stabilization of the price after mass overinflation maybe? Still, the 2000GT remains the most desirable of all Japanese classic cars.
With ‘normal’ Z432s going for over ¥30mil (US$280,000) these days, it’s no surprise that the ultra rare ‘R’ race homologation version of the car would fetch more. More than double in fact, this particular example being offered for ¥86,400,000 (US$808,000).
A Nissan F31 Leopard for ¥15mil (US$140,000)?! Yes, you read correctly. Where will it end? Or is it just starting?
It’s obvious the latter is the right interpretation of all of this and it doesn’t even stop at the rare variants of cars. S30 Zs have literally doubled in price over the last six to seven years, and just look at what’s happening with R32, 33 and R34 Skyline GT-Rs and Supras!
Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com
that's why I've given up on normal cars and am almost exclusively after undesirable and forgotten cars, because it's all that's left for the normal guys.
Careful now, prices for 120Y might start going up.
This is where 3D printing and electric car technology save our bacon.
Sure, you'd have to make the body in a thousand pieces and glue it together, but you can have that R34 or JZX by putting a cloned plastic shell over a Tesla-type skateboard chassis.
I think you would be better off making a mold for fiberglass or cf panels at that point, you will get a better surface finish with much less material and fiberglass isn't that hard to lay down in a home garage. I do believe that you are on to something, if a manufacturer could come up with a standardized chassis then the future could see us picking a body as an option. Hopefully they will let us also use custom designs, bringing new meaning to personalized vehicles.
Look up "Super GT Mother Chassis", it's what they're trying to do in the GT300 class. It's a carbon tub with suspension attachment points that can also be configured to have a front or rear mounted engine. So far they have teams with cars that look like a Toyota GT86 and Mark X and a Lotus Evora.
Hang on to the R34 Dino. 15 years from now, you're gonna put the kids through college with it.
This is trickling down to even the 'lower end' cars. EF CRX/Civic, AW11 MR2, etc...cars that you used to count on being available for under $3,000USD are slowly starting to creep to $10,000USD. It's a ripple effect.
Surely that's no different as to any car of a certain vintage/desireability? It's not like 60's Mustangs were always $30k+
Can't wait for the next big financial crash.
Nine hundred grand for a Kenmeri?
Get me some of what that dude's smokin', cause it's obviously top shelf.
Is it any wonder that this stupid hyper inflation phenomenon is happening? it's due to the impulsive, instantaneous nature of trends in tv internet age. In which case, I'll be right back. time to see how high I can get chevette prices to go.
WTF F31 for ¥15mil? USA craze is crazy. No one will buy that.
This seriously rustles my Jimmies.
Not only that "normal car guys" can not afford their dream cars anymore but machines which were meant to be driven will stay in climate controlled warehouses so that they don't lose their value.
I hope Jay Leno buys all of these cars, so they're at least driven every once in a while.
That was sarcasm dear Internet.