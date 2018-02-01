Editorial: Notable Moments Of Speed

During our recent trip to Tokyo we found ourselves hanging out at Tatsumi PA one evening for a shoot.
This in itself is not in any way remarkable or extraordinary, as we tend to hang out in places a lot, albeit rarely in a large group. While the rest of the team were preparing for the next part of what would turn out to be an unforgettable evening shoot, I spotted a clean white FD2 Honda Civic Type R arrive and then reverse park into a nearby space. Again, not really a noteworthy occasion, but the Speedhunters banner emblazoned across the rear window was.
Despite all the years that I’ve been involved with Speedhunters, I still get such an intense feeling of joy when I see the Speedhunters name in the wild. Especially when I’m on the other side of the planet.
Essentially, it was a simple reminder that Speedhunters really does mean something to a lot of people. It means something that goes far beyond the things that happens here on the main site. Which, of course, got me thinking a little bit more about just who we are.
Since taking the helm here, I’ve spent many a night staring at the ceiling trying to answer that question. It’s such a privilege to be in a position where I can influence the direction of Speedhunters, but it’s not one that I take lightly. More than anything, I’m acutely aware of the consequences of getting it wrong.
However, one thing I know for certain is that to stand still in this game is to be left behind. As such, we’re striving behind the scenes to bring new dimensions and depth to Speedhunters. Some things in particular that you’ve been asking for, for a long, long time.
Amongst those, we will finally and formally resurrect IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER this month. Don’t expect a revolution, but rather simplification and a clearer understanding of what the programme is all about. Hint: IATS is about more than just photography.
We will also have our usual constant stream of all-original content; from car features to event coverage from all corners of the globe. We’ve definitely been on a strong JDM vibe these last few weeks, but we will try to keep things balanced as best we can.
Who can blame us though, in all honesty? We’re not going to pretend that we didn’t see that RB26-swapped Impreza, are we?
There’s also the small matter of catching you up on what’s been happening with our project cars in the SH Garage, some which have been absent for longer than we would like to admit.
That’s not to forget the content we actually went to Japan for in the first place, but you might have to wait a little bit longer for that as we expand it into something a little bit more memorable. Well, some of it anyways. I’m sure we can sneak out a couple of previews in the meantime.
For now, I need to get back to work and tackle a to-do list that never seems to get any shorter. Still, it’s a pretty amazing to-do list all the same.
Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com
Comments
Add comment
18 comments
Good Check in article and Thanks for continuing to bring us all sorts of diversified content. My first enjoyable thing I do every weekday morning is push the start button on my very mildly modified daily driver. An MK7 GTI that I put about 25,000 miles on last year commuting. Many of those were on the back-roads on the way home. The second enjoyable thing I do every weekday morning is get to work and sneak a peek at Speedhunters to see what machines I'll be reading about during my first break! I would say yes Speedhunters does mean something to me and I appreciate every single car you've brought us in one way or another. Even if the car isn't exactly my cup of tea I remember that there is someone out there making a car into something that they get to enjoy or experience and that experience is shared by me through Speedhunters.
Brandon
One thing I often wonder about what happened was the videos posted late Saturday / early Sunday. Usually 4 videos that you (Speedhunters Staff) had been watching. I always enjoyed those articles, learn something new.
I am looking forward to more of the 'IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER' articles, seeing some of the more 'local grassroots' builds are interesting stories of 'Hey, they do that there too?'
Linhbergh !
Larry's Fj ?!
Don’t like the back-scratching exercise but Speedhunters made me transition from merely reading about cars to spending time (and more money than I should) on cars, getting to places like the Nismo factory, Fuji Speedway for the R’s meeting or my local C&C and buying 2 cars, one of which I plan to use to use on track to learn.
More importantly though, it’s made me consciously act to look for ways to share car-related time and experiences with my little boy as he grows up.
Yeah, Speedhunters does mean something to some of us...
From a viewers stand point , I have been strongly watched this site with enjoyment, i like how balanced it is, from shows to car spec, like race/track, show, street and etc. along with usdm,jdm and euro. I look forward to updates on all SH project cars. I like how you bring posts from shows in japan along with different garages like spoon and nismo. Lastly i find myself telling people about features you guys post CONSTANTLY please keep up the good work and dont alter too much.