The Art Of Surprise, Liberty Walk Style

Social media is both a gift and a curse when it comes to big events like the annual Tokyo Auto Salon.
Once upon a time you’d look forward to seeing tuning shops’ latest reveals throughout the numerous halls of the Makuhari Messe, with no Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter to spoil the surprise. But thanks to always-evolving communication technology, we’re now able to tune into live updates as these builds come together, and on the back of this more and more shops are essentially revealing their final results days before major events. Yes, it’s a great way for companies to build hype and grow their social media reach, but in doing so it takes away the excitement of the unexpected.
Kato-san of Liberty Walk decided to do things a little bit different for this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, fighting the urge to leak the newest additions to his bolt-on overfender family all over the internet prior to the event. For the first time in a long time, no one really knew what he had brought to the TAS party.
This one was especially intriguing.
Before getting to what was actually under the covers, which thanks again to social media you probably already know, I had a bit of time to venture about the huge Liberty Walk booth and see what other cars Kato-san had brought along to support the triple surprise.
Given that it’s been one of Liberty Walk’s most popular offerings to date, Kato-san decided it was time to revamp the R35 GT-R wide-body kit with a updated version he calls the LB Works Type 2.
This new kits sports more aggressive front bumpers, canards, diffusers, rear wing, hood, and of course widened fenders.
Across from the R35 GT-R was one of two new NSXs at Liberty Walk’s booth, this one sporting the fully completed overfender kit that was lacking when Dino and I paid a visit to the shop a few months ago.
The other car was the stock-fender LB Performance version, which we saw on Speedhunters when it first released. If I ever found myself in possession of a new NSX and had to choose between the two kits, I’m not really sure which way I’d lean…
It’s quite possible that I’d forgo both and just pick up a Honda S660 for Kato-san and his team to go crazy on. Because who wouldn’t want to own a baby NSX?
The S660 looks oh-so-perfect with or without overfenders, and really only requires a tweak in the suspension department and the right set of wheels to really set it off. The want is still strong with this one.
Seeing the popularity of the S660, Kato-san decided to create a baby R35 GT-R out of a Daihatsu Copen. The kit is called the GT-K, K standing for kei.
Having one of the biggest slices of TAS show floor real estate, Liberty Walk didn’t have any trouble finding room for some of its older creations either.
If you’re looking to take a piece of Liberty Walk home with you but the option of a wide-body kit is out of reach, there’s plenty of other ways you can spend money on the brand.
As the time to remove the covers approached, Kato-san’s gamble to keep some of his new creations secret really looked to have paid off. I haven’t seen a bigger crowd gathered for a car reveal in a very long time.
Up first, and to my actual surprise, was this Lexus LC 500. I’ve noticed a styling pattern with this new model at TAS, but I’ll save that for a different post.
Next, a limited edition Lamborghini Aventador kit. Only 50 of these kits will be made in total: 30 for domestic customers in Japan and 20 for those in the rest of the world. I’m not sure how functional all the extra aero actually is, but I do know that the sum of all parts looks absolutely stunning.
Finally, the biggest surprise of all – the Lamborghini Miura. The kit is simply called the LB Works, and it’s simply mad.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a genuine Miura in person here in Japan, and that still stands now. That’s right purists, you can stop holding your breath – this is a replica built by the LB team, from a Ford GT40 replica.
I’ve kept things brief with these cars because next week we’ll be getting the chance to spend time in the wild with all of them. So you can think of this post as an appetizer before the main course.
With the year having just begun, Kato-san has plenty of time to create plenty more unique and likely controversial pieces. In the meantime though, I’m interested to hear what everyone thinks about his latest creations – especially the LB Works Miura.
Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography
Comments
Add comment
23 comments
It's been a long time since I raged as hard as I did when I saw that Miura with overfenders, at least until I read that it was a replica. I'm usually the last person to get triggered about people modding classics, but stance fitment with tacked-on overfenders on a Miura is over the line.
Haha, I had the exact opposite reaction. It took my breath away, and I was like "this is the most incredible thing I've seen from the show so far." and totally fell in love with it. Then I was seriously disappointed to find out it was a replica. As an automotive designer, I just think we hold up certain models as too sacred to do anything with for fear of ruining them, so it's always refreshing to see a new take when someone has the confidence in their abilities to make something amazing.
The stance and style s**t has gotten completely out of wack. For one, these exotics are being hacked up and replaced with completely gaudy parts. The overfender craze with exposed bolts is just an awful look, IMO. To take a car, that is beautiful from the start, and destroy the ride and handling, AND to top it all off it looks tacky too. I have just have no idea what is behind this stupid craze. I hope this Liberty Walk guy does NOT inspire any other people. I guess it is his 'signature art' that is probably what people really like about it, and that's fine, it's like have a Van Gogh...to most people, it's just a weird painting. But, when you understand the history, and the provenance, you develop an appreciation for it.
No aftermarket auto company is quite as gifted in turning purpose built sports cars into 1:1 versions of HotWheels.
I hear some pretty cheesy '80s music when I see these cars. They just look like something from a B-movie set.
I hope that Miura was too far gone. Cause if not, what a waste!
Go back and read the actual text in the article my friend.
I think someone should stop this so-called designer / tuner.....
His bodykits are useless ( functionnal aero ?!? no way ) and i'm getting tired of these overfender kits everywhere ( LB, RocketBunny....)
The Stanced Miura ( even a replica ) is ridiculous, easily the dumbest car of the year....
Sometimes, Japanese tuners shouldn't be allowed to work on European cars... especially Lambo's
As a Murcielago owner, his work makes me sick. Sorry
That's why people spend their own money, to have the choice to do what they want with their car. Just like you bought your car and decided it doesn't need anything.
millennial ^
I love the coverage of TAS, so Please keep up the good work!
With that said... Between Liberty Walk and RWB, isn't the whole wide body over-fender thing just about played out? I guess if driving a Lamborghini doesn't get you enough attention there is always this option.
Stickers and plastic. Is that what makes a “tuner” these days? What a collection of bubblegum-Fast &Furious-grade school crap! Enough guys. Find the next “movement”. A tube of caulk, some flares, and a box of sheet metal screws is over.
At first I thought it was a MK1 GT40 under the covers, but... OH, WOW.
First time ever to see a Miura wearing over-fenders. A '70s race car styling, quite interesting.
(Pity that there's no picture of the rear quarter because that's the Miura's best looking angle!)
I'm sure the ducktail spoiler would look good on this one.
I'm not a fan of LB, I am tired of LB and Rocket Bunny, and many body kits that copied it.
However, I like for them to beat up a "nobility" with their own style.
Until now Supercar was a sanctuary. Except for some tuners like Koenig-Specials and Gambara, touching them was equal to a desecration of God.
But they maintain their style without fear of the anger of God and their fanboy. Do it more. I will support that spirit.
Show stopper. Good on Liberty Walk. Even if you dont like their style or the overfender craze, most people would have had their eyes on them at TAS and they sure as hell didnt disappoint.
Gotta say I have never seen someone make a Miura look worse. Not my style.
When your tired of weak ricer game, destroy a Ferrari - that will show em
This is like putting overfenders on a Ferrari F355... only the F355 is one of those MR2 kits... But it's a replica MR2...
Fun to read some of these comments; not functional / rice / waste / crap etc. What a bunch of ignorant snobs. You click on a Liberty Walk article what do you expect?
Besides when did the warm fuzzy we get when we take a glance back at our car or drive it and feel how it responds to our input get categorized with someone's being better than another. Who cares if you got a work of engineering art and love the design, history and precision that went into it versus someone who for the first time installed a intake on their old civic and hears the engine for the first time. That warm fuzzy is the exact same no matter where in the world you are, what budget you have, or purpose for the thing you call a car.
For goodness sake I personally don't like the look of Dino's green wrapped GTR, I don't think it fits. But part of having different tastes is what gives us a variety of builds. Besides when talking about functional for these bolt-on modded cars, I bet you if you see it in real life you will look twice, hate it or love it. In that instance it has caught your attention it has achieved its function of getting you to look.
Anyways, thanks for the coverage speedhunters team.
Great work guys! Keep the pics coming for us that didnt get to go!