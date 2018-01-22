A Miura The World Loves To Hate

I have to give it to Kato-san of Liberty Walk – he’s a master of surprise, something that is no small feat in the aftermarket tuning world.
I wouldn’t want to be him that’s for sure. I mean, every time the Tokyo Auto Salon or SEMA Show rolls around he’s expected to shock and wow people the world over, just so those same people can then complain about it online. It’s a bit of a vicious circle, but one that the man himself loves to be a part of. He’s turned automotive controversy into an art form and doesn’t care about the noise, the negativity, or the butt-hurt purists. He just wants to have fun with cars and continue building his overfendered empire.
But no one could have possibly foreseen what he had in store for us at TAS this year.
When I visited Liberty Walk HQ in Nagoya a month or so before SEMA last year to shoot Kato’s first new-gen Honda NSX creation, I was shown a low-slung GTD (GT Developments) Ford GT40 replica. ‘That’s going to be re-skinned with custom-made Miura cowls, cut up, fitted with overfenders and debuted at TAS,’ I was told.
I politely nodded with an understanding look on my face, but inside I couldn’t even picture what something like that would even look like. Well, Kato pulled it off and the result is something that has generated a lot of controversy. But before I go any further, again, this is a replica – it’s not a real Lamborghini Miura.
Not that it would stop Kato mind you, it’s just that a real deal Miura costs a pretty penny these days and there is a limit to everything. But the next best thing still turns heads, and so much so that Liberty Walk has already been approached by a few interested parties who want to make this wild one-off creation their own.
A couple of days after the Tokyo Auto Salon, I met up with Kawamura-san of LBW at a little fishing port in Chiba that I like to use for shoots when time isn’t a constraint. The car was mine for a whole day.
Seeing it in the open, the first thing that blew me away was just how damn low it is. I’m not talking about the ride height here, which of course has been dropped courtesy of air bags, but its physical height. The GT40 got its name from being 40.5-inches tall at its roofline, but the LB Miura manages to slash that with a 32.2-inch height. It almost looks like it’s been squashed.
To make the whole car work, the base GTD chassis was modified so it could accept the Miura re-skin, which was applied in three main sections: the roof and center cockpit along with the doors, with the front and rear cowls following.
It was a feat and a half to make it work, but the end result certainly is something else. You know it’s a replica of one of the greatest designs ever penned, but that it’s a bit of fun also.
You either love it and get the point of it, or you feel offended and look away. Whichever camp you side with is your choice, but you can’t help but grin at the craziness of it all. A shakotan Miura for God’s sake; how cool is that?!
For how beautiful the Miura was, it came out of an era where wheel fitment was weak to say the least. Having wheels tucked deep within the guards was just how things were done in the ’60s, but if you ever wondered how the Miura’s stunning profile would look like if Marcello Gandini was called upon to convert his design into a race car, well, maybe this is one route he could have gone down.Dissecting The Details
Essentially, this is what Kato-san has done, attacking the fenders of the FRP replica cowls with an air saw and then grafting on flares to increase the overall width.
Up front, a lip spoiler has been added, its design inspired from what the Miura Jota SVR used. Thankfully, there is no wing on the roof, but rather a ducktail extending the rear end upwards into a bit of a spoiler.
The overfenders aren’t too exaggerated; they’re almost conservative, if that’s even a word I can get away with using here. The rolling stock is pure JDM with the 15×10-inch SSR MKIII front wheels having been tightly wrapped in 205-section Yokohama Advan A050 semi-slicks. To get the fitment just right, 60mm spacers were added to add to the wheels’ -20 offset.
For a vintage feel, vents were cut into the fenders after the front wheels and then lined with rivets.
The 15×12-inch -60 rear wheels exhibit a bit more dish, but to get them to line up with the flares 90mm spacers were added on each side. Even though the rubber is a tad wider at 225, there’s still quite a lot of stretch going on.
Looks are very important, but I wanted to get a feel for what this replica looked like underneath. To swing open the rear cowl it’s a simple process of pulling out the two pins on the roof…
… And the not-so-simple task of sliding the tail pipes off the custom Wolf exhaust system. These tips protrude through the rear grille opening, so will catch on the cowl as it swings back outward if not removed.Peeling Off The Cowls
With the cowl out the way, the ’60s-era Ford Motorsport 302ci V8 this GTD replica came with is revealed. It sits beautifully center stage, hand-curved and welded Wolf headers meeting in the middle and arching outwards through the rear. This is, of course, a Kato-car, so silencers were not required in the exhaust system. Yes, it’s loud.
Sitting atop the V8 are a quartet of down-draft Weber carburetors, all plumbed in a period correct way without a single modern fitting or braided line in sight.
The throttle linkage that operates the eight butterfly valves is beautifully mechanical, and the sort of thing you really want to see in the engine bay of a car like this.
I really couldn’t get enough of these headers. Absolute exhaust porn.
Sitting perched up on top of the transaxle is possibly the last thing you’d expect to find in a Miura – replica or otherwise. But the Ideal air ride system is what allows the car to be slammed on its belly at the flick of a switch.
Some slight modifications were needed to both the front and rear lower arms to ensure the correct amount of camber would be reached when the system is fully aired out.
I can quite confidently say that the goal has been achieved, beautifully.
If there’s one thing that handicaps this build its the fuel tank, which holds just 25 liters (6.6 US gallons). With a range of around 60 miles or so, it’s kind of like an electric car, but with far more style and a lot more noise.
And then of course there’s the getting into it part, or not if you happen to be a slightly above average sized human. I failed miserably, barely managing to get a leg inside before aborting the rather awkward attempt.
The GTD chassis introduces a rather massive sill you need to first get over before contorting your body into the small cabin.
Rather than going through the massive job of replicating the Miura’s leather-clad cockpit, the recreation GT40 dashboard and dial layout remains, all topped off with a modern suede-wrapped Momo race steering wheel.
If it’s a ‘works’ build from Liberty Walk, you can always expect to see a trademark bright yellow roll cage, a detail Kato borrows from authentic bosozoku cars.
The two narrow leather seats rest right up against the aluminum firewall that separates the cabin from the fury of the carbed V8. The smells and textures just fit so well.
Sitting under the bridge section of the Aqua Line, the Miura looked like nothing else I’ve ever seen. A car like this is the equivalent of shouting into a megaphone at the top of your lungs; it’s built to make a statement, get reactions from people, and generate a nod of respect or a growl of anger. It tests us as car people – what you make of it is totally up to you.
One thing is for certain: it follows the Liberty Walk way – doing the unthinkable to cars, since forever.
The next car you can expect to see on Speedhunters from the Nagoya-based shop is the white LC 500h above, so stay tuned for another episode from the overfender files!
Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com
Oh those headers....... Strange shifter location, but love that it's gated!
The right side shifter was how Ford did it in the 60's. Since it was built in England by Lola, it was right hand drive, but with American drivers, it would be smart for them to have a layout they were used to.
Actually, most endurance race cars from that period were RHD. Since Le Mans is a clockwise circuit, having the driver's weight on the inside helps. Plus the pits used to be exposed, on the side of the track, right along a straight. The drivers could enter and exit the car more safely from the right side.
This ride height is really SILLY LOW. (LOL)
I like the ducktail spoiler because it suits the lines very well.
(I'm sure it will be very sinister-looking if all the stickers were removed)
Crazy, but also Amazing.
Now that is art. I would have loved to see this next to a real MIura and a GT40, mostly to see how the lines had to be morphed to fit the chassis. I dont see how anyone could "hate" this, he took a replica from a different manufacturer and made it into this. I wish more people would use kit cars and replicas to create some of the more extreme visions they have.
I would love to see more closeup shots of the rear window louvers. I have been following all your posts of it on IG. I am so impressed by how slim line the ones on this car are and must have something like that made for my Z31 build! The stock ones are far too tall. Silly detail to focus on I know but it's actually one of my favorite things about this car.
Nice feature Dino. I like how Kato-san is ruffeling a few feathers - it may not be to everyone's liking, but I dig that he's pushing things and that Speedhunters is showing us what's out there. The man is doing what he wants, and that is inspiration to me.
Also, those headers are awesome!
Personally, I love it. It's a kit on a kit. Where does it stop? (haha)
The great lines of the original design are nicely accentuated with Kato-san's mods. The front and rear aerodynamics and overfenders really compliment it. I would be curious to see photos of it rolling at a drive-able ride height.
Also really glad to see that old-school 302 and Webers in the back, with the "bundle of snakes" exhaust. And at 32.2 inches, it clears my inseam, hahaha! Which also means I probably can't fit in the cockpit.
Great series of photos, Dino! And thanks for the backstory. You think Kato-san will do a small run of these for customers?
Liberty Walk definitely hit it out of the park with this creation. It's just so crazy and mindblowing, also really love the lines on this from the side view! Also dem headers!
What a terrible title for such a cool car...so sick of the negative vibes SH articles perpetuate.
If you built a car for the haters to hate, but nobody hated, did you even build a car?
Lb obviously avoided any real hate by doing this to a kit car. Had it been the real deal, things might've been different.
Imo, it's a kit car. Honestly looks good until you realize it's practically undrivable
It's a cool idea, and looks well built, BUT for me it's ruined by the proportions being wrong. There's a stretch in the wheelbase behind the cabin - the gap from door to rear wheelarch is far too long.
To me, the proportions of a car form its visual signature - this is what makes a Muira a Muira, rather than something else. The proportions also betray the mechanical essence under the skin - the transverse, Mini-style V12 that couples the rear wheels quite so tightly to the driver's seat, as opposed to the longwise engine that gives GT40s their own unique forwards-leaning stance.
This is amusing, but I'd honestly rather they cut up a real Muira to make something that would be a true development of the Lamborghini original. Or just do a wild GT40 - but be true to the car's layout rather than dressing it up as something it can't ever truly resemble.
This thing is awesome.
I'm relieved that it's a replica, though.
This aint "art". It's not "craft" or any "movement". It's mere folly and mistake. It's one man's interpretation of the absurd.
This is the product of fad and hype. It's a sugar rush on wheels who's finish will surely be a headache and the age old question: "Why did I do this?" Please - your blog seems to cater to great photography and a love for the automobile; don't litter it with "tabloid-like" cars and stories penned to do nothing more than elicit some easy applause from the 18-year old hip-hop-flat-billers with more ink one their arm than sense in their brain.
Only a couple corrections there. One, people who like cars like this are probably into the current generation of electronic "music" as much as or more than they're into hip-hop. Hip-hop was the ricer fad, and honestly I'd rather have a genuine ricer than one of these. Two, you forgot to mention anything about sucking on vape bricks.
Love this car and I love your pics. I like this more as a replica than the real thing. It’s like Lamborghini building a race car. You’d build a tube frame race car and skin it to look how you want. Love the yellow cage and race car interior. The only things I’d change is the suspension. Proper coilovers with an HLS would be nicer. And it’s too bad they used spacers instead of wider wheels to fill the fenders. To me the point of overfenders in the first place is to fit wider rubber. Just sayin’. Gorgeous car though.
Oh, also I’d black out the headlights ...I’ll call you for a shoot soon, once they deliver it and I make it my own. lol
I like it. I'm an old white dude who drives a Volvo everyday and my vice is my Harley's so i'm not the target group here but it's bagged so you can lift and drive, and it's a kitcar-they should be fun. I do wonder why with the small fuel load it needs multiple gas gauges......
Wow! Can't believe how low this thing is!! Must be a thrill to drive something wide and low.
Kewl indeed.