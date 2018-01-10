SHARE Supercars In Silicon Valley

10th January 2018 16 Comments
A Disappointing Drive In

The San Francisco Bay Area is a bit of a special place. No matter what it is you’re looking for, you can find it here. Even in the middle of winter, meets like the Cars and Coffee event that GMP Cars put on last weekend are in full swing.

In fact, these events have such a good turnout that lots of other, smaller spin-offs seem to occur leading up to the main show — one such by-product was a cruise from Pleasanton to Richmond, where Cars and Coffee ‘SF’ would be held. Of course, this meant getting up before the sun to see who showed up despite the poor weather.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_002
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_003
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_004

I have to say, I was not disappointed. There was a heavy dose of late-model American muscle present, which is to be expected, as well as everything from a Porsche 918 (hiding behind the Ferrari 360) to an Ariel Atom.

Lucky for the Ariel owner there was no more rain during the day, but with wet roads and no top it was not the most practical choice. But really, what sort of practical person ends up with something as awesome as an Atom anyway?

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_005

This particular rally over to the show was organized by Tim Booth, who had a few words of wisdom to share with the large, ever-growing crowd that was eager to warm up their cars and start the drive. Essentially, anyone messing about in the rain would be flagged by the entire community and not welcome at future cruises like this.

It’s exactly the strict attitude that should be applied to anyone having fun with friends on public streets; all it takes is one black sheep not knowing their limits and everyone’s day (or worse) is ruined.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_006

After the responsibility pep talk, engines were started, and revved, of course, as the cars warmed up.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_007

This is where the disappointing part comes in, for me at least. I woke up excited (at around 4:00am, mind you) to get rolling shots on the way to the show; the weather for it was perfect and there would be plenty of iconic cars to shoot in front of awesome backdrops. But as we headed onto the freeway, we lost the pack as four highway options were presented to us and I chose the wrong one.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_008

As pumped as I was to get photos, I accidentally opted for the fastest way to the GMP Cars event instead of the route that would take us through the tunnel with the group.

Perhaps I’m being dramatic, but it was one of those moments where it seemed nothing could fix my disappointment; the smooth winding roads through the hills with beautiful fog rolling in during sunrise… But no cars for me.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_009

Actually, I did spot one Aventador cruising past, but it was a small consolation prize compared to the dozens of cars rumbling around together on the other side of the valley.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_010

Once we made it to the event, I quickly left my disappointment behind. I was immediately greeted with an immaculate, brand new McLaren 570GT S glowing in the soft light from the still-rising sun. But lurking in the background was the GMP Cars trailer, and if I’m honest, the real reason I came to the event in the first place.

F40 or F50? GMP Cars Says Both
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_011

Ferraris, Ferraris, Ferraris. Why choose between two iconic ’90s legends when you can have both?

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_012

I know the popular answer to the F40 or F50 question, but surely I’m not the only one who would prefer the F50?

  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_014
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_013
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_015

I understand the F50 is bigger, heavier, slower, and when you really stare at the two for any length of time, the F40 is clearly the more attractive option.

  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_016
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_017

But when presented with the keys to both cars, I would take the F50, hands down.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_019

The only reasonable explanation for this that I can think of is the profound effect that the first F50 I ever saw had on me. I remember exactly where I was, at nine or 10 years old, when I saw the car peeking out at me from one of the service bays at an exotic car dealership in Los Gatos. It was perhaps the first time I ever just stood and stared in awe of a four-wheeled machine.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_018

When up against the F40, I know it’s the wrong choice, but I just have so much love for this Ferrari. The eerie fogged glass in the cool morning air only compounded the dreamy effect of the F50 for me.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_020

There’s just something about it, you know?

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_022
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_023
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_024
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_025
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_026

Inside, it’s pure ’90s gold.

  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_036
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_027
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_028
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_029

In the back, or more like the middle, is that glorious F1-inspired 4.7L V12. Also packed in the rear, in proper Ferrari fashion, is a gearbox integrated into the chassis and fancy rose-jointed push-rod suspension with adaptive electronic dampers. From the factory, the only thing that’s been changed on this particular example is a phenomenal sounding Tubi exhaust setup.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_021

Despite perhaps failing to fill the shoes of its predecessor, the F50 is such a gorgeous thing to behold. As when I was 10 years old, driving one of these models is suddenly high on the priority list again.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_031

Of course, adjacent to its younger, bigger sibling was the almighty F40.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_032

In a completely different way than the F50, the older model is also an aesthetically amazing convergence of engineering and design.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_033

With upgraded 18-inch wheels over the 17-inch versions that shipped with the car, it’s a great looking setup, to say the least. The brakes have also been upgraded with some Brembo units for extra stopping power. I’m not sure how many miles are on this one, but here’s to hoping these parts were installed because it gets driven at least a bit.

  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_035
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_037
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_034
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_038

As I’m sure you’re well aware, the powerplant in the F40 is a 2.9L twin-turbocharged V8; this car has also been upgraded with a Tubi exhaust. I don’t often think of these cars being ones you modify, but if you’ve got the coin, why not?

  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_040
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_041
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_043
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_039

It’s astounding to me how different the these two cars really are. From the sharp, angular design features of the F40 versus the swooping bodylines of the F50, to how they source and deliver their power.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_042

But no matter your preference, the F40 really is a work of art.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_044

GMP Cars also was kind enough to bring another heavy hitter out to play, this particular one being a brand new 488 Challenge car.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_045
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_046
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_047
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_048
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_049

It’s the 2017 version, and I can only assume it has a promising future ahead of it.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_050

I honestly didn’t learn all that much about the car because I was so taken by the other two Ferraris, but perhaps I’ll get the chance for a closer look soon.

  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_051
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_052

GMP Cars didn’t stop there, though, and in the roped-off area they also had two complete restorations on display. I could have easily spent all day on these five cars, but there were hundreds of others arriving and filling up the lot.

Exotics Abound
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_053

Being the Silicon Valley, we don’t exactly have a shortage of exotics in the area. Luckily, most of the owners like to take them out for a drive too, rather than shove them away in a storeroom somewhere (or perhaps it’s their fancier cars they keep hidden).

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_054

One car in particular that’s been evading me for a year or so was this LT — finally I was able to see it in person.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_055

The owner is a young collector in the area with a specific taste in exotics; his McLaren key fob for the car even has a matching paint job.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_056

It was definitely popular with the  other photographers present as well.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_058
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_059
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_061
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_060

I saw this 918 earlier in the day, and although I very sadly (yes, still not over it) missed it cruising over to the show, it’s great to see that this car actually gets driven. That is sort of the point, after all.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_062

Speaking of cars that are put through their paces, I noticed this Berlinetta had a sticker on the back showing it was driven thousands of miles through a road rally in China.

Noticing this Ferrari was made more special by partially overhearing the out-of-focus gentleman behind the car. He was explaining to the younger lads that this was the car that so-and-so; like I said, everyone’s got that model that excites them and that’s what Cars and Coffee is all about.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_065

It was also good to see my friend Greg’s heavily track-prepped F80 out at the show. I don’t know how he keeps this thing so clean given how hard he pushes it at the track.

  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_063
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_064
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_057

GMP Cars also had a number of other high-end autos floating about the show, like this F12 TDF with AutoVeloce SVR goodies. Another one to investigate in further detail later on.

The Best Of The Rest
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_066
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_067
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_068

It wasn’t just high-dollar European fare out at the meet though, and as I mentioned, the Americans were out in full force.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_069

And nothing quite says America like a Hemi with flames, am I right?

  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_070
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_072
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_071

It also seems Fords are making a stronger and stronger showing lately, both at shows and amateur track days.

  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_073
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_074
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_075

Naturally, some good old American iron found it’s way out too.

  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_076
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_077

As did this…

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_079

Towards the end of the show I noticed this VIP build roll up. Even if things do seem a bit unbalanced towards domestics, it’s refreshing to see a healthy mix of clean builds at Cars and Coffee.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_081
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_080
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_082
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_083

We’re also finally seeing the new Honda Civic Type R crop up in the wild around here.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_085

Another obvious favorite was this Volvo. It’s the ultimate people carrier, fit for a soccer mom or a college kid who isn’t fond of fast cars, except that it has been fitted with an LS2. Nothing remotely hints at the V8 under the hood, either – talk about a sleeper.

  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_086
  • 2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_087

There was something from every genre of the car scene here. But more importantly, it was a place where enthusiasts young and old came together to share a morning in celebration of a common love for all things automobile.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_095

Inspired, I headed north after the meet to my friend’s place to begin the resurrection of an old project of mine. You can tell it’s been a bit forgotten as of late, but we can hope I get my act together here soon.

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_096

All day though, my mind wandered back to that F50…

2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_094

Word is, next month there will be another show and it’ll likely be even more packed than this one as the weather improves.

I’m sure I’ll be back too. After all, who can say no to Cars and Coffee?

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

Cutting Room Floor
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_078
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_088
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_093
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_092
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_091
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_090
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_089
2018-SH-GMP-Cars-Coffee-Trevor-Ryan_030
16 comments

1
Joel

Great photos, as always! Do I spy a Mustang under that car cover?

2
Trevor Ryan

Thanks Joel! And at the moment, it's about 2,500lb of rubbish...

3
Joel

Every project starts somewhere, interested to see what you do with it!

4
StealthStar17

I know the popular answer to the F40 or F50 question, but surely I’m not the only one who would prefer the F50?


You're not alone. The F50 is one of the many cars of my childhood alongside the McLaren F1, Porsche 911 993, BMW M5 E39, Lamborghini Diablo SV, Nissan Skyline R34, and much more.

5
RVAE38

Forgot to note that the E39 M5, R34 GTR and McLaren F1 are also in my top 10 list..

6
RVAE38

I am curious how old both of you are. I am 38 and to me, the F40 is the god of all things automotive. I try not to discriminate but to me, nothing can ever compete with the F40 no matter what. And oddly enough, I have never liked the F50. I know it's a polarizing subject and my theory is that is has a lot to do with what age/generation everyone is and which car came out when you were young.

7
StealthStar17

I'm 21. As a little kid I grew up playing a lot of the earlier NFS games (from II to Underground 2) so it was primarily a lot of late 90s/early 2000s performance cars that left a lasting impression on my (then) 8-year-old self. However, as lengthy as the list of my favorite cars is nowadays, the McLaren F1 is the one car that will ALWAYS hold a special place in my heart.

8
Trevor Ryan

Exactly. I'm 27, so promotion-wise the F40 was just a bit before my time. Instead the F50 was the poster car during my younger years, and also happened to be the one I came across when I was most impressionable.

The Diablo and F1 are definitely on my list as well, although the GTR never appealed to me until more recently.

9
Daniel Baxter

Wow! Amazing shots! Did you happen to get any of my car while you were there?

10
Tim booth

Thanks for coming out.

11
Terry Tek

Was it on 680 880 or 580 that you got those rolling shots? And when were these taken? Feel kinda upset I didn't get to see anything.

12
Trevor Ryan

The event was just this last weekend, although I think there was one in December as well. Anyhow, we took 580 all by ourselves on accident; the rest of the crew went the longer way up 680 then over 24 through the Caldecott Tunnel. Shame on me, I know.

13
John B

Hmm, gotta say the F50 / F40 debate is a tough one. I think for driving I'd like the F40 more, but for the experience of like "ooh look I'm in a super car" + driving + experience I would take the F50.

The thing I love about the F50 more than the F40 is the instrument display. It's so cool looking. Miles cooler than many cars that have been produced since.

14
TrueBlue

So many exotics and hypercars... and all I wanted to see more of was that '68 Mustang fastback.

(Ok, the 918 and Viper GTS, too. But mainly that fastback. ;-] )

15
TrueBlue

PS: You've got some of the most consistently righteous posts on the page. I'm never disappointed with not only the quality of the images, but the diversity of the subject matter there in.
Keep it up.

16
Vijay V

This was a really cool read. Ecstatic to see the 360 shot :)

