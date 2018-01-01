SHARE A £1.5million Blowout At ASI 2018

Shibuya Or Bust

I am not in Japan right now, and I’m OK with that.

OK, I’m not really OK with that at all. While a large contingent of the Speedhunters team are up to their crazy antics in Tokyo, I’ve found myself holding down the fort here in the UK. I’m not sure if I’ve done something to upset them, or maybe my flight booking just got missed, but either way I’m really glad they’re all having a good time out there. Really, I am. Maybe next year, eh guys?

Guys…?

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5424

Rather than wallow in self-pity while I scroll not-at-all-enviously through their Instagram feeds I decided to cheer myself up with a trip to the annual Autosport International show in Birmingham this past weekend.

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5422

Visiting Birmingham as a method of enlivenment seems akin to banging your head against a wall to ease a migraine, but when ASI is in town I at least know I can enjoy some speed-related therapy for the Tokyo FOMO I’m currently experiencing.

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5401

Part of this therapy is of the retail variety, and includes visiting the Coys auction paddock inside the show. It’s a personal highlight every year, as Coys put on a fine selection of rare and unusual motors for punters to bid on at the show, and remotely.

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5376

So, Speedhunters company credit card* in hand, I’ve set myself a reasonable budget of £1.5million and set off with the aim of getting the most bang for my buck.

*Note: For simplicity, I’ve priced each car in the middle of their estimated values. Also, I don’t really have a Speedhunters credit card.

Gone Shopping
autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5344

Despite the amazing machinery left, right and centre in the auction paddock, I’m drawn to the unmistakable silhouette of Honda’s comparatively understated supercar. A poster child for ‘90s JDM modern classics, and developed in conjunction with the late, great, Ayrton Senna, I think you’d struggle to find anyone with a bad word to say about Honda’s ‘New Sportscar eXperimental’ project. It’s certainly a car that holds its own against far more costly competitors, and one that’s fighting back the years with great success, too.

If I look as good at 27 as this NSX does today I’ll be a happy man.

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5345

This particular example is a 1991 JDM import, first registered over here in 2016, and has received a thorough going over by Honda along with a fresh cambelt. With Honda’s reputation for reliability, it should be good for plenty of stress-free motoring. There’s a couple of choice modifications too – a Type R bonnet and a set of 17/18-inch staggered AVS Model 5 wheels just set it off nicely. That’s £29,500 spent, what next?

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5372

One road car sorted, so it’s time for a race car next, right? It’s a slightly extravagant purchase at £225,000, but come on, a 1984 M635CSi Group A touring car? In Marlboro livery no less!

  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5387
  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5374

This E24 was a fresh build by Geoff Steel Racing just a couple of years ago, and is ready to race with a full T45 FIA-spec roll cage and fuel cell. The numbers are alright, too – the 3.5-litre, 24-valve, six-cylinder motor puts out around 310hp and the package weighs just 1,200kg. I’ll take it as is, thanks – no need to gift-wrap.

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5348

Time for a change of pace. A relative snip at £17,500, this ‘83 Mercedes-Benz 500SL would make for a pretty cool summer cruiser. The champagne metallic colour might put some off, but I think the classic Mercedes pulls it off well.

  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5353
  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5358

With three owners from new, a full service history and a recent refurb under its belt, there’s not many cleaner out there I’d say. That’ll do nicely.

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5428

I’m really not a Mercedes guy usually, but straight after dropping a wedge on the golden oldie above I spot this black beauty tucked away at the edge of the lot. They only made 40 right-hand drive versions of the CLK DTM, and with just over £1.2million still burning a hole in my back pocket, the £210,000 price tag is hard to refute.

  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5429
  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5430

The road-going cousin of the 209 CLK DTM race car from the German DTM series, this very special AMG has a carbon fibre wide body kit, race-inspired interior, and a 582hp 5.4-litre supercharged V8 under the bonnet. It’s only done 7,400 miles since it was registered in 2005 too. Sold!

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5336

If you know me, you know I can’t turn down a classic Porsche and, in my humble opinion, Irish Green is the colour to have one in. This particular 1968 912 isn’t my perfect spec, but with 911 prices in a frankly silly place right now, it doesn’t look like a bad proposition at £32,500.

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5341

This one has been upgraded with a set of Weber 401DF carbs and Koni suspension too, and is in pretty good nick.

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5338

The steering wheel is on the wrong side as it originally found its home in The Netherlands, but I don’t think this is a big deal on a Porsche. I wish it had the black and white houndstooth interior, but it’s close enough and in great condition – where do I sign?

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5369

Easily my favourite race car colours, I can spot a Gulf livery a mile away, so hurriedly rush over to what looks like a full race-spec GT40 surrounded by onlookers. Priced at £70,000, I quickly realise it’s a replica, but that doesn’t do much to stem my enthusiasm for it – I’ve already spotted what I’m going to blow the rest of the budget on and probably couldn’t afford this and that too.

  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5368
  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5363

This TSC GT40 Evocation was built in 2009 by Tornado to a bespoke lightweight specification. There’s a full Gulf wide-arch kit, period interior, fully adjustable suspension and extensive chassis work.

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5361

The 5.7-litre Ford 302 motor boasts eight-stack Procomp Electronics fuel injection, JE forged pistons, H-section forged connecting rods, road/race cams, alloy heads and kicks out 380hp. Best of all? It’s completely road legal.

All In
autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5419

Full disclosure: this F40 was the first thing that I saw when entering the paddock, and I knew I had to watch my budget up to now. At around £900,000 this is the big one, but it’s a pretty special machine. This is a matching-numbers original 1993 Michelotto LM race car, one of only 19 created from scratch for the circuit, rather than built upon the already brutal and legendary road-going F40 chassis.

  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5405
  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5410
  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5411
  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5421

This LM boasts a reinforced chassis, wider and lighter bodywork housing wider wheels and rubber, uprated brakes and suspension and a full race-spec lightweight interior. This particular example has been further improved for racing with new Intrax Racing suspension, roll cage, Stack dash and air jacks.

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5391

Where the road-going F40 had 480hp, the Michelotto LM packed over 720hp thanks to increased boost, different compression ratio, bigger intercoolers, new camshafts, and a Weber/Marelli electronic fuel injection system.

autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5396
  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5409
  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5402
  • autosportinternational-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-5399

Unlike many of the LMs still in existence, this particular example has been used throughout its life, having been raced by various owners all over Europe. It’s been recently restored too, and comes with a spares package including an original bonnet, should you miss the pop-up lights. Stick the rest on a truck, I want to wear this one home.

A spending whirlwind and seven cars later I’m down £1,484,500. Something for the racetrack and something for the road – that’s a pretty cool garage line up for the money, don’t you think?

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com

Sam

You may have missed out on Japan but you managed to sort quite a sweet article. Comments on Birmingham made me chuckle. Good job

2
Nishant Dash

Beautiful article! Now only if you had the cash...
#2broke2furious

3
Joe Tee

japan is a very cool place but no where comes close to the uk when it comes to cars

4
Matt C

Irish green 912 with upgraded carbs, susp, and plaid seats? #2018Goals

Author5
Jordan Butters

Just #lifegoals

6
Ishac Ishac

Well, you got a track/race car,a classic race car, a super car, a cruiser, and daily driver. Since you have 15500£ (as per your calculation) you still lack of a classic slow car like the SAAB behind the green 911 (more options: old cooper, Renault R12 R18,MK1 Golf,...) and/or a drift car.
Unless you kept them for the logistic team to ship all the purchased beauties back home.

On the second hand, you should consider making a SPEEDHUNTERS credit/loyalty card.

Author7
Jordan Butters

I spent the £15k on an extravagant night out (alone) afterwards. But yours sounds like a better idea.

8
Jack M

Isn't an extravagant night out in Birmingham just putting garlic sauce on your kebab and getting an Uber instead of the bus?

Author9
Jordan Butters

This guy knows how to party.

10
ford capri

lol for the article, loved it

11
Spencer

Let's set up cashhunters.com, where people can donate.

Sort of a let's-crowdfund-my-favorite-cars thing.

Author12
Jordan Butters

Sounds ideal – after you, sir!

13
Terry Tek

I wish I had this kinda money to blow on cars. 1.5 million according to this article seems like pennies and toast.

14
370 Hemi

5.7L Ford 302?

Author15
Jordan Butters

I'm not all that au fait with Ford V8s, but is this not a thing? The car is registered as a 5,700cc, and this is the information provided by the builder.

16
370 Hemi

No worries, I'm sure it's what's on their display. Not critiquing you. It's just that technically 302ci is 4.94 liters or more commonly referred to as 5.0. Hence the Mustang 5.0L is the same as the Ford 302. A 5.7 liter would be much more cubic inches, like the Chevy 350 small block or the LS1 which is 346 cubic inches. Also the Hemi 5.7 liter is 347 cubic inches.

Perhaps the original 302 was bored and stroked out to more displacement. Again not saying you're wrong but, the information they displayed is technically incorrect.

17
Herndon Means

maybe 302 stroker? 302ci is roughly 5,000cc, though stroker kits for 302 to 347(5,686cc) is not uncommon.

18
Codrin Stefan

Only 1.5 mil? Dayum, I tought only the F40 costs that much. Those rims on the NSX, bad choice I must say.

