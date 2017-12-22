SHARE No Beat-ing Around The Bush

No Beat-ing Around The Bush

CAR SPOTLIGHT
By
22nd December 2017 7 Comments
No Beat-ing Around The Bush

You could be forgiven for assuming that kei cars are funny, cute little vehicles that exist only for comic relief. But the reality is, people in Japan take them very seriously.

I’m not just talking about the more performance and driver-oriented versions, because kei cars make up almost half of new car sales in Japan. It’s not only a big market for manufacturers, these little machines are a way for people across Japan to be mobile in a reliable and affordable way.

stance_nation_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

This Honda Beat I spotted looking all tough and menacing in Odaiba at StanceNation Japan G Edition last weekend isn’t so concerned about moving its occupants from point A to point B. It’s about giving its driver a fun and rewarding experience, while looking nothing at all like the base car.

stance_nation_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

Even the interior has been modified beyond recognition with lots of inspiration having been taken from the Honda sports cars that we all love. This is a Beat that likes to punch well above its weight class.

stance_nation_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

Apart from the doors, every other panel has been completely redone, from the new-generation NSX style front bumper to the vented hood. Even the lights are custom, giving a far more modern feel to the ageing kei machine.

stance_nation_dino_dalle_carbonare_05

A vented fender section up front connects to the deeper side skirts, which in turn run up to the widened rear fenders. RAYS Volk Racing TE37 Sonic wheels in a 16-inch fitment feature at all four corners.

stance_nation_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

Look closely and you’ll notice that even the air intakes feeding the engine have been opened up.

stance_nation_dino_dalle_carbonare_04

Helping shed heat, a pair of large openings have been styled into the rear bumper. And what 656cc three-cylinder engine would be complete without a set of quad tailpipes.

stance_nation_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

Even if the spiritual successor to the Beat, the S660, has been available for a couple of years now, it shows that the love for these legendary little cars is still very much alive.

I mean, come on, who on earth wouldn’t want to have one of these in their garage?!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

7 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Jack the Man

I love it. As hideously cute as the stock Beat is, this one is way better.

2
John B

I'd love to see someone built a properly fast Kei car. They are so cool and compact all they lack is massive power.

3
Speed Huntress

That's just too cool

4
John Best

Probably a blast to zip around in.

5
Amirul Makhtar

in malaysia drag racing, theres a kei car category for almost every event. kei car is a big thing here. 200hp kei car smoking a car twice of its displacement is always a great sight to behold.

6
Neal Tamase

Such a badass little car. I'm picturing a GT wing on it...

7
Alex Zaharia

Does it really reach 12.000 RPM?

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS