V8 Swapping An FC3S RX-7 The Right Way

CAR SPOTLIGHT
By
2nd November 2017 3 Comments
Here we are again stepping into a controversial subject, but I couldn’t help but choose this FC3S on the BC Forged booth as my first spotlight from the 2017 SEMA Show, such was its impact.

Plus, I’m a sucker for any RX-7, and this will be the second V8-swapped one that we’ve taken a look at in Las Vegas this week.

Is it a trend, a consequence of people being tired of rebuilding rotaries, or just a way to get attention? Actually, none of the above.

The owner used to run this LS engine in his drag-spec FD3S, but recently dropped it in the earlier RX-7 chassis just for a bit of fun.

And the Turbonetics twin-turbo setup is guaranteed to ensure things get exciting when the boost levels rise.

A lot of thought and attention has been put into making sure it all fits and looks the part.

Things get pretty tight around the strut towers so I’m sure it took a lot of persuasion to get everything in place.

The FC sits on BC Racing suspension and the ride height has been properly optimized for show purposes. Read: low.

The 2-piece BC Forged rims are wrapped in sticky Toyo Proxes R888 street-legal cut slicks that despite their soft compound will no doubt get overwhelmed by the massive torque the engine develops.

The wider stance does all sorts of awesome things to the FC’s legendary lines, adding just enough aggression. It’s then spiced up with proper JDM touches, like the rear diffuser and rear side canards

The carbon fiber hatch spoiler is what hints at the Mazda’s link to the drag world and helps stabilize the rear end at speed.

V8-swap hate aside, there’s no doubting this is one well put together project and a car that will definitely supply a white-knuckle ride when called upon.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

3 comments

1
fordboy357

I love that it still has A/C

2
Øyvind Strømme

The right way would be to not do it.

3
ReallyForeverAlone

Nice build! I wonder if he's losing anything by mounting the turbos that way and not having any ram to feed air into the turbine like you'd see on a drag car.

