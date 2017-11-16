SHARE Getting Slapped In The Face By The Future

Getting Slapped In The Face By The Future

NEWS
By
16th November 2017 3 Comments
Getting Slapped In The Face By The Future

Who doesn’t like a surprise? That’s probably what Elon Musk was thinking when he was trying to figure out the best way to announce the return of the Tesla Roadster.

So after tonight’s reveal of the Tesla Semi, a truck with a claimed 500-mile range, 5-second 0-60mph performance, and a better drag coefficient than a Bugatti Chiron, he pulled one more announcement out of the hat.

  • Tesla_Semi
  • Tesla_Roadster_4W2A6857

Imagine a sports car that accelerates from 0-60mph in 1.9-seconds, 0-100mph in 4.2 seconds, and smashes through the quarter-mile in 8.9-seconds. If I said this car had an internal combustion engine you’d reply with a big, ‘yeah right, total BS!’, and you’d be right for doing so. But in the realm of electric cars anything is seemingly possible, and numbers like these actually become believable. If you’ve been in either of the dual-motor Telsas you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.

These are the numbers Tesla is claiming its new convertible Roadster will be capable of. Here are a few more numbers: a 620-mile (1,000km) range; a top speed of over 250mph (402km/h); a US$200,000 base price plus another $50K to get your name on the waiting list.

Tesla_Roadster_Rear_34
  • Tesla_Roadster_Front_Profile
  • Tesla_Roadster_Rear_Profile 2

While the Tesla design language is undeniable, the Roadster’s sleek profile makes it a rather pleasant thing to look at, something that can’t really be said for the Model X or Model 3. Packaged within its chassis is a 200kWh battery pack which will be the secret to the car’s claimed performance capabilities.

Tesla_Roadster_Front_34

While Musk promises the car will arrive in 2020, that’s actually not important. Yes, it will likely be late like every other Tesla model has been, but in the end it will come, and its on-paper performance will pretty much bury every supercar and hypercar of today and the next couple of years. In doing so the Roadster will become the fastest production car ever made, and also the first production car with a sub-9-second quarter-mile ET.

  • Tesla_Roadster_Targa_Closed
  • Tesla_Roadster_Targa_Open
Telsa_Roadster_Rear_34_Studio
  • Tesla_Roadster_Interior
  • Tesla_Roadster_Steering_Wheel

What Tesla needs to get right is everything else. To play ball at this level a car must also handle and be able to reward its driver with a worthy experience; it’s not all about straight line acceleration. Porsche, for example, knows a thing or two about this and its Mission E will surely excel in all areas.

Tesla_Roadster_Front_58

No matter which way you look at it, EVs are changing the performance car landscape at an exponential rate, and that future is coming faster than anyone could have imagined.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

Photos: Tesla

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

3 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
RDS Alphard

Both the new Roadster & The semi has shocking performance... alright, I'll go.

2
Jay Hardy

More on the truck!

3
Andy

Am I the only one that's a little concerned by the thought of a semi truck that can out accelerate atleast 90% of the other vehicles around it? I'm assuming that this would be limited for everyday use and that this would further extend it's range

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS