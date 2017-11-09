SHARE Battle Of The S30s

Battle Of The S30s

CAR SPOTLIGHT
By
9th November 2017 3 Comments
Battle Of The S30s

We all have our favorite manufacturer, mine being Nissan for the styling and overall performance potential of its classic models. So while searching for spotlight-worthy cars at the Koza Motorsports Festival in Okinawa, I naturally gravitated towards the old school offerings from the Japanese automaker.

That led me to not one but two left-hand drive S30 Datsun Z cars in the exhibition area, each modified in a different way to reflect their owner’s individual tastes and personalities.

  • DSC09721
  • DSC09709
DSC09730

First the green car; the vibrant lime paint made it stand out among everything around it while complementing the extra aggression brought about through bolt-on overfenders and subtle suspension work. I think this S30 has a great stance.

  • DSC09716
  • DSC09711
DSC09637

The bright orange car was almost as eye-catching, but instead of messing with the bodywork, this one’s owner decided to keep things clean and simple.

  • DSC09714
  • DSC09693

The one similarity I found between the cars was in the wheel department. Both run Work Meister S1Rs in a 17-inch fitment.

DSC09698

Chrome work and polishing features in both engine bays, but the approach taken is completely different.

The owner of the lime green S30 decided to keep the car’s original straight-six L-series engine, but has made some simple but effective upgrades including triple Weber 45DCOE carburetors .

DSC09682

In the orange S30 there’s a much more modern theme, an RB20DET being the centerpiece.

  • DSC09696
  • DSC09703

The interiors are relatively similar, save for a vibrant red re-trim to contrast the lime green S30’s outward appearance.

I like both these cars, but it’s really hard to choose a favorite. Which one can you relate more to – the original-bodied orange car with a turbo fuel injected engine, or the wilder-looking creation that keeps it analog under the hood? Let us know in the comment section below!

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

More stories from Japan on Speedhunters

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

3 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Danillo Forti

POWER wil decide for me...

2
Jack White

I'm torn, I think from a style point of view it's not to my taste but there is a lot to like overall, I'm surprised by the choice to keep the L series in the green car to be honest with such a lairy paint job, bodykit and interior. I feel as though the RB should be in the green car and the l series in the orange, is that wierd?

3
Joe Fakename

Whilst I respect the work that has gone into both cars, neither are my taste.
The more modern steering wheel just looks plain odd too.
That said, this is what I love about car culture, two people with the same car who have totally opposing visions for it. Life would be boring if we liked the same stuff.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS