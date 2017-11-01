SHARE Ballin’ & Haulin': The Unexpected SEMA Find

Ballin’ & Haulin': The Unexpected SEMA Find

CAR SPOTLIGHT
By
1st November 2017 1 Comment
Ballin’ & Haulin': The Unexpected SEMA Find
SEMA Has Been Won

Sometimes, it’s impossible to put into words the impression that something leaves on you.

One of the very first vehicles I encountered at the SEMA Show was also one of the most unexpected. Parked almost directly beneath the monorail track outside, right on the corner of a group of cars, was a 1993 Isuzu Transporter.

For the briefest of moments, in my jet-lagged state, I was transported to Daikoku PA in Yokohama, Japan, such was how visually loud the transporter was within its surroundings. That’s saying something at SEMA, too.

2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-9
  • 2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-2
  • 2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-5
  • 2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-6
  • 2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-4
  • 2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-7
2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-17

The custom work beneath the lairy wrap has been well documented by our friends at Stanceworks, but it is considerable and certainly not accidental.

2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-8

Its ground-scraping clearance is courtesy of Air Lift Performance’s 3H system, which automatically compensates for the load on the rear when a rogue 3S-GE-powered Hachiroku is loaded.

2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-10

It’s difficult to put into words how something like this can make you feel. I mean, it’s a recovery truck, and it’s not something that I ever would have even considered before as even an option for a project.

But it’s these crazy, somehow humble builds, that inspire the most. While there isn’t much depth to this, I feel it’s just something that I had to share before heading back into the mayhem.

Let the hunt continue…

Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com

SEMA 2017 on Speedhunters

Cutting Room Floor
2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-1
2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-11
2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-12
2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-13
2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-14
2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-15
2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-16
2017 SEMA Baller Hauler Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-18
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

1 comment

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Joe

Ah! That's why you wanted a link.
Great photos Paddy!

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS