Race To The City: F1 Cars On Adelaide’s Streets

Next Chapter >

In early December, Victoria Park in Adelaide will come alive to the sound of some very special machines. In just a few short years, the Adelaide Motorsport Festival has established itself as a major event on the Australian motorsports calendar, and you only have to check out Matt’s coverage from last year to see why.

Formula 1 machines are a big part of the event, and for 2017 they’ll be well represented once again. To highlight that fact and to tease the forthcoming festival, AMF has just released a video that was shot on Adelaide’s city streets at night.

The short film features no less than three F1 cars (an ex-Jos Verstappen 2000 Arrows A21, an ex-Gerhard Berger 1986 Benetton, and an ex-Christian Fittipaldi 1994 Arrows), plus a classic and very special 1977 Holden A9X Torana, and a 2015 Ducati Superbike. We think it’s pretty cool, and now you can check out Race To The City by hitting play above.

Brad Lord

Instagram: speedhunters_brad

brad@speedhunters.com