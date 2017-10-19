The Master Special: From V8 To V12

Next Chapter >

Back in 2014, Dino caught up with a very special 1933 Chevrolet Master Sedan at Gatebil Rudskogen in Norway. The Chevy 350 V8-powered hot rod, built by 22-year-old Mattias Saikkonen from Sweden, brought some unique style to the event – air suspension and BBS wheels being two of its more unconventional modifications.

In the story, Dino alluded to the fact that Mattias wasn’t anywhere near finished with the ’33, and that he had a few ideas for the future, perhaps even a V12 engine swap. Well, as it turns out now, he totally followed through with it.

Defined Cars is a relatively new YouTube channel (this video is only the third upload), but as you’ll find out from pressing play above, its future looks pretty bright. We’re loving how Mattias’s car had evolved too with its new BMW 12-cylinder heart.

