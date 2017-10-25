Hot Wheels In 1:1

Next Chapter >

In recent years, we’ve seen more and more real cars immortalized in the Hot Wheels diecast world. It’s also not uncommon for Hot Wheels to make life-size cars of its diecast designs, some of which Larry caught during his recent tour of Mattel’s Design Center in Los Angeles. But in a unique collaboration between Hot Wheels and Chevrolet, the 1:64 and 1:1 worlds have collided in a special Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition of the 2018 Camaro.

Available in the first quarter of next year, Camaro 2LT and 2SS coupe and convertible models can be upgraded with a commemorative package that celebrates five decades of Hot Wheels diecast design.







For a $4,995 premium over the base price, buyers get a ‘Crush’ exterior paint color, satin graphite stripes, 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, Hot Wheels badging throughout, and much, much more. You can read all about it here.

What’s even cooler though, is that the Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary appearance package can be applied to the latest edition of Chevrolet’s factory-built drag racer – the COPO Camaro (pictured center).

Designed for NHRA’s Stock Eliminator class, the COPO features racing upgrades to the chassis and suspension, an ATI TH400 3-speed automatic transmission, and a solid rear axle system instead of the production Camaro’s independent rear axle.

There’s also the choice of three V8 engine packages: a race-prepped 302 Gen V Small Block, a naturally aspirated 427, or a supercharged 350 that pushes the COPO to a mid-8-second quarter-mile at almost 160mph, straight out of the box.

Unlike the Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition road cars, only 69 examples of the 2018 COPO Camaro will be built in total, with purchasers being randomly selected from the pool of interested customers. At least there’ll still be the 1:64 if you miss out…

Brad Lord

Instagram: speedhunters_brad

brad@speedhunters.com