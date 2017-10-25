SHARE The Hidden Gems Of Irwindale’s Parking Lot

The Hidden Gems Of Irwindale’s Parking Lot

SPECIAL FEATURE
By
25th October 2017 0 Comments
The Hidden Gems Of Irwindale’s Parking Lot
The Car Park

If you caught Paddy’s recent coverage of the Formula Drift Title Fight at Irwindale Speedway, you’ll know that it was an event not to be missed.

Naturally, every local enthusiast in Southern California was in attendance and thus, Irwindale’s parking lot was full of hidden gems — you just had to seek them out.

  • _69A0093_SH
  • _69A0281_SH

Now that the dust has settled for the final time at the House of Drift, I’d like to take you on a cruise through the car park to show you what turned up. If I’m honest, I expected to find more highly modified and wild cars than I did, but I was pleased with what I uncovered nonetheless.

_69A0116_SH
  • _69A0165_SH
  • _69A0146_SH
  • _69A0159_SH

To keep me from cheating I started at the far end of the car park and made my way back to the gate, snaking through each aisle to see what I could spot.

_69A0265_SH

There was a good bit of everything present, and being Southern California this includes gigantic trucks that dwarf the cars you’re used to seeing on Speedhunters.

_69A0277_SH

It also meant that this odd Mazda exists, which is impressive in itself. I know what I’m looking at, but at the same time I’m not so sure what’s happening here. Either way, it sure is asking for abuse in the desert; here’s to hoping the owner does just that.

_69A0256_SH
  • _69A0257_SH
  • _69A0252_SH

By the same token, I was pleased to find a track car that’s still driven on the street. I’ll admit, it was suspiciously clean, but bits of melted clag on the front end confirmed that this Z is indeed circuit-driven. I also checked with another Nissan track junkie who vouched for the car in question; I wouldn’t want to give him more credit than he deserves, would I? In all seriousness, props for still driving this thing around town, Niko!

_69A0233_SH
  • _69A0297_SH
  • _69A0330_SH

Near the entrance I spotted another Z33, wild in a different way. I also spotted a couple others, which only tells me that this chassis is becoming more attainable than ever. Hmm… the last thing I need is another car.

_69A0349_SH

Really, if you’re trying to not buy cars, this wasn’t a good place for you to visit. I found it a tad hard to walk away from this Corolla wagon and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s no longer on the market after being parked up at Irwindale.

_69A0155_SH
  • _69A0126_SH
  • _69A0110_SH
  • _69A0358_SH

Other older Toyotas in varying condition could be found as well; some low, some slow, some half-way finished, and others nicely buttoned up.

_69A0203_SH
  • _69A0197_SH
  • _69A0192_SH
_69A0194_SH

S-chassis cars were also often found in a huge variety of completion, so I only shot one of each body style (this is a lie, there are a couple more in the bonus images chapter). This S13 was the cleanest one I was able to spot in the lot; low, wide, and hopefully driven sideways often and angrily.

_69A0264_SH
_69A0262_SH

The next 240 is the one I started this article off with, a kouki S14 that was just right. Not too low, great fitment, and evidence of a turbocharger underneath. Very tastefully modified indeed.

_69A0271_SH
  • _69A0276_SH
  • _69A0266_SH

While grabbing photos of the Nissan, I noticed a car from a slightly earlier era a little closer to the stands – a simple E30 with a ducktail spoiler riding on the trunk.

_69A0299_SH

Of course, this wasn’t the only BMW in attendance. Plenty of others were parked up in the lot, but I thought this nice E36 near the front entrance deserved a closer look. It sat behind a certain Honda that also merited a few moments.

_69A0288_SH

A mighty NSX, and one that appears to be regularly pushed on the mountain passes. Seeing as how I saw this car at Shukai in San Jose’s Japantown earlier this month, over 550km away, I imagine the bugs on the front end were collected on the trip down.

_69A0307_SH

Of course, if you see one, more are bound to show up.

_69A0303_SH
_69A0101_SH

While on the topic of JDM legends, Dino will be pleased to see that there were a handful of GT-Rs present in the lot as well.

_69A0072_SH
  • _69A0071_SH
  • _69A0069_SH
  • _69A0079_SH

I suppose we might as well throw a good dose of fourth-gen Supra in while we’re at it.

_69A0214_SH

Maybe you can’t quite call an AE86 a legend (or can you?), but this one is still a supercar in its own way; the sticker helps in that regard. No matter the condition, every old Hachiroku I come across has a place in my heart.

_69A0180_SH
_69A0033_SH

While this was one of just a few older models I found, the new 86 chassis could be seen all over. Most of the builds seemed to follow a similar formula, and this silver Scion pulled it off best.

_69A0231_SH
  • _69A0150_SH
  • _69A0147_SH
  • _69A0259_SH
_69A0245_SH

A decent number of American cars were also scattered around, which shouldn’t really be surprising. It’s also worth mentioning that the popularity of the Ford Focus RS and ST models here is soaring in enthusiast circles; I spotted no less than eight at my last track day at Thunderhill.

_69A0211_SH

I have to say, my favorite of the American cars was this ‘New Edge’ Cobra model in drag trim. Truth be told, it’s actually one of my all-time least favorite Mustang chassis, but this one looks so good with the skinny fronts and meaty rears.

  • _69A0077_SH
  • _69A0078_SH
  • _69A0080_SH

This wagon came a close second, although for entirely different reasons. Notice the children’s seats in the back; wagons sure are practical.

_69A0136_SH

While not a wagon, this old Datsun with a beat up racing seat just oozed awesome. With some fresh rubber on its wheels, I can only hope the engine is in similar shape.

_69A0282_SH

On my way back towards the track I noticed a well used pickup that seems to have found a permanent resting spot in the lot.

_69A0226_SH

The Top 32 was beginning and I could hear the whines of superchargers and the screaming of tires just a couple hundred meters away. Smoke rose from the course, passing over the thousands of spectators in the stands — this was my cue to call the car park quits and come back in.

_69A0354_SH
  • _69A0355_SH
  • _69A0356_SH

Still, a few last-minute finds slowed me down as I neared the entrance. Finds like this angry little FC3S Mazda RX-7.

_69A0375_SH
_69A0387_SH

Finally, back through the gates I went; battles were in progress and the stands were packed.

_69A0174_SH

We all know who took it home, by a long shot, but the night was still a drama-filled finale.

_69A1139_SH
  • _69A0122_SH
  • _69A0187_SH
  • _69A0212_SH
_69A0221_SH

As for next year, it looks like there will be a few changes on the grid; we’ll just have to wait and see. I suppose the same goes for the parking lot.

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

Cutting Room Floor
_69A0372_SH
_69A0365_SH
_69A0324_SH
_69A0249_SH
_69A0246_SH
_69A0243_SH
_69A0222_SH
_69A0218_SH
_69A0199_SH
_69A0185_SH
_69A0183_SH
_69A0175_SH
_69A0169_SH
_69A0166_SH
_69A0157_SH
_69A0143_SH
_69A0137_SH
_69A0115_SH
_69A0107_SH
_69A0104_SH
_69A0098_SH
_69A0094_SH
_69A0090_SH
_69A0095_SH
_69A0065_SH
_69A0064_SH
_69A0059_SH
_69A0048_SH
_69A0057_SH
_69A0056_SH
_69A0039_SH
_69A0030_SH
_69A0032_SH
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS