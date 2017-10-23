And The RAYS Casio G-Shock Winner Is…

Next Chapter >

With all the big events we’ve had on our calendar this month, we thought we’d let the SH x RAYS Casio G-Shock competition run for a little bit longer than we originally planned.

Over this time we kept a close eye on the submissions that were added to Instagram with the tags we specified, and as ever selecting just one winner was a tough ask. But we’re sure we’ve made the right choice.

#shxrays #rays #vintagerays A post shared by Sonny Saints (@sonnysaints) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

We’ve always valued authenticity here at Speedhunters and that’s why we had to choose @sonnysaints as the winner. Not only does Sonny’s image feature a set of vintage RAYS Volk Racing mesh rims, but they’re fitted to his Toyota Corolla KE70. A big congratulations from Team Speedhunters and from the guys at RAYS in Japan!

A big thanks goes out to everyone that entered this competition – there were some really cool images and wheels posted. Fear not though, we’ll have other competitions coming up in the future, so keep an eye out for those.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com