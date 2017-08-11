SHARE The World Needs More Wagons

The World Needs More Wagons

11th August 2017
The World Needs More Wagons
In The Shadows

It’s a simple fact of life – you can never have too many wagons.

Before I get into the in-depth, behind the scenes coverage from last weekend at Formula Drift with James Deane and Piotr Więcek, I have something small that I want to share. Arriving into the car park at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington, it was typically quiet. The gates don’t open to the public for another couple of hours after we usually arrive, so this wasn’t entirely unexpected.

2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-1

Lurking in the shadow of a Toyota Tacoma, I completely missed this slammed Datsun 510 wagon until I went to retrieve my Pelican case from the boot (sorry, trunk) of my rental car (a Nissan Altima, it was awful).

2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-12

I might have imagined it, but I think I saw the same car hanging out in another parking lot beside a shopping mall that I was staying near on my first night in Seattle. It could well have been the jet lag though, which has become a permanent part of my life this year.

2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-8
  • 2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-2
  • 2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-3
  • 2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-9
  • 2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-10
2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-14

I’d love to give you the full details on this car, but the truth is that I never found the owner, so you’ll just have to appreciate it for what it is. The alternative was to not post it all, so I guess something is better than nothing and maybe, if we’re lucky, the owner might fill us in, in the comments below.

2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-13

There’s not much here that I don’t love; the patina is perfect, as is the wheel choice. The crude arch flaring at the rear might upset some, but I think it’s perfect on a car like this.

2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-19
  • 2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-4
  • 2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-5

The interior followed suit with well worn seats and a cracked dash, a wood-rimmed Nardi wheel providing the perfect contrast.

2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-15

I feel it’s pretty much pointless to continue warbling on, so I’ll leave some more images below and get cracking with the main reason I was in Seattle in the first place.

I can’t help but laugh at the contrast in size between these two; we’ve come a long (and some might say wrong) way…

Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com

Cutting Room Floor
2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-6
2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-7
2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-11
2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-16
2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-17
2017 FD06 Datsun 510 Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-18
12 comments

1
Dken

FYI, that's a Tundra, not a Tacoma. But I agree! There needs to be more long roofs in this world. I certainly miss mine. I hope the owner chimes in on this cool Datsun.

Author2
Paddy McGrath

They're all oversized trucks to me XD

3
Oscar Pais

GangreneHunters

Author4
Paddy McGrath

Speedrust.

5
Michael Homeijer

it's crazy how much of a stigma wagons have in the U.S. now, even though not to long ago every family loaded up in one for a roadtrip...its funny how public opinion can change

6
Matthew Dockery

Somewhere along the lines someone convinced everyone it was safer to be 6 feet off the ground. And thus the SUV craze was born, which decimated the wagon population here in the states. The sad thing is that a good wagon has as much if not more interior cargo space than most SUVs and definitely more than any crossover. And they look better, and get better mileage, and drive like cars...

7
Matthew Dockery

Goon Squad Pride!

Also, fun fact. This car has had an independent rear suspension swapped into it. The 510 wagons were made with solid axles and leaf spring rear suspension, and never got the trailing A arms that made the 510 sedan such a potent handling machine right out of the box.

The rear camber is a dead giveaway. It goes to show that this car has had a LOT of work done to it, and isn't just being mistreated (as I'm sure some of you out there are thinking). BTW I only know of four wagons in the United States with a completed swap. Like the AE86 community in Britain Mr. Butters did a piece on earlier this week, the 510 community in the US -- especially in the Pacific Northwest, is very tight knit.

Author8
Paddy McGrath

I love how much knowledge is in the comments section here. Thank you for the information!

9
Matthew Dockery

Well, it helps that I have one... I'm little biased in the knowledge base that way.

10
Matthew Dockery

Also, it's a '68 or '69 which is very rare year for the wagons.

11
Sean Duncan

Owner is Aaron leavitt

12
Seth

Aaron Leavitt is the owner.

