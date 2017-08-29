SHARE Sideways Art: Focusing On Visuals

Sideways Art: Focusing On Visuals

SPECIAL FEATURE
By
29th August 2017 0 Comments
Sideways Art: Focusing On Visuals

It’s been a very busy summer of Speedhunting for me.

I haven’t updated these pages with many photos from the Formula Drift season thus far as I figured Paddy has been telling some great stories from the paddock while following the Worthouse Drift Team closely. I always like to take a different approach when there’s more than one Speedhunter at the same event shooting the same subjects, and for FD I really wanted to focus on the visual beauty and the powerful emotions behind the motorsport. With that said, here are 100 of my favorite shots from the past four events, with a few captions added here and there.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_02

It’s been a crazy season so far with Fredric Aasbø and James Deane at each other’s throats.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_03

For the Worthouse team, it’s proved to be massively effective having cars that are 95 percent identical.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_04

The sandwich I ate for lunch was this big.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_05
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_06
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_07
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_08

A very important discussion about steering angle.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_09

When it rains, the drivers still try really hard to warm up their tires. This is one of my favorite ‘smoke on the water’ shots.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_10
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_11
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_12
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_13

A proper three wheel dirt drop.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_14

Piotr Więcek has a moment to himself while his car was down during practice at Round 3 in Atlanta.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_15

Josh Robinson’s 1000hp HSV VF Maloo ute is one of the most unique drift cars on the grid now. We ran a spotlight on it a while back.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_16

Business up front courtesy of a 2JZ, and a party in the back.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_17

Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s livery this year is probably my favorite yet. It simple, yet looks so mean from the front.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_18
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_19

More three-wheeling action courtesy of Jhonnattan Castro, but this time it was due to major contact with Vaughn.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_20

It’s a good day when you can look at your wall rub and smile about it.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_21
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_22
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_23
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_24

The fans love the ‘People’s Champ’. Danny George qualified in 1st position at Formula Drift Atlanta in Pro2.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_25

The jumbo-tron lighting up Fredric Aasbø’s tire smoke, which I thought was pretty cool.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_26
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_27

Even though it was a bit cloudy, the ground still retained quite a bit of heat which allowed for these reflections at Road Atlanta.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_28

The fans in Atlanta always take it to another level – and sometimes beyond.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_29
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_30
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_31

One of the major deciding match-ups of the championship. If Fredric did not lose to Kyle Mohan in this battle, the championship may have been much closer.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_32

Our very own Irishman.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_33
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_34
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_35
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_36

It’s always fun to watch these two Mustangs battle.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_37
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_38
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_39
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_40

Enter the gauntlet, otherwise known as Wall Speedway’s bowl of smoke.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_41
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_42
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_43
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_44

I love this angle from Wall Speedway as it really shows the commitment these drivers have initiating onto the bank.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_45

Ordering pizzas? Or calling in a hit? We will never know.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_46

A scary moment for sure, but luckily for Alex Heilbrunn there was no major damage.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_47
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_48

Although Chris Forsberg’s new twin turbo V6 setup has been troublesome, you can’t deny how awesome it is every time he lights the entire back end of his car on fire.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_49
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_50
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_51
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_52
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_53

One of my favorite features of the Formula Drift Montreal course at Autodrome St Eustache is the way the stands are set up. The cars enter and exit the track right underneath the grandstands.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_54
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_55

This was interesting to watch; both Chelsea Denofa and Vaughn Gittin Jr. crashed during practice and the team had to work very hard to get both cars fixed for the start of competition.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_56
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_57

Who needs a trunk on a drift car anyways…

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_58
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_59
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_60
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_61
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_62
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_63
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_64

During five minute calls it’s amazing how many people from other teams chip in to get all the drivers back out on track. This is honestly one of my favorite things about the sport of drifting; the competitors really do care about one another.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_65
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_66
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_67

This is a ball of tire chunks made from what fell out from under the rear wheel wells of Dan Burkett’s Toyota Supra.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_68
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_69
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_70
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_71
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_72
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_73
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_74

How these guys navigate through smoke still baffles me.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_75
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_76
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_77
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_78

This is always one of my favorite locations to shoot at Road Atlanta. It would not be possible at any other race since I am standing in the middle of the track (that’s not part of the drift course).

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_79
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_80
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_81
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_82
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_83
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_84
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_85

A battle worthy of a final. Kristaps Bluss is one of FD’s most-loved drivers these days, and it all comes down to his attitude on and off the track.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_86
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_87
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_88
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_89
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_90

Just a little wall tap love. I was expecting someone to do this, and Justin Pawlak never disappoints.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_91

I love this shot as it reminds me of a fighter pilot as opposed to a racing driver.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_92
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_93
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_94
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_95
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_96
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_97
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_98

It was a packed crowd as always in the Pacific Northwest. There has always been a strong car culture following in this region of the US.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_99

If you’re a chase driver and you end up in this position, it normally means you are too far behind. But at this track, it’s the perfect pocket to be in if you want to keep up.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_visuals_100

Well, that’s it for now. With just two rounds left, it’s James’ championship to lose as he’s currently holding a solid lead.

If you guys are planning on heading out for the Irwindale Speedway final, I’d highly recommend it as there is an extremely high chance it’ll be the very last at The House of Drift.

Larry Chen
Instagram: larry_chen_foto
larry@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS