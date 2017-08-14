SHARE Project Nine Gets A Name

Following in the footsteps of our glorious ancestors, it’s time to bestow an official name on one of my most prized possessions, my Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX.

I can’t speak for other regions, but in Australia at least, this sacred naming ritual requires the successful completion of one critical ceremony: The customary ‘fitting’ of the personalized number plates.

20616343_1385434744885576_287280536_o

Customised number plates have been adding the finish touch to Australian vehicles for almost as long as the good people of this fine nation have used petrol power to navigate our vast continent.

My first contact with custom plates came at a young age. I’d successfully managed to convince my father at a garage sale that 50 pre-loved Street Machine magazines from the early ’80s wouldn’t cause a potential fire hazard, or be strewn around my room. They weren’t junk, they were an investment.

20630278_1385434874885563_1805332488_o

To me at least, a local car doesn’t look finished without a set of plates that make a statement about either the build, or the person behind the steering wheel.

It’s a funny thing, because I’m traditionally more of a follower of the function over form philosophy when pushed to take sides. It’s not lost on me that vanity plates are a completely useless addition to a car, but perhaps instead of trying to explain myself further I’ll simply blame my petrol-inspired upbringing.

20616384_1384587644970286_1278784483_o

So without any further ado, I proudly present to you THE-009, or The Nine. Sure, it’s not a very creative name, but does it really have to be?

I spent weeks deliberating and annoying close friends and family with at least 100 alternatives. The Nine actually ranked quite low amongst them, but I kept coming back to it.

20616491_1385434591552258_1583078076_o

Ultimately, my car is being built to please one person: Me. I’ve been affectionately referring to my Evolution IX as The Nine since taking ownership. It’s a simple title but it feels right; what could be more important than that?

Matthew Everingham
Instagram: matthew_everingham
matt@mattheweveringham.com

Comments

Wayn Wong

Yea end of the day, the car, is your own gratification, you are quite free to do whatever what pleases you. There will always be people who will have no-so-nice things to say; you can't please everyone.

Interestingly, your plate reminds me of Cyborg 009.

2
nielssan

Damn right

3
VanishMS

I'll be honest. I don't care that it's not a creative name. I'm just concerned that this was deemed worthy of a dedicated article on SH.

This would have been fine as a side note in a bigger story. I'd rather have the less frequent but quality content that sets SH apart imo.

4
Justin

Agent 009. Welcome Aboard.

5
Chris Colouryum

What an odd speedhunters post. Missed an opportunity to do some journalist research and look at vanity plates around the world and all the different laws surrounding them, that would have made for an interesting read.

