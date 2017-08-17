Would You Like Carbon Wheels With That?

Carbon fiber wheels for high performance road cars aren’t a new thing, Koenigsegg has been using them on some of its models for a few years, and more recently they’ve even been fitted to the Shelby GT350R. But now Porsche has got in on the act, bringing with it an innovative new production process utilizing braided carbon fibers. Its first offering is an optional wheel upgrade for the Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series.
According to the German automaker, the carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) wheels which measure 20×9-inch for the front axle and 20×11.5-inch for the rear, weigh around 8.5kg a piece lighter than “standard alloy wheels” (we assume for a comparative size) for a 20 percent weight saving. They’re also 20 percent stronger.
From a performance aspect, lighter wheels bring about a reduction in unsprung weight which improves acceleration, braking and overall roadholding. Porsche says the result is “increased driving dynamics and driving pleasure.”
So how are they made? They’re a two-piece design, but not in the normal sense: the centers are made from 200 individual pieces of carbon fiber fabric, while the rim base is produced from braided carbon fiber. Essentially, the wheel center is braided to the rim base and then impregnated with resin and pre-hardened at high pressure and high temperatures. Following high temperature hardening, there is a long cooling process before a clear-coat is applied and the wheel’s center-locking mechanism is installed. Eight square meters of carbon fiber fabric (or 18km/11mi of carbon fiber strands) goes into each wheel.
In the past, most carbon fiber wheels have been manufactured in a more conventional way using pre-impregnated carbon-fibre fabric, but Porsche’s method offers the advantage of making the carbon’s material structure both denser and more compact, which it says increases rigidity. You can check out the process in the video above.
Of course, the wheels don’t come cheap: in Germany the option price is set at EUR 15,232 including VAT, or around US$17,900. We’re not sure what happens if you curb them, although that may not even bear thinking about…
Having worked with carbon fiber before, the material and the way it is made does allow a surprising amount of flex. You can control how much flex you want to have and in what direction you want it, depending on how the material is laid out in the first place. I would imagine they made these wheels to allow a certain amount of flex in the rim, so that it doesn't just completely shatter. I still cringe at the thought of it though!
if u curb em just plastidip them ez lol
Hi honey here's your gift, if you curb it, we go into soul crushing debt and I may be forced to sell you into slavery - good luck
Only a matter of time until a set of these find their way onto a 5 door beige mk2 Golf with a sick static drop....
I'm sure for regular driving, you won't notice any difference over same-size forged wheels. A decent set of forged wheels are 1/3 the price so unless this would be a dedicated track car, I can't imagine any real reason to fork over that kind of money. I personally think Forgeline alloys would look WAY better, easier to replace and the performance difference is really negligible, I would think on the street. Maybe it's worth it when you need that extra .0008% margin of difference on track. I'm sure the cost is justified in the materials and R&D, just not something, if I were rich would invest in.
-Alex
forget curbing them, what will happen when you hit a pothole at a high enough speed?