Daily Driving The GT4586

16th August 2017 6 Comments
In the time since Ryan Tuerck debuted his Ferrari-engined Toyota GT86 at the SEMA Show last year, the deranged drift car has hit the track on a number of occasions. What it hadn’t done is hit the streets – until now.

In this new short film from Donut Media, Ryan gets the 86 out on the roads around his New Hampshire home before burning some tires at Thompson Speedway Motorsport Park with a bunch of friends.

Hit play above to see this “street car” in action.

Brad Lord
Instagram: speedhunters_brad
brad@speedhunters.com

6 comments

1
John Best

Lol Gotta love when the cop is a gearhead.

2
JP

I got a pain in my chest when part of his widebody kit ripped off.

3
luke

OK When I get pulled up I get tickets, abused and locked up. When I eat cookies and cream I get fat. When I pop tyres and rip kits off I cry. Whats the secret ??$??

4
Beukers

Making bank

5
Mayank Gupta

I wish they made a cool hood for it, even one with the intake manifold poking out would do. It would look so much better then.

