Daily Driving The GT4586

In the time since Ryan Tuerck debuted his Ferrari-engined Toyota GT86 at the SEMA Show last year, the deranged drift car has hit the track on a number of occasions. What it hadn’t done is hit the streets – until now.

In this new short film from Donut Media, Ryan gets the 86 out on the roads around his New Hampshire home before burning some tires at Thompson Speedway Motorsport Park with a bunch of friends.

Hit play above to see this “street car” in action.

Brad Lord

Instagram: speedhunters_brad

brad@speedhunters.com