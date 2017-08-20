Bursted: The Prologue

Next Chapter >

If the prologue to a new film titled Bursted is anything to go by, we’re going to be in for a treat when the main production is released.

In the world of Japanese drifting, Naoki Nakamura and Team Burst need no introduction – they’ve achieved legendary status in the motorsport, all the while staying true to its roots. It’s their story that’s set to become the subject of a new documentary from SC Films.

We’re excited about what’s to come, and chances are you will be too after watching the four and half minute introductory clip above.

Brad Lord

