SHARE Bursted: The Prologue

Bursted: The Prologue

VIDEO
By
20th August 2017 1 Comment
Bursted: The Prologue

If the prologue to a new film titled Bursted is anything to go by, we’re going to be in for a treat when the main production is released.

In the world of Japanese drifting, Naoki Nakamura and Team Burst need no introduction – they’ve achieved legendary status in the motorsport, all the while staying true to its roots. It’s their story that’s set to become the subject of a new documentary from SC Films.

We’re excited about what’s to come, and chances are you will be too after watching the four and half minute introductory clip above.

Brad Lord
Instagram: speedhunters_brad
brad@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

1 comment

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Eli Vanden Bosch

Fantastic Film! Can't wait for the entire production to be released

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS