The Greatest Hill Climb In The World

23rd July 2017 26 Comments
Becoming Official

When I first stepped foot on Pikes Peak back in 2011, I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams that I would eventually become the official photographer for the historic hill climb.

The conversation came up with Mitch Snow, the event’s Director of Promotions & Legacy, during the filming of Ken Block’s Climbkhana last summer. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is actually a non-profit organization, and seeing as the race is now over 100 years old, they are very focused on preserving its history as well as documenting each hill climb for generations to come. Being the official photographer is an important job.

LC1_5988

I didn’t really know what to say at first; there was so much responsibility with such a title. But in a way, I’ve been documenting the race since 2011 anyways.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_03

I shoot everything I see, as I’m always trying my best to tell the story through my pictures. If I don’t shoot everything, then my story won’t be complete.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_04

When covering Pikes Peak, I’m usually seven days on the ground. There’s two days for travel, three for practice, one for rest before race day, and of course the actual main race.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_05

This time I was on the ground for nine days, having one extra day of practice to shoot motorcycles and another for tech inspection.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_06

It was grueling to say the least; there were 2:30am wake-up calls each day and a 1:30am wake-up call on race day.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_07

On top of that, dealing with the altitude at 14,000ft takes quite the toll on your body if you live near sea level like I do.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_08

Mitch and the rest of the PPIHC organizers entrusted me with this very important task, so I set out to do my best. Here are 100 of my favorite photos from the 95th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

95th Running
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_09

One of my favorite moments is always when the drivers come back down from the mountain and the fans are there to give them a cheer.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_10

We’ve actually featured this pro touring Camaro known as Big Red before. It’s so cool to see something like this on Pikes Peak.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_11

As always, there were quite a few red flags this year, which led to many delays.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_12

It was really fun to follow the motorcycle guys; it’s always interesting to shoot something different.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_13

Rhys Millen and his daughter having a moment right before his climb on race day. I remember when she was just a newborn.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_14

Scenes like this are what keep me coming back year after year. You simply cannot shoot a boring picture on this mountain, even if you tried.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_15

I shot this around first light at Devil’s Playground, which was where the motorcycle guys were pitted on one of the mornings.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_16

This was the first time I’ve ever shot above the clouds. According to some of the veterans, this spectacle happens about once every 10 years.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_17

I said it before and I’ll say it again – the mountain doesn’t lie.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_18

Sunrise during one of the practice days; there was no sunrise, but the clouds made for an awesome backdrop.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_19

Peter Cunningham is always the jokester, and it was super cool to see such a seasoned racing driver at Pikes Peak.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_20

The clouds rolled in on the last practice day cutting it short to just a single run up the mountain on the middle section, which starts at around 12,000ft.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_21

The motorcyclists do this awesome recon lap in the morning with all of the riders at the same time. They go at a pretty good pace too.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_22

This is the infamous corner where a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo went off back in 2012.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_23

As always, I tried my best to catch another photographer’s flash; this time it was Rupert Berrington behind the lens.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_24

Tech day is a great time to just relax and capture a few special moments, like this one.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_25

White-out at Devil’s Playground. I actually had to drive back down the mountain in these conditions.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_26

Unloading during blue hour. The pits are so fun to shoot around this time, and lucky for me it was not freezing cold with the temperature hovering around 32℉ (0℃) at the top. The first year I went I think it went down to 10℉ (-12℃) at the same location.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_27

Paul Gerrard was the pilot of the Enviate Hypercar, but I first met him on a BMW Performance driver school, where he was one of the instructors.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_31

It was cool to see him behind the wheel of such a crazy machine.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_28
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_29
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_30

Even racing drivers need cheer squads.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_32

Roll out. The car guys usually coast back down the hill after practice at a gingerly pace, but the motorcycle guys make the most of it.

The Mountain Doesn’t Lie
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_33

It’s insane to see how much air the Norma piloted by Romain Dumas moves. That glow behind the car is a giant dust cloud lit up by the sunrise.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_34
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_35
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_36

On race day I spend my entire time at the start line for shots like this.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_38

Jeff Zwart didn’t drive this year, but he did stop by to check out some action before catching a flight. It’s always good to see the legendary photographer/racing driver/Porsche enthusiast.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_37

In an effort to improve safety, rookie motorcycle riders have to follow an instructor’s line during practice day to get the hang of the corners.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_39
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_40
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_41
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_42
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_43
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_44
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_45

Robb Holland of Rotek Racing piloted this salvaged Chevy Corvette Z06. We’ve actually featured his old race car before here on Speedhunters.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_46

Rhys Millen was back in his drift car that held the overall Pikes Peak record for one year in 2012. Unfortunately, he was unable to break the time attack record that is held by his buddy Paul Dallenbach driving the same car.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_61

Although he did break the qualifying record by a significant amount, which is something to be proud of.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_47
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_48
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_49
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_50
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_51
14,000ft
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_52

Despite having shot the same race for so many years, there are always new spots to be explored. I never even realized this angle existed till I hiked up a quarter mile up the road, however not picture is me doubled over in pain from doing so close to 13,500ft.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_53
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_54
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_55
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_56
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_57

Talk about bringing the power of the sun with you.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_58
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_59
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_60
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_62
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_63

Rhys’ daughter giving him a flower before he headed to the starting line. These are the moments that I live to capture.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_64

While I only had one year to shoot the dirt before the entire mountain was paved, I can say that I definitely miss it. The look of a giant dust roost just doesn’t get old.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_65
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_66
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_67
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_68
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_69
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_70

Acura brought out a few cars to compete, but not its all-electric monster NSX this time around.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_71
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_72
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_73
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_74
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_75
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_76

Even though it’s all paved, it’s still cool to see rally cars on Pikes Peak, like this super clean Audi Quattro.

  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_77
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_78
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_79
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_80
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_81
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_82

I’m not sure whose bright idea it was to bring a standing-mile ’69 Camaro to Pikes Peak, but I love it.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_83
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_84
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_85
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_86
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_87

I have to hand it to the motorcycle riders – serious balls are required to go 10 tenths around these corners. Especially the ones with no guardrails.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_88
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_89
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_90
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_91

Life on the edge. At many of the shooting locations death is just a slip away.

Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_92
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_93
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_94
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_95
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_96
  • Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_97
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_98
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_99
Larry_Chen_2017_Speedhunters_Pikes_Peak_100

I hope you enjoyed my photos. Helping me during the wheel was Speedhunters’ own Louis Yio and my buddy and off-road photographer extraordinaire, Jason Zindroski. You can see his photos from PPIHC 2017 here.

After Pikes Peak I went straight to Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is also a hill climb, but a completely different type, in a much different setting. Stay tuned for more from my month of binge traveling.

Larry Chen
Instagram: larry_chen_foto
larry@speedhunters.com

1
JBfromSiliconValley

Haha...photowork top shelf per usual. Ive been following that Z06 build from***cough** another source. Heard that the driver barely passed tech and had to jimmy rig the shifter paddles to work with his replacement steering wheel. Thats some intuitive last min engineering!

Author2
Larry Chen

I talked to Robb about that, and it's just one of those safety things. I guess it's not so easy to remove the factory wheel in case of an accident?

3
Dinosawr

Scenery is unbelievable

4
Dylan kle

So peaceful

5
Ronnie

Jesus.. Mr Chen-Man, you're not a photographer. You're an Artist! Thanks for sharing your talent.

Author6
Larry Chen

Thanks for the kind words and thanks for the support.

7
IceW0Lve

Absolutely Gorgeous photos. They are really inspiring.

8
Lucas Arrieta

I can not find words to describe how incredible this coverage is, Is worthy of an artist and a blessed eye. Mr chen , you are an inspiration to all the photographers around the world. Regards from Argentina.

Author9
Larry Chen

Thank you!

10
Jonas Gilles

It's just a fuckin' dream for me to shoot this race, one day in my life maybe!

Love your shots Larry!

Author11
Larry Chen

It's worth the trip out for sure!

12
fordboy357

Was Monster Tajima not there this year?

Author13
Larry Chen

He was not. Last I heard he was taking a break to develop a better electric race car.

14
Dave Oliver

PHRROOAAAHHHH!!!! Amazing set mate! I do agree that even from the other side of the globe, I miss seeing the dirt shots. Every since seeing Climb Dance on VHS, watching Ari tackle the course one handed at times! I've been captivated by the place ever since.

15
stizza4real

Amazing scenery, fantastic pictures, blown away!

16
Jack the Myth

The mountain is so beautiful, but also just so damn intimidating. Your photos really capture the essence of the whole event. Every single shot here is truly fantastic. I've got to go to Pikes Peak. It's officially on the bucket list.

Author17
Larry Chen

Awesome. Just a pro tip, try to check out the practice days. The action in the pits during practice days are where it's at. Especially at devil's playground.

18
Adam Munroe

You have to get some SH coverage of "Climb to the Clouds" in New Hampshire - it's one of the oldest motorsports events in the US, first run in 1904. Pavement to dirt just like Pike's used to be - less big budget - much more relatable for 'normal' people. (besides Pastrana being followed by a helo)

decom_8ae95376dff623daf45542431d2df93f_597614ab86a59.jpgdecom_8ae95376dff623daf45542431d2df93f_597614ab86a59.jpg
Author19
Larry Chen

I wanted to go this year, but I had to cover Gumball 3000. Maybe the next time it comes around in three years.

21
Jordan Butters

*Throws camera gear in bin*

Author22
Larry Chen

<3

23
StealthStar17

It's no wonder why people in the comments often call you "the Speedhunters' god of photography."
Amazing shots as always, Larry!

24
RawChicken

The photo of the Porsche driving straight into the cloud and Rhys' daughter handing him the flower are photos on you are capable of capturing. Nice work dude!

25
Brennan McKissick

Shooting this race one time is on my bucket list. This coverage is absolutely amazing. I sincerely hope you print some of these images to hang at home or sell. Some of those shots from above the clouds would be glorious printed really big.

26
Kyros Duke

amazing photos Larry great job,and great event.

