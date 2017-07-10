SHARE Players Classic: The Official Video

10th July 2017 3 Comments
Players Classic: The Official Video

A few weeks back, Paddy showed us why he thinks Players Classic is the world’s best car show.

Given the eclectic make-up of vehicles and historic motor racing setting, the logic is hard to argue with. If you missed that post, be sure to check it out along with the spotlights that followed.

Today though, we want to share the 2017 event’s official video, which also happens to be another stunning production from the team at I Love Bass.

As to be expected, it’s a glorious 4K production, so make sure you’re watching in that resolution before you get started. From static displays to the on-track action, Players Classic really does have it all.

Brad Lord
Instagram: speedhunters_brad
brad@speedhunters.com

The Players Classic on Speedhunters

Miles Hayler-MacMillan

Makes me miss my Mk2 Golf and Jetta every time you cover Players.

2
Zebra

Yes! Jonny in his Mini Minus at the start!!

3
Paddy McGrath

Talk about a video absolutely nailing the vibe of an event.

