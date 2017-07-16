SHARE Livery Hunting At The Festival Of Speed

16th July 2017 23 Comments
The Colours Of Racing

The Goodwood Festival of Speed boasts vehicular variety like few other annual gatherings.

One of the great things about this is that you get to see different cars from completely different genres of motorsport, all in the same place at the same time, sitting side by side.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2183

It’s then that you start to see clear trends in the changing colours of motorsport. It’s also the perfect chance to go livery hunting.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2767

What do you think determines whether a racing livery will withstand the test of time? Is it down to the importance of a particular driver, vehicle or team within that era?

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2003
  • goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2590
  • goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2532

Could it be a measure of successes in motorsport?

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3608

Or sometimes maybe liveries tend to stick in our minds because they’re long-standing, or even different or controversial. The teal and blue of Falken is a good example – no matter the discipline, you instantly know which tyres the car is running just because of the colours.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-4069

It could just be down to personal preference and good ol’ design aesthetics. Some designs just work, whilst others are easily forgotten, or at least we’d rather they were.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2567

Some are so iconic, that you only have to see a portion of the car, or a passing glimpse at speed, to know exactly what you’re looking at.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2145

The real classics can be identified by colour alone – the orange and blue of Gulf, the white and blue of Rothmans, the gold and black of John Player Special, or the red and blue stripes of Martini.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3412

I guess that alone is the measure of a good livery.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3994

You can trace a clear timeline through racing liveries over the years. In the early days of racing, long before motorsport was colourful and sponsorship-driven, race events were considerably less vibrant that they are today.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2593

Most wore a solid body colour and a large entry number on the front, back and sides so as to make the cars easily identifiable from afar.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3038

Later in time, national colours were introduced to some racing series, with the car’s body colour corresponding to the owner’s nationality. While certain countries had colours representative of their flags, others were unrelated to their ensign.

  • goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-4050
  • goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2621
  • goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2569

Italy chose red, or Rosso Corsa to be precise. Germany was white, and then later silver thanks to Auto Union’s Silver Arrows dominance. France chose blue and the United Kingdom went with British Racing Green, hence the name.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2731

These national colours have stuck for many racing teams even today. Ferrari’s F1 cars are still Rosso Corsa, Mercedes’ DTM beasts were, more often than not, silver. British Racing Green, or shades thereof, are officially the only colour you’re allows to race an Aston Martin or a Jaguar in, if you have any taste.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2188

As time went on, and motor racing began to catch the imagination of brands and advertisers, liveries inevitably swung towards representing those who offered the most lucrative financial reinforcement.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2720

Now smoking definitely isn’t cool, but the era of cigarette brand advertising undoubtedly gave use some of the coolest racing liveries of all time – Rothmans, JPS, Marlboro, Camel, and so on.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3666

These sponsorships also brought with them buckets of cash for race teams, which allowed for greater progression in racing technology, better facilities and better drivers. Maybe it’s the nostalgia talking, but arguably racing as a whole never looked so good, and hasn’t since either.

  • goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-4255
  • goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3538
  • goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-4154
  • goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2728

Although, pick any one era of motorsport and there are usually a few stand-out gems that you can single out. Even today, brands are arguably more design-conscious and marketing-savvy than ever, and in the visual world we live in, everyone’s fighting for our eyes’ attention.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-4273

I’m curious to find out whether there are any modern liveries that we’ll look back on fondly in 40 years’ time. Will Bentley’s green and white Union Jack design be a classic?

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3676

Or how about the luminous accents of Aston Martin Racing – will they withstand the test of time?

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2156

I’m a huge fan of this simple but effective tricolour Porsche livery. In fact, I’d happily rock this on my make-believe GT3 RS road car.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3308

Is it down to new generation motorsports to carry the flag for exciting motorsport liveries? As much as you might love or hate drifting, there’s no denying the creativity in the colours and designs used.

goodwood-festivalofspeed-jordanbutters-speedhunters-2154

Is it wrong that a part of me wouldn’t mind a proper return to the old days of livery-free race cars? You can’t argue that it doesn’t look great here.

What do you think? Which are your favourite liveries of all time and do you think we’re living in the presence of any future classics? Let us know in the comments.

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
Facebook: Jordan Butters Photography
jordan@speedhunters.com

1
David Doyel

I would love to go to this

2
Cory M

Autobacs JGTC Livery. Those NSX's were sweet...

3
Eli Thanos

Personally I believe that banning the tabaco products from being able to advertise they're products in any form of motorsport or even period. Its the single most stupid double standar Horse$÷+# ever made. They band the cigarettes companys and run campaigns worldwide telling us is bad wish we know it is, that we will have cancer and bla bla bla...but they allow the alcohol companys for example and no one bothers ohh because they put in small letters drink responsibly. Are you kidding me? We are supposed to accept that alchohol that is as bad for the health as cigarettes is ok and acceptable specially in motorsports but smoking is bad.

As bad as cigarettes are, the development the teams no matter the discipline where able to achieve by that era thanks to that sponsorship was simply outstanding. Development that pass to the cars and bikes we drive today. So thanks cigarettes. This double standard drives me insane. TV does the same double morality. Gruesome violence, blood, killing is ok. But nudity of our human body is wrong and needs to be blur, just like curse words needs to be mute.

4
glengeek76

Everyone knows the health risks of both drinking and smoking. We don't need government to tell us we can't make our own decisions.

5
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

My same exact thoughts man! I would rather see tobacco advertising than alcohol. Shouldn't we stop promoting "drink and drive"?

6
Mahfoodh

What's up with that Manta covered with American flag?

I thought Mantas were German

7
jivecom

That's a famous thundersaloons car from the late '80s named, unsurprisingly, "Stars & Stripes.". Thundersaloons was mostly V8 racing, and in period this car ran a very American 6.7L Pontiac V8 (which you couldn't get in any car in the UK at the time), now it's a Chevy V8 instead but the principle remains the same

8
Raym_OND

Because it has a v8 in it? If it's the same car, it ran in the Thundersaloons Championship in the 80s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KhhssljOmw

9
Ishac Ishac

It's always the liveries related to food and beverage (including cigarettes) that will stick in the majority of people mind since it will target all the audience. Even the youngest kid, the wife, or even neighbors and relatives passing by for a visit will recognize Marlboro, Rothmans,Pepsi, Coca Cola, Martini, Bud Light,... but few will know Brembo, Shell, Mobil, Sunco, Billstein,HKS,....
Even these days anyone can notice RedBull and Monster for example.

10
Joachim Taverne

Thanks to Gran Turismo series to make discover those to more people :). But indeed they are still far less known than the cigarettes/ alcohol ones.

11
Lukas

The first one i see in my mind.. The Porsche 917 Gulf light blue body paint. Why? Maybe it's because I like Porsche, or it is such an eye spotting juxtaposition of extremely aggressive machine and calming light blue livery it carries.

12
Mandeep Chase

You also can't forget the bright yellow liveries of the Corvettes!

13
cecozuv

nice

14
xx_yy_zz

That D2 is the funniest, because originaly it's the logo of a phone company, and later somebody started to use the exact same logo for their tuning parts.

15
Joachim Taverne

If I had to pick one, it will be the castrol on toyotas. Next will be «BRE» on old datsun.Beside those two, the jgtc liveries are quite appealing to me :Renowm Mazda, calsonic skyline, penzoil skyline ,etc... (thanks to Gran Turismo 2 to make me discover it a few years ago ^^).

16
Turbology

That black RS200 is positively menacing. As for my personal favorite liveries, I love the first McRae 4-door Impreza 555 blue and yellow scheme. Also pretty much any of the Porsche 935 Turbo variants. And of course all the JGTC beauties I came to know and love via Gran Turismo!

17
John Best

Ross Petty's S15 has the best livery ever. I also love the BMW M stripes, and M&R never goes out of style.

18
Andreoli

Nice set of pictures, the only thing i miss wenn we speak about liverys would be a BMW Art Car .

19
glengeek76

My personal favorite was John Player Special. Nothing like the black and gold on a Lotus F1 car.

20
Matt Dawson

Liveries are the best! My JTCC inspired Civic EG.

decom_9fe872063415b685dd867c70da74058a_596cddf9a87d7.jpgdecom_9fe872063415b685dd867c70da74058a_596cddf9a87d7.jpg
21
Lord Goatboy

Language Stratosphere in Al Italia colours. GT40 in Gulf blue & orange.
Ferrari F1 cars in Marlboro livery.
3 stone dead classics

22
JBfromSiliconValley

No Gulf, no care.

Jk, great coverage continues from Goodwood

23
TheRealStig

Obviously as a major Subaru fan I'm partial to the 555 Blue/yellow liveries but I'm surprised nobody mentioned another great... Richard Petty's light blue 43 Mopars, such a great instantly recognizable livery to Americans and even beyond. Everyone loves the Marlboro scheme but the Camel tobacco cars are often forgotten, though I enjoy that livery possibly even more than the red and white marb cars

