SHARE Into The Night: 7’s Day At Umihotaru PA

Into The Night: 7’s Day At Umihotaru PA

EVENT COVERAGE
By
13th July 2017 4 Comments
Into The Night: 7’s Day At Umihotaru PA
Location Two

Welcome to Umihotaru Parking Area and the second part of what is arguably the best underground car gathering in Japan – 7’s Day.

What this coming together of Mazda rotary fanatics manages to achieve is unlike anything we cover over the course of the year. Are there bigger meets? Probably. Can more rare and exotic cars be found at other spots? Of course, and all the time. But for a one-make, one-engine specific, casual event, nothing tops it.

1E5C3231

And it’s not just the cars, but the atmosphere. At 7’s Day you can sense that you’re part of something special, a celebration of something that’s so close to home for the Japanese. They didn’t invent the Wankel engine, but Mazda certainly perfected it, and in doing so created a global following.

1E5C3232

It was cool to check out the comments section from the previous post chronicling the Daikoku PA aspect of the day; your input and opinions always make for fun reading. Something that was touched on was the future of the rotary, or more specifically whether or not there will actually be one. A lot of you believe that the Wankel’s inherent issues with fuel consumption and emissions are just too much for current day technology to overcome. If that’s the case, Mazda may never be able to give us a rotary successor to the RX-7 (and RX-8), despite teasing us at the Tokyo Motor Show two years ago.

1E5C3236

It’s hard to come to terms with that possibility, but for now all we can do is just enjoy the part these special machines play in car culture as a whole.

1E5C3244

By the time I got to Umihotaru PA, which is located halfway along the famed Aqua-Line right smack bang in the middle of Tokyo Bay, there were already quite a few spots taken up by the migration of cars from Daikoku after the police shut it down. Before I pulled my camera out however, I headed to the convenience store one level up and indulged in some Japanese fast food delicacies. On the menu was sea chicken (that’s tuna to me and you) onigiri, a couple of sticks of yakitori, and a refreshing 500ml bottle of Kirin Salty Lychee juice. Yes, that’s a thing; Japan has the most bizarre drinks!

1E5C3246

Suitably nourished, it was back to checking out the waves of cars that were making their way in.

1E5C3249

Some of you were annoyed that I didn’t show you enough FC3S RX-7s in the previous post; not a problem – here’s some. I really like to hear you guys making requests, and of course there was an epic selection of the older-gen RX-7s to check out.

1E5C3265

These gems from the ’90s still have so much presence.

1E5C3271

As I walked around, I spotted a few more FCs that hadn’t been at Daikoku.

1E5C3275

This super-clean example dumped on a set of bronze RAYS Volk Racing TE37Vs was a standout. Remember what I said in the first post about simplicity? It doesn’t take much if you select the right parts and modifications.

1E5C3345

If you want to tap into feelings of nostalgia, check out the original GReddy II demo car complete with Porsche 928 headlight conversion and period-correct OZ wheels. This is a genuine Japanese tuner car from the bubble era, a time when it was all about crazy designs and wild power.

1E5C3267

Later on in the evening, I came across this RE Amemiya FD3S complete car with a 997 Bi-Xenon headlight conversion (the white one next to it sported the same swap). It’s cool to see how Ama-san has always had a thing for Porsches when drawing inspiration for his kits.

1E5C3258
  • 1E5C3256
  • 1E5C3251

In fact, it’s amazing to see how one man and his humble, yet globally recognized brand has shaped the Japanese rotary scene over the last three decades. It would be cool to sit down with him and just go through all the cars that he’s created over the years.

1E5C3279

The cars that kept arriving were really turning this into quite the massive meet. Of course, it’s not just about the rotaries; there’s always a decent variety to keep things very interesting. This red NA1 had the nosiest clutch I’ve ever heard in a Honda NSX.

1E5C3346

Something from Bavaria, too.

1E5C3304

I spotted this unfinished Pandem-kitted FD3S as it passed by in search of a place to park. We just can’t go anywhere in Japan without coming across something with a fender flare kit designed by Kei Miura.

  • 1E5C3297
  • 1E5C3310

Like Daikoku PA hours prior, this parking level was well and truly brimmed full of RX-7s, with the occasional RX-8 and Roadster.

1E5C3326

The line that looped around Level 3 where everyone parks was getting more and more backed up, which meant people were resorting to parking outside in the spaces reserved for trucks.

1E5C3293

This is where the party really ends up being, so it was time to head down and take a closer look.

1E5C3396

There were no shortage of shop demo cars in attendance, but the arrival of the Moccomans/RE Amemiya FD project blew me away. We haven’t seen or heard much about this car since it was unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon last year, but damn does this thing look insane out in the wild.

  • 1E5C3398
  • 1E5C3401

Its sister FC variant – which I didn’t even know existed up until this point – wasn’t too far behind. Mental note made: Must feature, must feature, must feature!

1E5C3350

The meet would proceed well into the night, but it was soon time for me to call it a day and head back to the Speedhunters Japan office to start sorting through the images. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve been to 7’s Day – it must be 11 or 12 by now – but this is one gathering that I will never get tired of. Japanese rotor-heads are definitely a great bunch of car otakus. Till 2018…

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

4 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Matt Novak

Ever since the rotary bug bit me a year or so ago, I can't go more than a few hours without talking or reading or dreaming about an RX. Thanks for satisfying my obsession for the next few hours! A great read and a great meet!

2
Anthony Chang

Second pic reminds me of the good 'ol days playing Need For Speed: Underground 2!

3
neil

more of that GReddy II demo car please, it must have a crazy story by now of late night high speed battles.

4
Ishac Ishac

I don't know if it's only me or any one else noticed that but just noticed by looking at pics 2, 4, and 21 I see too much common style or lines (or whatever you want to call it) in between the RX7 and the dodge viper.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS