Is This The Hyundai We’ve Been Waiting For?

While Hyundai had the Veloster, Accent, and the Elantra five-door, they really haven’t had a high performance Golf or Civic fighter. But if the just-revealed 2018 Hyundai i30 N is anything to go by, it looks like times are changing for the South Korean automaker.

It’s probably the one vehicle type that Hyundai has lacked in recent memory. It’s had a luxury, rear-wheel drive with the Genesis four-door now known as the G80/G90. It’s also had a performance rear-wheel drive with the Genesis Coupe that’s now known as extinct. It’s getting a full electric vehicle with the Ioniq, and of course it’s had the SUVs and crossovers. It never really had a true performance hatchback.

The closest it ever got was the Veloster Turbo R-Spec with its 201hp 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with direct injection. That sounds equal to the 2017 Honda Civic Si until you put the 0-60mph times up and realize that the 6-speed transmission with B&M shifter is just there for show. The 6.7-second time is 0.5-seconds slower than the Si. Of course, the Si weighs 180lbs less and makes 4hp more.

That’s all about to change with the introduction of the 2018 i30 N (that’s N for Namyang where it was born, and Nürburgring where it was developed).

It’s coming in on the heavier side at 3327lbs over the Si, but it’s also bring a 275hp 2.0-liter turbocharged engine to the fight. That’s enough to propel it from 0-60mph in just under six-seconds (0-100km.h is claimed at 6.1-seconds). However, all this comparison is probably going to be moot because the i30 N is probably not coming to the markets where the Si is available, namely here in the US. It’ll be a shame if it doesn’t.

Hyundai does have plans for a GT version of the Elantra, which is our version of the i30, however, it’s getting the Veloster Turbo’s 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. You’ll only be able to get a 6-speed manual with the 2.0-liter variant and that doesn’t come with a turbo. We’re getting shafted, but I guess Hyundai really only wants to make sure it’s going to continue selling to people who drive on the golf course over people who want to drive a performance hatch. It’s not like there is a market here in the US for it. You know, the Ford Focus and Fiesta STs and the Focus RS, the Civic Si and Type R, Golf GTi and R, Fiat 500 Abarth, and Mini Cooper JCW don’t all sell here in the US. That’s sarcasm if you can’t tell.

    Then again, who knows. Maybe Hyundai is keeping the Elantra N under its shirt, just waiting for the right moment to surprise us all. It might be the shock announcement of 2017. That is if Mitsubishi doesn’t suddenly drop news of a new Eclipse GSX or Evolution, but we know that’s not happening either.

    What do you think? Is this an exciting time to be involved in the hot hatch game? Should Hyundai bring the i30 N to the US as the Elantra N? Or should we expect a new set of golf clubs from Hyundai instead?

    1
    iProGam3r

    I like it, a clear hatchback shape / roof line, sporty aggressive looks and a modern interior that looks to shame VW

    2
    3nigm4

    To be honest, hyundai probably isn't releasing this in the US due to the competition from those other mentioned automakers. Who would buy a hyundai over any of those other cars you listed? Especially if the price range is similar.

    3
    Matthew Dockery

    But it will probably be cheaper, have a better warranty, and VW's name is garbage in the states right now because of the dieselgate.

    4
    John Best

    Are we going to ignore the fact that this looks like a gti with a subaru front end? Another case of south korean manufacturing based on imitation instead of innovation. It'll sell in droves though if it makes it to the States. I'd never be seen driving a hyundai or kia.

    5
    Matthew Dockery

    But it's cheap, they don't cheat on their emissions, and it comes with a warranty promising it won't blow a head gasket within the first 60k miles.

    Take the badges off and let everyone ask you about your new Subaru if you don't want to drive a Hyundai.

    6
    John Best

    The hexagonal grill and angry-eye headlights look like the 2017 wrx. I can't unsee it.

    7
    Justin Banner

    I have to disagree on the front end. Reminds me of a Volvo C30 more so than a Subaru. Rear definitely has a Golf look, though.

    8
    Matthew Dockery

    It's very Volvo, especially in that interesting pastel color which reminds me of a purple version of Polestar blue.

    9
    John Best

    I can totally see the Volvo there. Both the rear end, 3/4 panels, and that contour line along the door is all modern VW. Point is, it's totally uninspired. The genesis looks like a mashup of all the german saloons, and this is just a lame attempt at entering the hot hatchback market with something resembling other cars that are successful in said market. I don't like it. lol

    10
    Fabrik8

    Well, whatever it turns out to be, it's a lot better looking than a Veloster.

    11
    Matthew Dockery

    "It's a lot better to look out the back of than a Veloster."

    FIFY

    12
    SpeedingCow

    And how did you come to that conclusion?

    13
    Mike

    I'd rent one... if it was cheap. Seriously tho, I suspect it will sell like crazy here in China, which is a huge market for Hyundai right now. So I doubt they care is the US really wants it or not.

    14
    SpeedingCow

    What do I think?
    I think people need to quit whining, when a manufacturer doesn't offer a manual option, for a particular car... The manual transmission apologist crowd, is one of the most self-entitled in the whole world.

    15
    Matthew Dockery

    You make it sound like driving a manual is a bad thing to begin with? Manufacturers should be in favor of people being interested in driving stick again. They're cheaper to make and if they market the third pedal as a performance option they'll be able to mark up any trim package that has one.

    I don't think I've ever heard of a MT apologist....

    16
    Steve-o

    Throw all the "hot hatches" in a blender and this is what you get. You can't judge a car by it's looks. Will it perform?

    17
    Dave Oliver

    It was tested recently in camo guise at Bathurst Nulon Nationals event. Looked quick, sounded good. Should be matched with the GTi.

    18
    Ishac Ishac

    First the stinger and now i30N, the Korean cars group is hitting the market for sure. But still, I don't trust them on quality side, I admit they are getting better and better (or all the others are getting worst).

    19
    Wade Anderson

    With the massive warranty they offer what is not to trust? Hyundai are a totally different manufacturer from what they used to be back in the day.

    20
    David Flinn

    The exterior styling details make it look like a Golf sat on a BMW and they sort of fused at the waist.

    I do really like it though, kudos to Hyundai for continuing to step up their game.

    21
    Zaito

    I was hoping it would come with a 6 speed manual + the turbo engine but that might be Canadian specs? Who knows but I do love the styling of this new Elantra, the front reminds me of the Infiniti grille and at least the air cushions are functional whereas the Type R Civic isn't lol

    22
    Dinosawr

    I like it. Good on Hyundai. They're making some really nice looking cars for good prices and now some decent performance (at least on paper).

    23
    Kevin Truong

    One should not be surprise 10 years from now Hyundai will be up there with the best of them. Everyone starts somewhere, and Hyundai has show in the last decade that they have made major changes; good changes. It's always about money, and if Hyundai offers big bucks to some of the best engineers and designers to make the shift over, the game will be changed. The hatch above looks good. Thumbs up Hyundai. Again, all the keyboard warriors have so much negative shit to say everyday. Go back the last 5 years and read all the negative comments you guys ever made. Has it made you a better person in any way? Still sitting here acting like a gangsta behind the computer? Lmao...

