Have You Ever Seen A Flying Aston Martin?

Well, now you have.

When you think of cars that make great rally machines, I’d wager that an Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4 probably isn’t towards the top of your list. Thankfully, Makela Auto Tuning in Finland thought it would be a great idea to convert a GT4 race car into an FIA R-GT class rally car.

The Aston was in action at the secluded Forest Rally Stage at last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which was host to some amazing cars of rallying’s past and present. Almost all of those were taking it in turns to cover the relatively short, but technical stage set out beside the top of the hill climb course, and driving the V8 Vantage was French rally legend François Delecour.





Starting with an ex-GT4 race car, the V8 Vantage was stripped and rebuilt to rally specification. This conversion included uprated Intrax suspension, a custom light pod, underbody shielding and guards, the addition of a hydraulic handbrake, and fitting a spare wheel with basic tool kit in the rear of the car, amongst other changes. The safety devices remained largely the same, with the addition of a second Recaro seat for the navigator, equipped with Schroth harnesses.

What goes up, must come down.

It’s certainly a strange sight on the stage, but a welcome one all the same. If you’re interested in more, you can check out the entire build in photos on MAT’s website here. You can also see the Aston Martin in action, albeit in tarmac specification, in the video above.

Be warned though: other rally cars may sound vastly inferior once you’ve heard this one in action.

