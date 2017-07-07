SHARE A Sneak Peek Into The Future

7th July 2017 10 Comments
It’s really hot! Then again, that is to be expected in the subtropical climate of a place like Thailand.

As Dino mentioned in his recent editorial, I’m here at the Bangkok International Auto Salon checking out one of the biggest modified car shows in South East Asia.

Living in Japan, I’m quite familiar with how the Tokyo Auto Salon works, but I have never had the opportunity to travel to Thailand and experience its rendition of the show. Till now that is.

DSC09048N

One might assume that the two shows would be exactly the same, with the same vendors showing off the same parts and demo cars, and the same type of atmosphere.

DSC08822N

By virtue of the Tokyo Auto Salon, that is partially correct. Similar trends and some of the heavy hitters such as Liberty Walk do trace their roots back to Japan.

However, thanks to Thailand’s rich car culture, the overall experience between the two shows differs greatly. It’s these cultural differences that I’m really hunting for during this trip.

Of course, this hunt will expand beyond the halls of the events center to the surrounding areas; I really want to get a feel for the car scene here in Thailand.

DSC08594N

So hang tight, Speedhunters’ coverage of the Bangkok International Auto Salon 2017 is on the way!

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

1
Chris Colouryum

Exciting stuff. Thailands car culture seems to have exploded in the last few years.

2
Ron Celestine

It really has! Even with the difficult with the import laws x x

3
SpeedingCow

That Spoon Sports NSX, has to be one of the most timeless builds, in my opinion.

4
John Best

Be careful of those back-alley cars over there tho. They'll fool ya something wild XD jk. Sounds like a fun trip!

5
Ron Celestine

LOOL I'll definitely keep my eye out for them ;) appreciate it!

6
Nate

Hey Ron,

that pink RX-7 in the second pic looks ace ! Any more pictures of it ?

Best regards

7
Ron Celestine

Hey Nate! I definitely do ;) but everyone else has beaten me to it haha. Def check out the IG pg and I'll be showing more of that RX7 later ^^

9
NateNate

* oops, i meant picture no. 4

10
Aprilex HK

Look up for @masatorevolution at instagram. He's the owner of the Thailand Super Series FD3S.

