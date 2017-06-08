SHARE We Run The Night

8th June 2017
Despite the local authorities being heavy-handed when it comes to modified vehicles, Australia’s largest city enjoys a diverse and vibrant performance car culture.

With Matt on the ground in Sydney we’ve been seeing some great content from the land down under, but this time around we want to – no, make that need to – share a new video from Harnett Media, produced in conjunction with The-Lowdown. It’s called ‘We Run The Night.’

Shot in 4K and finished off with a slick edit, we’re getting a real Need for Speed (2015) vibe from this clip, but more so, it just makes us want to meet up with our friends and go for a late night drive.

Chris Colouryum

Wow. Sick edit.

dinosawr

Hartnett media always coming up with super high quality videos!

Aaron Lepper

Wow, that is a rad edit. Love it!

Matthew Everingham

Repping Sydney well! Awesome work boys!

Jack White

"Squad goals"

Zomaya

Thanks for the love Speedhunters! <3

Mayank Gupta

So are these cars *ahem* Legal?

